Across The Block

Condition and rarity were powerful drivers at recent auctions, helping several pieces achieve exceptional results. One of these was a Nantucket Lightship Lollipop basket that had been owned by Memphis, Tenn., collector, Margaret Fraser and sold at Kennedy’s for $33,359. Another was a broderie Perse chintz appliqué quilt, probably made in New Jersey circa 1835, which Locati sold to a Mid-Atlantic dealer for $18,755. The publication and exhibition history of an Amberina New England or Libbey Cut Glass Co. Russian pattern tankard – the finest piece of Amberina Woody has ever handled –brought $15,000.

Rungius Painting Stands On Summit At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle presented an auction of 185 lots from the estate of avid sportsman and collector Bartlett Burnap of Palm Beach, Fla., and Sun Valley, Idaho, on May 15. Competitive bidding drove the total realized to more than $2.4 million, far surpassing the presale estimate. Leading the sale was “The Old Man of the Mountains” by German-American artist Carl Clemens Mortiz Rungius, which was estimated at $120/180,000. The oil on canvas was signed lower right and measured 34½ by 39½ inches framed. It had provenance to the collection of Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney and was once auctioned by Sotheby’s New York in 1993. The painting far surpassed its estimate, crossing the block at $216,400. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Eames Chaise Earns Benefit Shop’s Seat Of Honor

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — The Benefit Shop Foundation conducted a Red Carpet Auction on May 15, offering around 750 lots of jewelry, fashion, decorative arts and assorted antiques sourced from local estates. Earning $1,806 against an estimate of just $100/300 was an unmarked Midcentury Modern chair resembling La Chaise by Charles and Ray Eames for Vitra. At 58 inches wide and 34 inches tall, the white abstract-shaped chair was supported by chrome legs on a wooden X-form base. Anna Graziosi noted that the winning bid was placed by a US buyer who had won with the auction house before. For information, www.thebenefitshop.org or 914-864-0707.

Scholar’s Rock Charms Stair’s Asian Art Bidders

HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries’ May 16 Asian works of art auction featured an assortment of fine and decorative art from several Eastern cultures. With 213 lots offered, the sale was led by the surprise finish of a Chinese lingbi stone scholar’s rock on a fitted hardwood base, which came from the collection of Loyd F. and Linda F. Crawley. At 26 inches tall and 14 inches at its widest, the scholar’s rock was sold to a private American collector bidding over the phone for $21,760 ($800-$1,200). In total, the sale realized $429,632 and had a 92 percent sell-through rate. For information, www.stairgalleries.com or 518-751-1000.

Litchfield Bidders Stand For Frank Style Desk

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Nearly 300 lots were sold in Litchfield Auctions’ May 7 Decorator Sale – Design & Décor with the highest price of $8,125 being realized by a Jean-Michel Frank-style iron and leather desk. Estimated for $300/500 and consigned from a private Long Island collection, the desk sold to an online buyer from the southern United States who was bidding via LiveAuctioneers. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Rare Amberina Tankard Highlights Woody’s ABCG Sale

DOUGLASS, KAN. — One of the highest selling lots in Woody Auctions’ American Brilliant Cut Glass auction on May 18 was an extremely rare Amberina tankard, fully cut in the Russian pattern by New England/Libbey Cut Glass Co. in 1883, which soared to $15,000. The 12-inch-tall piece was believed to be the same one featured in the Toledo Museum of Glass’s 1968 exhibition and the one illustrated in Carl U. Fauster’s Libbey Glass Since 1818: Pictorial History and Collector’s Guide (1979). It was described in the catalog as not only the finest piece of Amberina Woody has ever offered but a highlight from the estate of collector David Fuchshuber. For information, 216-747-2674 or www.woodyauction.com.

Partial Set Of Flying Eagle & Indian Cents Is On The Money At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — Coins, gold and paper currency crossed the block in Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s May 9 sale. Finishing at $8,610, a partial set of Flying Eagle and Indian cents, with the exception of 1857, 1859, 1860, 1865, 1868, 1877, 1886 (N/A), 1909-S, had provenance to the estate of Thomas Bailey, Manchester, Conn. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Nineteenth Century Chintz Quilt Leads For Locati

PINEVILLE, PENN. — On May 19, Locati conducted an auction of items from the collection of C. Thomas Attix Jr, a lifelong collector of American furniture, silver and Oriental rugs. The auction included more than 260 lots and was led by a broderie Perse chintz appliqué quilt, which was probably made in New Jersey around 1835, that soared past its $2/3,000 estimate to sell to a Mid-Atlantic dealer for $18,755. The quilt’s large central peacock and plum tree motif was surrounded by additional bird and floral motifs and multicolored sawtooth borders. Ry Fillman shared, “This was the finest example of any quilt that I’ve had the pleasure of handling; craft, composition and condition were outstanding.” For information, www.locatillc.com or 215-619-2873.

Revolutionary War Handkerchief Cleans Up For Burchard

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — A framed Revolutionary War Commemorative handkerchief was the top lot of Burchard Galleries’ Estate Antiques, Fine Art, Jewelry Auction on May 19. With stitched initials “E.M” to the lower right and signed “Elizabeth Mingle” on the back, the red and white cloth was illustrated with labeled depictions of manual and platoon exercise movements, including “Order Arms” and “Position of an Officer.” Measuring 25¾ by 28 inches in its frame, the bandana sold well above its $800-$1,200 estimate, achieving $6,900. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Nantucket Lollipop Basket Catches Top Prize For Kennedy’s

SELMER, TEXAS — At the top of Kennedy’s Auction Service’s May 18 Estate Fine Antiques, Art, Furniture & Silver auction was a rare Nineteenth Century Nantucket Lightship Lollipop Basket. The oval-formed basket was in excellent condition given its age, retaining the majority of its original finish — the auction catalog noted that it was “quite possibly one of the best examples of this basket to surface in years.” With a mahogany base and bands and a swing handle, the woven basket measured 11½ by 50-5/8 inches. From the living estate of Margaret Fraser, Memphis, Tenn., this basket was claimed by a Northeast buyer for $33,350. For information, www.kennedysauction.com or 731-645-5001.