This week’s Across the Block was sponsored by the letter “C”! Chandeliers and comic books were in plentiful supply in this week’s auction highlights. In the first category, a Nineteenth Century French five-light chandelier, possibly by Baccarat and from a Boston collection swung to $5,100 at Kaminski, slightly higher than the $3,750 realized by an Italian 18K gilt bronze 25-light chandelier at Wiedersiem. In the comics category, the comparatively poor condition of a 1941 Amazing-Man Comic #22 at Heritage kept it from flying higher than $24,000 while better condition encouraged PBA Galleries’ bidders to boost a 1940 Flash Comics #1 to $39,000. Other “C” highlights would certainly include a set of chairs at George Cole Auctions ($5,760) and a chimney cupboard Flying Pig Auctions sold for $7,800.

Set of 12 Nineteenth Century Dining Chairs Prove Delish At George Cole Auction

RED HOOK, N.Y. — George Cole Auctions recorded some outstanding highlights from a July 27 auction that presented more than 400 lots of fresh-to-the-market antique and estate merchandise hand-picked from the Hudson Valley. Leading it all was a set of 12 Nineteenth Century carved oak and leather upholstered dining chairs (shown) that sold for $5,760. Other standouts were a Nineteenth Century gilt bronze and marble Louis XIV-style gueridon that brought $1,778 and a pair of Twentieth Century Regency-style black lacquer and faux bamboo two-door cabinets that closed at $1,722. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.

Illustrated Edition Of Camus’ ‘L’Etranger’ Tops Kennedy Galleries’ Sale By Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery realized $3,300 for L’Etranger by Albert Camus with lithographs by Sadequain, and published by Les Bibliophiles de L’Automobile Club de France, 1966. The sale was the Kennedy Galleries Reference Library Auction on July 30, which offered coffee table and fine books in a 179-lot auction. The well-known Camus classic, in which he explains his philosophy of Absurdism, which holds that individuals must find their own ways to confront the indifference and meaninglessness of life, was estimated just $400/800, but someone obviously found meaning in owning the wildly illustrated edition. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.

Monumental Victorian Fountain Makes Big Splash At Fontaine’s Heritage Auction

CANAAN, N.Y. — Ralph Fontaine Heritage Auctions sold more than 450 lots on July 28, mostly fresh out of estates. Garden items, including fountains, were in demand as evidenced by the sale’s top lot, a monumental solid bronze 8-foot musical ladies dome fountain and underbowl. Selling for $17,500, the breathtakingly large piece of plumbing featured women playing instruments, clusters of grapes with six open mouth lions that spit water. More splashing fun was delivered by a large dome with women and urns with cupid and dolphins on the dome top, all of which splashed water into a 7-foot zinc bowl. From a Pennsylvania estate and in nice condition with a great green and white patina from years outside, the fountain is said to have been previously purchased by the seller for approximately $30,000. For information, 518-781-3650 or www.fontaineheritage.com.

Nineteenth Century Chandelier Swings To Top At Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions’ July Estates Auction was conducted July 20-21, featuring a lifetime collection of antiques from a Boston brownstone and additional objects from Palm Beach and Miami, Fla., estates, including luxury handbags, accessories and jewelry. Leading the 844-lot sale was a Nineteenth Century French chandelier, possibly by Baccarat. The five-branch crystal fixture had teardrop and beaded swags throughout and came from the Boston collection. Measuring 54 inches long by 35 inches wide, it sold for $5,100 ($2,5/3,500). For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Amazing Man Comic Leads Heritage’s Golden Age Comics Rarities Auction

DALLAS — On August 1, Heritage Auctions presented 145 lots in its Rarities of the Golden Age Comics Showcase Auction, followed by an additional 114 lots in an online-only sale on August 2. A 1941 Amazing-Man Comic #22 in CGC GD-1.8 condition but with split spine and detached front cover did not deter bidders from taking it to $24,000 and the sale’s highest price. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Holder Painting Holds Top Price For NH Auctions & Appraisals

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Nearly 300 lots crossed the block at New Hampshire Auctions & Appraisals’ August 2 Summer 2024 Auction, led at $11,875 by an unframed oil on canvas painting of two Black women attributed to Geoffrey Holder (1930-2014), that sold to a buyer in New York City. The auction catalog noted that Holder was a dancer, choreographer, actor, composer, designer and painter, using his talents to infuse the arts with the flavor of his native West Indies; the 18-by-22-inch composition epitomized that. Co-owner Mike Reopel, reached for comment after the sale, said the buyer may have been a relative of the artist. For information, www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com or 603-731-9876 or 603-680-1676.

1940 Flash Comics #1 Makes Speedy Sum At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA Galleries’ August 1 auction, the DC Universe Collection Part 3: The Golden Age sale, featured 500 lots of World War II-era comic books, including some of the rarest, most iconic, most eagerly sought-after four-color treasures of all time. Top lot honors were captured by Flash Comics #1, January 1940, CGC 6.0 Resto, which carried the first appearance of Flash and Hawkman. It fell short of its estimate ($50/80,000) but still yielded a robust $39,000. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com.

Wiederseim Bidders Light Up For Italian Chandelier

PHIENIXVILLE, PENN. — Wiederseim Associates’ 315-lot Summer Fun Sale, which was conducted on August 2, was led by a two-tiered Italian chandelier. With 25 candle lights, the 18K gold over bronze fixture was stamped “F.B.A.I Mod. Dep. Art. 2593 C.C. Made In Italy” and measured 44 inches high by 45 inches at its widest. Estimated $2/3,000, the chandelier sold to an in-person bidder for $3,7250. For information, www.wiederseim.com or 610-827-1910.

Chimney Cupboard Smokes Estimate, Earns $7,800 for Flying Pig

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — More than 400 lots from the Harwinton, Conn., estate of Elizabeth “Betty” Rybak were the center of attention at Flying Pig Auctions on July 22. Earning the most and smoking its $1,000 high estimate, a chimney cupboard in dark red paint brought $7,800 from a phone bidder in Ohio. Measuring just 15¼ inches wide but standing 71½ inches tall, the simply constructed piece had H-hinges and four shelves inside. For information, 603-543-7490 or www.flyingpigantiquesnh.com.