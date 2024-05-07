Works at recent auctions played to bidders hearts and emotions in this week’s Across The Block. A rare Centennial model Steinway grand piano – one of just four examples known – was played to $96,000 by Nadeau’s bidders while “Christmas Morning,” an oil on board by Jessie Wilcox Smith, charmed bidders in Heritage Auctions’ April 23 Illustration Art auction. Nationalistic pride may be behind the $137,500 result a Hungarian private collector paid for Hungarian artist Károly Patkó’s landscape, “Cetara, Italy, 1932.” For more notable results, read on…

American School Whaling Painting Sails Past Estimate At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Earning the title of top lot at Eldred’s Auction Galleries’ April 25 Americana and Marine art auction was “Gay Head 1839,” an American School painting. Painted on the lid of a Nineteenth Century chest, it depicted a whaling scene off Gay Head, Martha’s Vineyard. The oil painting, 15½ by 34 inches, was signed lower right “B. Lyons” and was titled on the back. It sailed far past its $400/600 estimate, realizing $5,120. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Jessie Wilcox Smith Christmas Painting Leads Heritage’s $2.9 Million Illustration Art Sale

DALLAS — On April 23, in its latest Illustration Art Signature Auction, Heritage Auctions nailed its highest-grossing illustration art event in years, landing $2,935,858 over approximately 500 lots with a number of artist records broken. The top lot of the day was the charming oil on board “Christmas Morning” by Jessie Wilcox Smith, which sold for $162,500 and came from an important collection of illustration art. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Károly Patkó Scene Leads For Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES — On April 28 and 29, Andrew Jones Auctions offered items from an important Pebble Beach, Calif., collection. According to vice president Aileen Ward, “The collection was a unique blend of family acquisitions and inherited historic works mixed with inspired choices by designer Frances Elkins that appealed to global buyers in a wide variety of genres.” The top lot of the sale was the 41-by-49-inch tempera on board work, “Cetara, Italy, 1932” by Károly Patkó (Hungarian, 1895-1941). After receiving lots of international interest, the painting was won for $137,500 by a private Hungarian collector who was bidding online ($10/20,000). For information, www.andrewjonesauctions.com or 213-748-8008.

Antique Winchester Rifle Meets The Mark For W.A. Smith

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — William A. Smith Auctions conducted a sale of collectible firearms and related items from the collection of Tucson, Ariz., defense lawyer Brick Storts on May 1. The leading lot in the sale was an antique Winchester model 1886 Deluxe .45-70 caliber lever-action rifle with a 26-inch-long barrel. The gun’s serial number was applied in 1898 and it was paired with a factory letter derived from the original Winchester records from the Cody Firearms Museum, Cody, Wyo. A private collector on the East Coast claimed the rifle for $9,600 ($8/12,000). For information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.

Abstract Abbott Art Avidly Attracts All At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — South Bay Auctions conducted its fine art, antiques, garden and sporting auction on May 1. Of the almost 200 lots offered, an untitled abstract by Mary Abbott (American, 1921-2019) was one of the most notable lots. Acquired directly from the artist, the 1958 oil stick, pastel and gouache on paper piece brought $18,600, almost four times its high estimate of $5,000. The abstract image was signed and dated in pencil lower right and measured 18 by 24 inches unframed. It found its new home with a telephone bidder. For additional information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Centennial Steinway Plays The Winning Tune At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — Of the 643 lots offered at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s 2024 American Antiques, Chinese, continental and jewelry spring auction, a Steinway rosewood inlaid Model D Centennial concert grand piano enthralled bidders the most. Named the Centennial by William E. Steinway after its triumphant debut at the 1876 World’s Fair in Philadelphia, where it claimed the prestigious title of “best concert grand piano,” the 4-foot-2-inch-by-5-foot-1-inch-by-8-foot-11-inch instrument is only one of four known examples with this particular Steinway form. It was previously owned and displayed by pharmaceutical pioneer Kenneth Alan Hill of Fort Worth, Texas, in his historic mansion, Baldridge House. The Steinway was pushed by bidders to an impressive $96,000, just under its low estimate. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Tom Hall Bidders Battle For World War II Japanese Officer’s Sword

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — The April 29 auction of a single-owner collection of Japanese items from World War II, conducted by Tom Hall Auctions, resulted in a Japanese officer’s katana claiming the top spot out of more than 100 lots. Selling for $1,725, the long, curved sword was paired with its standard army-type leather tsuba, scabbard and strap. The sword’s Kijimomo blade measured 32 inches and it had a wooden handle. For information www.tomhallauctions.com or 610-799-0808.

Carved Wooden Angel Sculpture Flies At Burchard Galleries

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — A carved wooden angel sculpture by Karl Theodore Francis Bitter (Austrian, 1867-1915) took flight in Burchard Galleries’ auction April 21, rising to $5,535. Richly carved in quartersawn oak, the carving had been purchased at Christie’s “All Angels Church Auction” on November 30,1978, in New York City. The statue measured 45½ inches tall and 18 inches wide. Bitter was one of the foremost architectural sculptors working in the United States at the turn of the Twentieth Century. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Dali’s ‘Aliyah Portfolio’ Declares Top Price In Bruneau & Co. Auction

CRANSTON, R.I. — Top lot in Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ April 24 fine and decorative art online sale was Salvador Dali’s “Aliyah Portfolio,” which realized $16,250. From the collection of a Warwick, R.I., estate, the complete portfolio of 25 lithographs were housed in the original linen covered portfolio box. Lithograph on paper, each measured 22½ by 15 inches and each was signed and numbered in pencil along bottom margin. This portfolio was created for the 20th anniversary of the founding of Israel. For information, 401-533-9980 or www.bruneauandco.com.