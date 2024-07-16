Across The Block

Offerings at auctions across the country this week were diverse, spanning categories such as fine art, housewares, vehicles and collectibles. A Michael Jordan rookie card made $198,000 at Heritage, a bicycle advertising poster by Alphonse Mucha brought $50,000 for Poster Auctions International and a 1956 Triumph TR3 was bid to $16,225 at Thomas Hirchak. For these stories and more, read on.

Rare Griswold Loaf Pan Rises At Bodnar’s

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Bodnar’s Auction Service conducted a 364-lot auction of several estate collections on July 10. With a large selection of cast iron cookware from the Griswold Manufacturing Company out of Erie, Penn., on offer, a loaf pan with cover (numbered “877” and “859,” respectively) achieved the highest price of the day. The set was estimated at a range of just $100/200 but its rarity pushed it to $3,600. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-210-6388.

California Impressionist Painting Blooms To Top For The Popular Pioneer

RUTLAND TOWN, VA. — On July 2, The Popular Pioneer conducted its Wonderful June 2024 Summer Auction, which offered just over 200 lots hailing from a high-end generational Vermont estate. Leading the sale was an original oil on canvas by California Impressionist John Marshall Gamble (1863-1957), titled “Bush Lupine & Poppies.” The 18-by-12-inch painting had the title written verso and was signed in the lower right corner. It had been in the same family collection for more than 60 years. The painting will be staying in Vermont with its new owner, who secured the work for $8,300. For information, 802-353-8825 or www.thepopularpioneer.com.

Thomas Hirchak Bidders Race For 1950s Triumph Convertible

STOWE, VT. — In a more than 450-lot auction conducted by Thomas Hirchak Company on July 11, a 1956 Triumph TR3 drove to the top position. The dark green convertible, which had well-documented restoration and repairs, was in running condition but would need some work. That didn’t stop bidders from pushing it to $16,225, ultimately being claimed by a local Vermont buyer. For information, www.thcauction.com or 802-888-4662.

Browning Shotgun Fires Up Brunk Bidders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Browning Belgian double-barreled shotgun, made for Abercrombie & Fitch that came to auction from a private Kentucky collection, was the top seller in Brunk Auctions’ Great Outdoors sale on July 10. The 20- and 12-gauge gun, which had an engraved trigger, inlay with birds and dogs and came with a fitted leather case, had been auctioned by Brunk previously, on February 17-18, 2007, when it sold for $14,000. Offered with an estimate of $6/12,000, it realized $13,530 and sold to a private collector bidding online. It was the top lot in a 167-lot sale. For information, www.brunkauctions.com or 828-254-6846.

Minton Frog Trinket Box Hops To Lead At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A Minton majolica pottery trinket box, naturalistically rendered with a rockery base and a lid in the form of a frog on a lily pad, was one of two lots that sold for $7,040, the highest price in Eldred’s Summer Living sale on July 11. Marked “Minton” and with an impressed “Y” and “1862,” the 6-inch-long box was reportedly referenced in Helen Cunningham’s Majolica Figures (Schiffer, 1997) and had been estimated for $250/350. It came from a southeastern Massachusetts seller and sold to a Florida collector, bidding online. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Alphonse Mucha’s Cycles Perfecta Flies To $50,000 In Rare Posters Auction

NEW YORK CITY — The 93rd Rare Posters Auction from Poster Auctions International (PAI) on July 11 featured rare and iconic images from a century of poster design. The 410 lots in the collection included Art Nouveau, Art Deco, Modern and contemporary lithographs as well as decorative panels, maquettes and original works. As always, there was a selection of works from Art Nouveau master Alphonse Mucha (Czech, 1860-1939). His 1902 Cycles Perfecta poster zipped to $50,000. PAI’s president Jack Rennert wrote, “It is clear that Mucha understood well the principles of selling not the object itself, but the feeling that is associated with it. Here, he is barely showing a piece of the bicycle… but as to the pleasure of riding, this sylph has it all over any dreary mechanical details. Airily she caresses the machine, her windblown hair embodying motion and a restless spirit, a vision of idle loveliness and a perfect Mucha maiden….” For information, www.rennertsgallery.com or 212-787-4000.

Mint Condition Michael Jordan Rookie A Slam Dunk For Heritage

DALLAS — A 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan No. 57 PSA Gem Mint 10 sold for $198,000 to lead Heritage’s July 12-13 Summer Sports Card Catalog Auction. According to the auction catalog, this highly sought-after card from the Fleer set is considered his official rookie card and has been a cornerstone of basketball card collecting since its release. It is only appropriate that the perfect tribute to the remarkable career of the player many consider the greatest in the history of the game carries the lofty Gem Mint 10 grade. For information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.

Sterling Silver Flatware Takes Crown At Thomas Cornell Auction

BELLPORT, N.Y. — In the July 13 estate auction at Thomas Cornell Galleries, a Towle sterling silver flatware set in the Rambling Rose pattern crossed the block for $2,875 ($1,5/2,000). Comprising 93 pieces, the set weighed 91.23 ounces of sterling silver and was housed in a wooden storage chest. According to the auction house, the set will be staying local, as the purchaser recently bought a house in town and is furnishing it almost primarily with items bought from Thomas Cornell. For information, www.thoscornellauctions.com or 631-289-950.

Barber Dime Set Cashes In Top Prize For Legare

PELHAM, NH. — On July 11, Legare Auctions conducted its Coin Auction, offering 246 lots of various numismatics from a large collection. Leading the sale was a book of Barber, Liberty Head or Morgan dimes. Barber dimes, named after Charles E. Barber, the chief engraver at the US Mint from 1879-1917, included a design of Lady Liberty facing right, with her hair in a cap and wearing a laurel wreath. This 71-coin set included dimes from 1892 through 1916 and cashed in for $4,025. For information, 603-595-9625 or www.legare-auctions.com.