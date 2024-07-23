Across The Block

Landscapes were popular with auction-goers in recent sales, notably a coastal view of Carmel, Calif., by AF Mathews that was purchased by a Carmel gallery bidding at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries. Bringing $6,710, it was followed closely at $5,760 by Charles Warren Eaton’s “Moonlight, Venice” at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery. For graphic impact, it would be difficult to beat an original Grateful Dead poster for the band’s 1966 concert at the Avalon in San Francisco. The poster marked the first time the Dead’s iconic “Skeleton and Roses” motif made its appearance and sold for $106,250 at Heritage. Additional highlights can be found below.

‘Abby Smith And Her Cows’ Highlights The Connecticut Book Auction

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CONN. — The July 12 Connecticut River Book Auction excited considerable interest with an excellent crowd attending and with more than 100 absentee bids on the 206 available lots. The highlight of the evening was the sale of Julia Smith’s Abby Smith and Her Cows. This first edition in paper wrappers was from the Hebron estate of Dr Charles Douglas, whose wife was a suffragette and likely knew Smith. It sold for $776. For information, www.ctriverbookauction.com or 860-908-8067.

Parker Bros. Side-By-Side Shotgun Blasts Strong At Devin Moisan Auction

EPPING, N.H. — A Parker Bros. VH Grade .410 side-by-side shotgun, circa 1930, grabbed attention at Devin Moisan’s July 14 auction, selling for $15,625. VH grade with 26-inch Vulcan steel barrels, the shotgun’s rib was stamped “Parker Bros. Makers Meriden, CT. U.S.A. Vulcan Steel.” Its checkered walnut stock was inlaid with a German silver vacant shield and it retained the original molded Parker’s dog head buttplate. Parker only produced 469 VH grade shotguns in .410 gauge. For information, 603-953-0022 or www.moisanauctions.com.

Chinese Silk Robe Wraps Up Michaan’s July Annex Auction

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — In an Annex Auction conducted by Michaan’s July 15-17, a large Chinese silk embroidered robe stunned estimates to be the highest-achieving lot of the sale. Estimated at just $200/400, the yellow robe sold to a long-time local Michaan’s buyer for $4,920. Ashton Lyle, business development associate, said, “This highly detailed garment was embroidered throughout the entire piece and included scenes depicting dragons in the clouds. It was finished with a deep blue trim and finely patterned hem.” For more information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Grateful Dead Poster Rises For Heritage

DALLAS — An FD-26 Grateful Dead 1966 “Skeleton & Roses” first-printing Avalon concert poster graded 9.8 for condition sold for $106,250 to lead Heritage’s Music Memorabilia & Concert Posters Signature Auction July 19-20. From the Ben Bierman Carmel Street Collection, this poster was printed to advertise two nights of concerts: Friday and Saturday, September 16 and 17, 1966, at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco. Second printings and reproductions of FD-26 abound, but this is the only printing of this poster done in the summer of 1966. The poster marked the very first appearance of the skeleton and roses iconography in Grateful Dead lore, a legendary motif which still shines brightly 58 years later. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Coral Figure Heads Carmel Estate Auction

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — Turner Auctions + Appraisals conducted a 305-lot auction of art and antiques from a Carmel, Calif., estate on July 13. One of the top sellers was a carved coral figure of a beauty wearing a sun hat and holding a basket of flowers, on a base carved in the form of rocks and plants. Standing 11¼ inches tall and described as being in overall good condition with tiny flaws, the figure overtook its $700/900 estimate and sold to a private collector from the East coast for $9,288. For information, 415-964-5250 or www.turnerauctionsonline.com.

Monterey Coast Painting Delights Mid-Hudson Galleries Bidders

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — An oil on canvas board painting of the Monterey (Calif.) coast by Arthur Frank Mathews (American, 1860-1945) was the top seller at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries’ July 20 auction. Measuring 19½ by 25½ inches framed, the signed painting was described as being possibly a study or copy for a larger work and sold to a Carmel art gallery for $6,710, significantly beating its $1/1,500 estimate. For information, 914-882-7356 or www.midhudsongalleries.com.

‘Moonlight, Venice’ By Charles Warren Eaton Lights Up Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. — At Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s July 20 auction, an oil on board by Charles Warren Eaton (American, 1857-1937), titled “Moonlight, Venice” realized $5,760. Signed lower left Charles Eaton, the 10-by-8-inch painting had Salmagundi Club exhibition history and provenance to Kennedy Galleries, New York City. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.

SJ Auctioneers Serves Up 207-Piece Georg Jenson Flatware Service

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A 207-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver Bernadotte flatware service set for eight plus 16 serving utensils set the table at SJ Auctioneers’ auction on July 21. Selling for $12,800, the lot included a three-tier chest and a soft storage box. The Bernadotte pattern was designed by Sigvard Bernadotte in 1939. For information, 646-450-7553 or www.sjauctioneers.com.

18K Gold Bracelet Sparkles Brightly At Top For Hayloft

NEW YORK CITY — Hayloft Auctions conducted its Monthly Fine and Decorative Art Auction on July 15, which offered furniture, decorative art, paintings, prints, silver, glass, photographs and more. Leading the sale was a two-tone 18K gold bracelet, noted as being in good condition, according to the auction catalog. The bracelet weighed approximately 74.3 pennyweights and measured 6¾ inches in length. It sold for $5,938, just exceeding its high estimate. For information, 929-303-3266 or www.hayloftauctions.com.