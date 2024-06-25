Across The Block

Let there be light! A sizeable number of top-selling lots this week had something to do with fire or lighting. For the former, a Dunhill Aquarium lighter lit a fire at Capsule Auctions, finally closing for $5,248 while Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries’ bidders warmed to a Christofle Art Deco silver plate, oak and mahogany meat warming and serving trolley. A Peony leaded glass shade by Duffner & Kimberly rose to $36,900 at Michaan’s and a pair of reproduction Daum Nancy and Majorelle three-light sconces, signed “Galle,” topped Treasureseeker’s June 16 auction at $10,880.

Ca nada Goose Decoy Flies High At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — Sporting art and decoys were a highlight of South Bay Auctions’ June 12 auction, which offered 230 lots of fine art, Americana and folk art, jewelry, silver and Native Americana from estates and private collections. One of the two dozen decoys that started the sale was a hollow Canada Goose made by the Reeves family of Long Point, Ontario, that flew to $5,160. Its rigmate (not shown) had crossed the block ahead of it and realized $900. A representative for the house confirmed they were purchased by the same in-house buyer. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Dunhill Aquarium Lighter Swims To Top At Capsule Auctions

NEW YORK CITY — Leading Capsule Auctions’ June 13 Design and Decor Auction was a circa 1950 “Aquarium” lighter from English manufacturer Alfred Dunhill. The lighter was done in reverse painted Lucite and had metal mounts. It measured 4 inches wide and was stamped “Dunhill Lighter / Made in England” on its underside. The lighter, adorned with black and white fish on the front and back, had provenance to a private Upper East Side collection and was in overall good condition. Very gentle wear to the metal plating did not deter bidders from raising the lighter to $5,248 against a $2/3,000 estimate. For information, 212-353-2277 or www.capsuleauctions.com.

Reproduction Sconces Light The Way For Treasureseeker

PASADENA, CALIF. — A pair of reproduction sconces in the manner of Daum Nancy and Majorelle led Treasureseeker Auctions’ June 16 pre-summer antiques and decorative arts sale. The sconces, signed “Galle,” each had three bronze arms with thick blown-out-two-tone colored glass shades, which were all custom made to fit the sconces’ fitters. Both were electrified and measured approximately 30 by 18 inches. The auction catalog stated that the circa 1960s sconces were made in a limited amount and “With over 50 years of experience, we have never seen them offered.” The pair sold to a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., buyer for $10,880, more than double the high estimate. For information, 626-529-5775 or www.treasureseekerauction.com.

Duffner & Kimberly Lamp Shines For Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — On Monday, June 17, Michaan’s Auctions conducted its Summer Specialty Auctions, including the Vito Giallo collection and the summer Fine sale. In total, 442 lots were presented, and the top lot overall, coming from the Fine sale was a Duffner & Kimberly Peony leaded glass table lamp on a bronze base with a velvet wrapped stem. Measuring 24 inches high and with a 22-inch shade diameter, the lamp came from an important Idaho collection and was sold, via phone bid, to an East Coast dealer who is a regular at Michaan’s for $36,900 ($10/15,000). For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Eldred Bidders Dust Off Paddles For Ashcan School Portrait

HANOVER, MASS. — Eldred’s June 18 Vintage Goods sale, a 218-lot assortment of household furnishings, fine art and collectibles was 82 percent sold by lot. An Ashcan School (late Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century) oil on canvas portrait of a man in a sombrero led the sale, multiplying its $500/700 estimate to $2,816. The lower front rail of the 30½-by-27¼-inch giltwood frame bore a plaque inscribed “Robert Henri.” For information, 617-401-1753 or www.eldreds.com.

Art Deco Trolley Serves Up High Bids At Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A Christofle Art Deco silver plate, oak and mahogany meat warming and serving trolley was the top-seller at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries’ June 15 auction, beating out fine art, toys, World War II collectibles, sports memorabilia and Taino artifacts. The wheeled cart had a carving station under a revolving dome top as well as inset sauce bowls, diffusing plate, plate stand and cutlery tray. A European buyer with a New York City address purchased it for $3,438, just beating its $2/3,000 estimate. For information, 914-882-7356 or www.midhudsongalleries.com.

Litchfield Bidders Take Up Paddles For Croquet

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A portion of the 478 lots offered in Litchfield Auctions’ June 19 Art, Antiques & Design sale came from Arethusa Farm, a local dairy that has won awards for its cows, while its milk, ice cream and cheeses have a devoted local following. The sale’s top lot – Sally Michel Avery’s (American, 1902-2003) “Croquet,” an oil on canvas from the farm that had been exhibited at the US Department of State, measuring 51 by 58 inches framed, achieved $41,600 from a trade buyer bidding online, nearly tripling its $10/15,000 estimate. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.

Italian Carved Marble Bust Turns Heads At Hudson Valley Auctioneers

BEACON, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Auctioneers hosted what it characterized as “a large sale with solid prices” on June 17. Noteworthy was an Italian carved marble bust of a lady (shown) by Cesare Lapini, Florence, Italy, 1887, exhibiting fine detail in her lace head covering. The bust was bid to $9,600. Also noteworthy was a huge collection of photo and movie negatives from the estate of Paul Trent, author of The Image Makers: Sixty Years of Hollywood Glamour. This lot sold for $11,250. For information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Tibetan Thangka Ascends To Heavenly Price At Kodner Galleries



DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A notable lot from Kodner Galleries’ June 19 auction was an antique Tibetan Buddhist thangka. The silk embroidered tapestry was estimated just $100/500 but sold to a phone bidder for $7,869. Overall, the thangka measured 50 by 28¾ inches. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.