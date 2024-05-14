Six-figure prices were prominent in this week’s Across The Block, notably in the jewelry category, which included an emerald, diamond and gold necklace owned by Baroness Gabriella Langer von Langendorff that Roland sold for $150,000. It beat out the $102,850 Ahlers & Ogletree got for a 6.85-carat diamond and ruby ring. Of similar value was Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s poster Moulin Rouge: La Goulue, which danced its way to $112,500 at Showplace. Read on for more modest – read three-, four- and five-figure – prices filled out the rest of the auction highlights.

Foliate Necklace Glistens For Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctioneers’ media representative James Sliman said that the firm’s May 4 estates auction “did extremely well,” noting special success with the collection of Baroness Gabriella Langer von Langendorff. He also reported, “The sale hit the one-million-dollar mark!” According to New York Social Diary, Baroness von Langendorff was “easily spotted in any crowd” due to “her ensembles of astonishing jewels.” Leading the sale was a Harry Winston diamond, emerald-simulant and gold necklace of foliate design, which came from the baroness’ personal collection. Earning $150,000, the necklace was set with more than 880 diamonds for a total of approximately 65 to 70 carats ($60/80,000). For information, 516-759-9400 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Pond-Lily Tiffany Studios Lamp Blooms To Top At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke Auction Gallery’s May 5 Cinco De Mayo estate auction presented 678 lots of various paintings, sculpture, jewelry and silverware, among others. Concluding with a 90 percent sell-through rate, the auction realized $750,000. Leading the sale was a 19-inch Tiffany Studios 10-light Pond Lily table lamp. With provenance to a Sutton Place, South New York City estate, the lamp had a brown finished bronze Pond-Lily base, designed with lily pads, issuing a drop cluster of 10 Favrile glass Blossom shades. All the shades were electrified and signed “LCT,” except one, which was unsigned. The lamp thoroughly exceeded its $6/9,000 estimate, selling to a US phone bidder for $21,760. For information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.

Diamond & Ruby Ring Dazzles Ahlers & Ogletree Bidders

ATLANTA, GA. — On April 25 and 26, Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery conducted a sale of jewelry, watches and other accessories. Claiming the top spot overall was a diamond and ruby wedding ring set with a central round brilliant cut diamond that weighed approximately 6.85 carats. The primary round diamond on a platinum band was flanked by two 18K yellow-gold bands, each set with eight round red rubies and nine round brilliant cut diamonds. From the private collection of television writers Jerome and Bridget Dobson of Atlanta, Ga., the three-band ring set was originally acquired from Brown & Co. Jewelers and was accompanied by De Beers Forevermark documentation. The set was sold for $102,850 ($90/135,000). For information, www.aandoauctions.com or 404-869-2478.

Rare Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec Lithograph Kicks High At Showplace Auction

NEW YORK CITY — On May 5, Auctions at Showplace presented its spring 2024 fine art and design sale with 280 lots of fine and decorative arts sourced directly from New York City-area estates and collections. Highlights included a rare Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (French, 1864-1901) Moulin Rouge: La Goulue poster, printed in 1891, which fetched $112,500. The iconic poster depicts the dancer La Goulue performing before a silhouetted audience and acrobat Valentin le Desosse. The piece was sold to a North American collector. As noted by the Art Institute of Chicago, “Moulin Rouge, La Goulue was Toulouse-Lautrec’s first commissioned poster, created to advertise the performance of dancer La Goulue and acrobat Valentin le Desossé at the iconic Montmartre dance hall.” For information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.

Read About It: CT River Book Auction Leads With First Editions

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CONN. — Connecticut River Book Auction greeted a group of old and new friends at its May 3 event. The highlights of the evening were a first edition copy of Joshua Slocum’s Sailing Alone Around the World (shown), which Slocum had given to a friend while visiting Noank, Conn., and a first edition copy of Ernest Hemingway’s Men Without Women, without its dust jacket. Each copy sold to a different absentee bidder for $575. For information, 860-908-8067 or www.ctriverbookauction.com.

Japanese Woodblock Prints Rise To Top For Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Merideth Adams, gallery and advertising manager for Winter Associates categorized the firm’s May 6 auction as “excellent” and reported the surprise finish of a pair of Japanese woodblock prints, which were the unexpected high-earners. The two Japanese prints soared past their $200/400 estimate to achieve an impressive $19,200. One was affixed with a label that read, “Hokusai 1777-1840 / Snow Scene on the Sumida River. / From the snow, moon, and flower series” (top). The other, titled “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji: Hodogaya on the Tokaido” had a label reading “Fuji Series / Hodogaya + distant view of Fuji from a pine grove” (bottom). For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Ghost Rider Art Stalks Top Bids List At Bruneau

CRANSTON, R.I. — Nearly 400 lots were presented in Bruneau & Co Auctioneers’ April 27 Comics Sports TCG & Toy Auction, which included a selection of Star Wars action figures, Pez dispensers and Magic: The Gathering trading cards. One of the highest prices of the sale — $5,000 — was achieved by page 23 from Marvel Comics’ Ghost Rider, issue 19 of August 1976. Bidders were not scared off by some minor condition issues that included possible trimming of the page and some dark areas. A collector/dealer in New Hampshire prevailed over the $2/4,000 lot. For information, www.bruneauandco.com or 401-533-9980.

Primitive Portraits Find Happy Buyers At Lotus

GUILFORD, CONN. — On April 28, Lotus International Auctions featured a sale of nearly 500 lots of antiques and art, including works by such blue-chip artists as William Merritt Chase, Julian Alden Weir and Donald Purdy. A primitive portrait of a young girl, executed by an unidentified artist in oil on panel in a frame measuring 23 by 19¼ inches, had a strong result, earning $688 and exceeding its $200/500 estimate. The buyer was in the United States. For information, 203-689-5062 or www.lotusauctions.com.

Untitled Landscape Leads American & European Art For Capsule

NEW YORK CITY — Bringing $9,600 against an estimate of $6/8,000 to lead Capsule Auctions’ first American and European art sale of the year on April 24 was an untitled landscape by Charles Rollo Peters (American, 1862-1928). The 19-by-25-inch oil on canvas composition had provenance to the Estate of Eveline Hunt and had passed through the hands of Blackwell Antiques, San Francisco, in 1979. It was the top lot of 131 and sold to a private collector in the United States, bidding on Capsule’s online platform. For information, www.capsuleauctions.com or 212-353-2277.