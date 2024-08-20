Across The Block

Time was of the essence this week! An antique Tiffany & Co., clock and two wristwatches made their marks on bidders, but it was a Patrick Nagel painting that broke six-digits, selling for $137,500 at Heritage. A vintage telephone rang up a big price against modest estimates, bringing $39,040 for White’s Auctions and a reel-to-reel tape deck spun to $1,188 at JMW. For these highlights and more, keep reading.

Nagel’s ‘Blonde In Sunglasses’ Strikes A Pose For Heritage

DALLAS — Patrick Nagel’s “Blonde in Sunglasses” sold for $137,500 to lead Heritage’s August 8 Illustration Art Signature auction. Also known as NC#5, “Blonde in Sunglasses” is one of Nagel’s most graphically striking images and showcases the crisp and bold lines, dramatic attitude, pop sensibility and minimalist restraint that made him the most iconic artist of women of the 1980s. This absolute knockout is one of the finest to ever appear at auction, and represents an important discovery, having resided in the same collection for decades. It was the highest price in a sale that totaled $1.4 million. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Packard Sailboat Painting Channels Cape Vibe For Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A summery painting of a single sailboat seen from a beach, painted by Anne Packard (American, b 1933), was one of two paintings to sell for $20,480 in Eldred’s Contemporary Art auction on August 14. The 22-by-20-inch oil on canvas had two museum exhibitions in its history and came to auction from the Henry and Sharon Martin Collection. It was the top price achieved in the 155-lot sale, which was about 80 percent sold by lot. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Altair Wristwatch Keeps Time At Hayloft

BRONX, N.Y. — A 14K gold wristwatch with a hinged face cover, by Altair, was the highest seller in Hayloft Auctions’ August 12 sale, a 250-lot affair that was nearly 84 percent sold by lot. Estimated for $1/1,500, the timepiece, which measured 7½ inches long, weighed approximately 25 pennyweights and was described as being in “good” condition, earned $1,500 and sold to a buyer in the Metropolitan area bidding on Hayloft’s online platform. For information, 929-303-3266 or www.hayloftauctions.com.

JMW ‘Reeling’ In The Years With Sale Of Vintage Tape Deck

KINGSTON, N.Y. — On August 9, JMW Auction conducted a 300-plus lot auction that included more than 100 pieces of vintage audio and stereo equipment from one estate in the Hudson Valley. It included names like Heathkit, Sony, Sansui, Technics, Akai, Teac, Hitachi, Luckman, Mitsubishi and more. Among the vintage audio on offer, a Pioneer RT-909 four-track two-channel reel-to-reel recorder reached $1,188. Reel-to-reel tape recorders have been making a comeback in recent years with some companies restoring vintage units and others manufacturing new tape and tape players. For information, 845-389-1933 or www.jmwauction.com.

Antique Tiffany & Co. Clock Strikes A Chord With Benefit Shop Bidders

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — A highlight lot from the Benefit Shop Foundation’s August 14 Red Carpet Auction was an antique Tiffany & Co., painted porcelain clock. Standing out among more than 730 other lots from local estates, including jewelry, fashion, antiques and decorative arts, the hand-painted clock was won for $774 by a US buyer who was a previous Benefit Shop client. The auction catalog noted that the 11-inch-tall clock was “made to resemble a Greek temple with gilt columns and figures of a gladiator, a potter and a merchant in green and on sides.” For information, www.thebenefitshop.org or 914-864-0707.

Solar Yellow Jeep Wrangler Drives To Top At Nathan

MANCHESTER, VT. — On August 11, Nathan Auctions & Real Estate conducted an onsite auction of a single-owner estate, which included classic automobiles, John Deere tractors, jewelry, Remington and Ruger hunting rifles, women’s designer shoes and more. Leading the sale was a 2002 Jeep Wrangler in solar yellow, which had just over 10,000 miles. The Jeep was new when it was purchased by the late owner. The car still had its original window sticker, along with a five-speed transmission and air conditioning. According to Eric Nathan, owner of Nathan Auctions & Real Estate, “The buyer is a long-time customer and collector from New Hampshire who seeks out and buys low mileage examples of interesting cars.” He snagged the Jeep for $18,150, with buyer’s premium. For information, 802-236-1358 or www.nathanre.com.

A Bison Roams In Hudson Valley Auction

BEACON, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Auctioneers presented an unreserved antiques and estate auction with absentee, phone and online bidding on August 12. The sale included select items from estates in Rhinebeck, Peekskill, Brooklyn, Ho-Ho-Kus (N.J.) and other locales. “This was our usual summer auction, bidding was still pretty good despite people being on vacation,” observed Theo de Haas, general manager and junior partner. An interesting lot featuring an early museum sign and carved wooden bison realized $1,280. Strong results were noted for sterling flatware and vintage high-end stereo equipment. For information, 845-480-2381, 914-489-2399 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Thomas Hirchak Bidders Bargain For Like-New Breitling

MORRISVILLE, VT. — More than 850 lots of jewelry, coins and other currency, timepieces and other antiques and collectibles crossed the block on August 13 for Thomas Hirchak Company. Leading the sale was a Breitling Transocean Chronograph (model RB015212/G738). The 18K gold watch was on a brown leather strap with an 18K gold clasp and came with its original box and paperwork. It was sold, in excellent, as-new condition, for $7,375 to a buyer who was bidding online on Proxibid. For information, www.thcauction.com or 802-888-4662.

Potbelly Phone Dials Up High Price For White’s Auctions

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. — A nickel-plated American Bell Telephone Company potbelly candlestick phone was the highest seller in White’s Auctions’ August 18 auction. The 11¼-inch-tall phone, in a design patented in 1892, realized $39,040 against an estimate of $500-$1,000. According to co-owner Katherine White, the phone sold to a buyer bidding on the telephone. It was one of nearly 600 in the event that was nearly 87 percent sold by lot. For information, 508-947-9281 or www.whitesauctions.com.