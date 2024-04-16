Across The Block

Landscapes beckoned to auction shoppers this week with three making top prices at recent auctions. A view that drew comparisons to Thomas Cole’s “Ruined Tower” soared to $5,700 from a $50-100 estimate at Copake while La Belle Epoque achieved $5,440 for an unidentified watercolor vista by Marion Kavanaugh Wachtel. And, in its “finest auction to date,” East Coast Fine Arts led with a $36,250 view of a Hudson River Sunset by John Frederick Kensett that had previously been on the market in 1872 when the artist’s estate was sold. Porcelain bowls, bronze allegorical figures and a set of Edward Curtis’ The North American Indian were also among this week’s block-crossers.

Porcelain Swan Bowl Holds Interest Of Woody Bidders

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Woody Auction’s April 6 sale of R.S. Prussia from the collections of Dr Joe and Faye Krick from Tennessee and Jerry House of Michigan presented 333 lots of porcelain and all offerings sold. Earning the highest price was a rare 15-inch swan center bowl from the Krick collection. Each of the five medallions featured an image of a swan in addition to the central scene with several swans on a lake with trees. A professionally repaired hairline crack did not deter interest, and the bowl was claimed by a Mideast collector for $6,900 ($2/4,000). For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

Unidentified Oil Painting Finds Success At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. — An unattributed and untitled Nineteenth Century landscape painting captured bidders’ interest during Copake Auction’s April 6 estates sale. Depicting a ruined tower alongside water, against a sunrise or sunset, the oil on canvas painting was framed and measured 18½ by 24½ inches. Though it showed some damage and age, bidders vying for this piece may have clocked its resemblance to the subject of Thomas Cole’s circa 1832-36 “Ruined Tower (Mediterranean Coast Scene with Tower)” and it sold for $5,700 against a $50-$100 estimate. For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-641-1935.

Bidding War Wakes Watercolor Sleeper For La Belle Epoque

NEW YORK CITY — On April 6, La Belle Epoque offered more than 400 lots of fine art, decorative items, furniture, memorabilia and a Manhattan collection of rare and antique books. Earning $5,440, the top lot of the sale was caught in a bidding war and stunned its $300/600 estimate. The surprise winner was a watercolor landscape by Marion Kavanaugh Wachtel (American, 1873-1954), housed in a 30½-by-41½-inch carved wood frame with an identifying plaque with the artist’s name. For information, www.labelleepoque.com or 212-362-1770.

Bronze Allegorical Figures, Ex Shahmoon Collection, Soar For Lark Mason

NEW YORK CITY — On April 2, following a three-week online viewing period, nearly 130 lots from the collection of property developer and financier Solomon and Hannah Shahmoon sold in the iGavel platform. Leading the sale of collectors, who lived in Paris and Shanghai before moving to New York City, and finally New Rochelle, N.Y., was a lot of two patinated bronze allegorical figures of Astronomy and Architecture. Cataloged as “after Giambologna” and standing about 13½ inches tall on black marble bases, the pair had been estimated at $800-$1,200 but sold for $500,000. For information, 212-289-5524 or www.larkmasonassociates.com.

Bootmaker’s Trade Sign Steps Up For Davies

BROOKSTON, IND. — A Nineteenth Century painted wood double-sided bootmaker’s trade sign, bearing the name “T. Thompson,” was the top lot of nearly 550 lots in Davies Auctions’ online-only estate and Americana auction on April 9. The sale featured the collections of the late Mary Ann Ryman and Colonel Robert Vermillion and featured country furniture, Odd Fellows Lodge items, an Elgin rooster and selections of quilts, Civil War photos and old toys. The sign, which measured 25 by 16½ inches, retained original paint and hand-wrought iron hangers and sold for $3,450 against an estimate of $800-$1,200. For information, 765-449-4515 or www.daviesauctions.net.

JF Kensett Landscape Achieves Luminous Results At East Coast Fine Arts

NEW YORK CITY — Described as its “finest auction to date,” the April 7 spring fine arts auction conducted by East Coast Fine Arts featured 132 lots, largely of fine art, with a few pieces of Japanese cloisonne. Leading the sale with a $36,250 within-estimate result was a Hudson River School sunset painting by John Frederick Kensett (American, 1816-1872). The 9½-by-16-inch (sight) oil on canvas had previously been in the estate of the artist, which was sold in 1872 in New York City. For information, 864-480-9298 or www.eastcoastfinearts.com.

K ing Edward Flatware Bids High For Iowa Estates

EVANSDALE, IOWA — Iowa Estate Auctions’ Quality Antique Auction on April 6 featured 250 lots of Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century country pine furnishings, primitives, antiques and collectibles from the Craig Neessen living estate collection. Earning the highest price in the sale at $1,610 was a 71-piece sterling flatware by Gorham in the King Edward pattern, which included service for eight and included a lined and fitted case. For information, 319-214-2351 or www.iowaestateauctions.com.

M odel 1865 Spencer Carbine Hits Target At Schillaci & Shultis

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — Schillaci & Shultis of Two Feathers Antiques & Auction Services presented an auction titled Militaria, Art, Sports & Scientific, Collectibles on April 6, featuring four long-time private collections. A selection of militaria items from the American Revolution to World War II consisted of antique firearms, numerous swords and more. Notable was a Model 1865 Spencer saddle ring carbine made by the Spencer Repeating Rifle Company with walnut stock and marked with a GGS proof mark on barrel. The carbine bore inspectors’ marks on the stock. The fine example of a classic Civil War firearm sold for $3,125. For information, 518-766-3865 or 518-463-8542.

Cardozo Set Of Curtis’ ‘The North American Indian’ Tops Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — One of only two remaining sets of Edward S. Curtis, The North American Indian, a custom edition, number 2 of 8 artist’s proofs authorized by Christopher Cardozo, sold for $17,000 at Santa Fe Art Auction’s April 10 sale of the Cardozo collection of photogravures. Nearly 10 years ago, Christopher Cardozo Fine Art undertook in meticulous detail an artisanal republication of Edward S. Curtis’ monumental work, The North American Indian. Each of the 75 limited custom edition sets presents Curtis’ magnum opus in its entirety: 2,234 photographs, 2,500,000 words and transcriptions of Native language and music. The North American Indian is a landmark in publishing history. It is a rich, comprehensive and definitive record of more than 80 North American tribal groups. For information, 505-954-5858 or www.santafeartauction.com.