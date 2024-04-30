Across The Block

Figural forms, human or otherwise, led at auctions across the country this week. An 1860s oil portrait of a young child made $6,325 for Soulis, a pair of Chiparus bronzes danced to $31,250 at Associated Estate and a figural swan perfume captured $5,100 for Woody Auction. For these and other stories, keep reading.

Michaan’s Strikes Gold With Modernist Leighton Jewelry Suite

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — A Modernist 14K yellow gold necklace and matching ring designed by American photographer and jeweler Henri Leighton was the top lot of 495 in Michaan’s Auctions’ gallery auction on April 19. The sale was led by and featured various items from the fine art, Asian art and jewelry departments. The articulated, bib-style necklace measured 15 inches in length and was paired with a matching 14K yellow gold textured ring, size 6¼, with a gross weight of 86.4 pennyweights. The Leighton suite sold for $9,750 to a local buyer for their personal jewelry collection against an estimate of $3/5,000. For information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.

Robinson’s Atlas Is A Star, Walks Red Carpet At Benefit Shop

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — The Benefit Shop Foundation conducted its Red Carpet Auction on April 17, which featured property of local estates and included jewelry, luxury fashion, antiques and decorative arts. A highlight from the sale was an extra large 1885 Robinson’s Atlas of New York City, measuring approximately 20 by 15½ inches. The illustrated book, engraved by A.H. Mueller and printed by F. Bourquin, incorporated 38 colored plate prints and other plate engravings. The 1-inch-thick cover was made of embossed leather with gilt scroll accents on the corners and spine. A US buyer who had won with the Benefit Shop before seized the day, taking the atlas home for $1,548. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.

George Thayer’s Portrait Is Going Back Home To Indiana

LONE JACK, MO. — A notable lot in Dirk Soulis’ Americana 1830 to 1940 auction on April 13 was an 1860s oil on canvas portrait of a young George Thayer (1863-1934) that returned to the family fold by descendants of the sitter who traveled to Lone Jack from Plymouth, Ind., and won the bid at $6,325. Upon winning the bid, Thayer’s great-grandchildren smiled broadly and announced to the room, “He’s going home!” At checkout, they shared a vintage Polaroid that pictured Master Thayer presiding over a family birthday party from some dining room wall in the 1960s or 1970s. For information, www.soulisauctions.com or 816-697-3830.

Bronze Allegorical Figures Top One Of Four Lark Mason Sales During Asia Week

NEW YORK CITY — The sale of the Shahmoon family collection of Asian, European and other works of art offered at Lark Mason’s auction, which ran March 12-April 2, achieved $958,853. The top highlight in the sale was after Giambologna – two patinated bronze allegorical figures of Astronomy and Architecture, which sold for $500,000. The estimate for the pair was $800-$1,200. “Auctions are exciting and often surprising and we certainly were surprised at the results of the Shahmoon sale,” said Lark Mason about one of four sales held during Asia Week New York, on the iGavelAuction platform. “Though most items were Asian in the family’s collection, the two sculptures, which achieved a stunning result were after Giambologna, heralded as the sculptor to the Medici.” For information, 212-289-5524 or www.larkmasonassociates.com.

Small Seascape Brings Big Price At JMW Auction

KINGSTON, N.Y. — JMW Auction hosted a multi-estates auction on April 19 offering 500 lots of fresh-to-the-market goods from estates throughout the Hudson Valley to New York City. The sale included approximately 100 paintings. Measuring 4¾ by 5¾, an oil on board painting depicting waves crashing in a storm with two boats brought $4,688 against an estimate of $300/600. Unsigned, it was from the estate of Albert Burnette Roberts of Hudson, N.Y. More paintings from the Roberts estate will be sold in May. For information, 845-389-1933 or www.jmwauction.com.

‘Indian Why Stories’ First Edition Leads At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Of the 824 lots offered by Clars Auction Gallery in its April 20 Warehouse auction, it was a signed first edition of Indian Why Stories by Frank B. Linderman and Charles M. Russel that brought the most. The 1915 book included Russel’s signature and trademark steer head drawing. It had provenance to the estate of Meri Jaye in San Francisco. Jaye was a renowned interior designer of passenger and cargo ships, as well as the corporate headquarters for American President Lines. She had a notable collection of shipping related artwork, furnishings, ship models and other artifacts related to the projects she worked on. She collected rare books as well, this being one of them. Indian Why Stories found a new home with an online bidder for more than 10 times its high estimate, finishing at $2,835. For information, 888-339-7600 or www.clars.com.

Art Deco Bronzes Dance To The Top For Associated Estate

CRANSTON, R.I. — On April 20, the Associated Estate & Appraisal Co. conducted its spring estate and fine art auction, offering a selection of fresh-to-market items, including bronzes, furniture, fine art, guitars, porcelain, art pottery, art glass, silver and more. The leading lot of the sale was a pair of Demétre H. Chiparus (Romanian, 1886-1947) Russian Dancers. The 16-inch-tall bronze and mixed media Art Deco figures were each supported on a signed onyx base. In good condition, the pair was estimated to achieve $6/12,000 but ultimately sold for $31,250. For information, www.associatedestate.com or 401-781-1181.

Webb Art Glass Lay Down Perfume Smells Like A Win At Woody

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Woody Auction’s Art Glass, Lamps & Much More! sale on April 20 featured a plethora of art glass, Victorian epergnes, porcelain plaques and pottery, among others. Of the 333 lots offered, an English cameo art glass lay down perfume bottle by Thomas Webb & Son earned the distinction of top lot, selling for $5,100 against an estimate of $1,5/3,000. The bottle included a swan head cameo carved design and a twist cap made of English silver, marked “RD11109.” It had provenance to the private collection of Frank and Melissa Keathley of Top Shelf Antiques in Texas. The lay-down perfume bottle was sold to a Midwest bidder. For information, 316-747-2694 or www.woodyauction.com.

Minton Flasks Make A Splash For Strawser

WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — In an auction conducted on April 23, Strawser Auction Group presented a large selection of Nineteenth Century Aesthetic Movement porcelain from the collection of Helene Fortunoff. The sale’s 246 lots comprised of primarily Japanese-inspired porcelain and resulted in an 88 percent sell-through rate. Leading the auction was a pair of circa 1875 Minton moon flasks with provenance to Nick Boston Antiques. Painted by William Mussil (British, 1828-1906), the white ground bodies were illustrated with images of chicks and ducklings among grasses and flowers and had gilded lug handles. Estimated just $500/800, a private collector in the United States claimed the pair for $3,410. For information, www.strawserauctions.com or 260-854-2859.