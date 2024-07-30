Across The Block

One-of-a-kind items were among auction highlights this week. Of these, a Star Wars Y-Wing model that was used in filming the 1977 Star Wars: A New Hope blockbuster soared to $1.55 million in Heritage Auctions’ July 26 Hollywood & Entertainment Memorabilia auction to become the third-highest price ever realized for a Star Wars screen-used prop. Weston’s bidders chewed up the $5/9,000 estimate of an 1888 National Chewing Gum three-player card, the only known example; after a spirited bidding war between buyers across the country and Weston’s saleroom, the card brought $42,000. Read on for other top prices…

Winter Landscape Heats Up At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — A high point in Clars Auctions’ July 19 Jewelry, Furniture, Art & Asian 738-lot auction was a winter landscape by John Folinsbee (American, 1892-1972) that came from the estate of University of California, Berkeley, architecture professor Raymond Lifchez. Measuring 19 by 23 inches, the circa 1910-15 oil on canvas attracted several bidders online and on the phone. In the end, an online bidder prevailed against competitors to win it for $28,950, well ahead of its $4/6,000 estimate. For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.

Antique Persian Rug Reigns At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — On July 22, Winter Associates conducted a 349-lot auction of artwork, jewelry, antique furniture, rugs, Americana and more. An antique Persian Serapi or Gorevan carpet, measuring 19 feet by 13½ feet, was bid beyond its $7,500 high estimate to finish at $11,400 and claim the top spot of the sale. Woven with wool on cotton, the predominantly red rug featured a large navy blue floral medallion at the center and had other scrolling vine and floral details woven throughout in light blue, cream, green, pink and orange. For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Chewing Gum Card Pops Estimate, Brings $42,000 After Weston’s Bidding War

COVENTRY, CONN. — An 1888 National Chewing Gum three-player baseball card brought $48,300 at Weston’s Auction Gallery on July 23. Likely a promotional card for that year and with no known examples, it was an exciting find for auction manager Ron Schulter, who also found Gold Coin baseball cards in a late Nineteenth Century scrapbook album from upper New York State. Seven phone bidders — from Texas to Vermont — were eager to compete and the lot’s $5/9,000 estimate was immediately shattered by a $10,000 opening bid from Texas. In-room bidding provided additional competition and the card finally sold for $42,000 to a collector from Fairfield, Conn. For additional information, 860-742-0003 or www.westonsantiques.com.

Abstract Composition Claims Top Spot At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — An abstract oil crayon and oil on collage on paper by Mary Abbott (American, 1921-2019) was the leading lot in South Bay Auctions’ July 24 sale. Among 206 lots of fine art, collectibles, firearms, furniture, folk art and Americana, the untitled work surpassed its estimates to achieve $7,920 ($2/3,000). Done circa 1950s and purchased directly from the artist by the consignor, the 18-by-24-inch work was signed in pencil and was unframed. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Fairman River Painting Sails To Top At DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — Leading DuMouchelles’ Premier Selections auction, conducted on July 19, was “View of the Upper Hudson River at Storm King,” an oil on canvas by James Fairman (American, 1826-1904). The 1885 painting, signed and dated lower right, depicted a rowboat on the shore in the foreground with towns and fishing vessels on the opposite shore. In the upper right, over the river valley, there were storm clouds rolling in. The painting was housed in a period giltwood and gesso frame, measuring 40 by 81 inches. With provenance to a prominent Grosse Point Park, Mich., American art collection, the painting sailed to a New England-based internet bidder for $25,800. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.

Retro 18K Gold Retro Bracelet Goes Wide At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Kodner Galleries’ Estate Jewelry, Art & Huge Collection sale got underway on July 24 with 315 lots of jewelry, choice timepieces and fine art. A retro 18K yellow gold wide link bracelet received keen attention and sold for $6,930. Deemed in very good vintage condition, the bracelet was signed (hallmarked), measured 7¼ inches long and had a weight of approximately 86 grams. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Bierstadt Seascape Makes Splash In Eldred’s Summer Sale

EAST DENNIS, MASS — Eldred’s Summer Sale spanned three days, July 24-26, and gave bidders more than 850 lots of fine and decorative art to compete for. Earning $100,800 and the highest price of the three-day event was “Sailors on the Wave,” an oil on canvas composition by Albert Bierstadt (German American, 1830-1902) that had been restored by New York City restorer, Simon Parkes. Now mounted on board and in a 14½-by-15½-inch frame, the composition found a new home with a New England collector bidding by phone. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

MG Convertible Kit Car Drives High For Amelia Jeffers

COLUMBUS, OHIO — While it was not the highest price of Amelia Jeffers’ July 26-27 Summer Fabulous Finds auction, the $7,500 realized for a 1952 MG convertible kit car with camel leather interior, 1970 Volkswagen engine and non-working speedometer was a strong result. Speaking after the sale, Jeffers noted the car was purchased by a celebrity on the West Coast. “We have cultivated quite an audience of buyers on both coasts and I think that speaks to the affordability of shipping into and out of the Midwest.” For information, 740-362-4771 or www.ameliajeffers.com.

Heritage Flies Star Wars Y-Wing Model To $1.55 Million

DALLAS — The Y-wing that took on the Death Star in 1977’s Star Wars took off again Friday, July 26, at Heritage Auctions, selling for $1.55 million to lead Heritage’s $5.9 million Hollywood / Entertainment Signature Auction. Modelmaker Colin Cantwell’s so-called “TIE Killer,” given its moniker because of the TIE fighter painted on its nose, was one of only two hero models made for George Lucas’ space opera. It’s most famous for leading the first trench run on the Death Star before Darth Vader destroyed it. The 27½-inch model is now the third-most valuable Star Wars screen-used prop sold at auction. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.