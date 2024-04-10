Across The Block

Metals were a popular medium in recent auctions, including rarely seen palladium, more than 27 troy ounces of which secured the highest price in Pook & Pook’s sell-out auction on March 27. An even $144,000 was realized by a rare 1921 Saint Gaudens double eagle coin that won the coin toss for Best in Sale at Heritage Auctions’ four-day US Coins signature auction. Bronze Tiffany candlesticks, a Chinese cloisonné vase and a 14K gold Bulova watcher were also favorites, at SJD, Capsule and Turner auctions, respectively.

Palladium Shot Is Precious For Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook’s white glove coin and jewelry sale on March 27 had more than 2,500 registered bidders and, with all 663 lots successfully changing hands, it generated a total of $461,526. Achieving $22,500 was a bottle containing 27.22 troy ounces of palladium shot — one of the most expensive precious metals and most often used in catalytic converters. Less costly than rhodium but more than gold, this highly valuable lot came from the Pennsylvania Treasury’s department of unclaimed property and was sold to a trade buyer. For information, www.pookandpook.com or 610-269-4040.

Turner Bidders Clocked In For Vintage Bulova Accutron Wristwatch

SAN FRANCISCO — Turner Auctions + Appraisals presented an auction of more than 140 vintage timepieces from a private northern California collection on March 24. Boasting a 98 percent sell-through rate, the auction realized $38,371. Leading the sale was a vintage 14K gold Bulova Accutron Spaceview wristwatch, estimated at $200/400. Nicknamed the “Floppy Football” model, the otherwise round case came to a subtle point around 1 and 7. On a reddish-brown alligator bracelet, the circa 1960 watch sold to a private buyer in northern California for $2,520. For information, www.turnerauctionsonline.com or 415-964-5250.

Pair Of Tiffany Candlesticks Ignite SJD Bidders

AMENIA, N.Y. — On April 2, SJD Auctions conducted a sale of antiques and collectibles, including Persian earthenware, garden statues and birdbaths, watercolor paintings and more. Of the nearly 360 lots offered, the auction’s highest price was achieved by a pair of 18-inch-tall Queen Anne’s Lace candlesticks from Tiffany Studios circa 1902. The bronze bases featured the all-over pattern of Queen Anne’s Lace and the bulbous green Favrile glass was in rare excellent condition. One was missing the candle insert but that did not deter a St Paul, Minn., bidder from taking the pair to $1,109. For information, 845-489-7408.

Lenni Lenape Effigy Ladle Carves Out A Lead

BANGOR, PENN. — Of the more than 650 lots offered by Hartzell’s Auction Gallery in its spring antique and Native American auction on March 30, it was an Eighteenth Century Lenni Lenape effigy ladle, discovered locally, that brought the most: $5,270 against an estimate of $2/4,000. Measuring 6¼ inches in length with a 3½-inch bowl, the circa 1720-40 burlwood ladle had a carved human figure on its handle and related to examples published in Steven S. Powers’ North American Burl Treen, Colonial & Native American (2005). A Hartzell client, bidding online, had the winning bid. For information, 610-588-5831 or www.hartzellsauction.com.

Vickrey Painting Triples Estimate For Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Leading Litchfield Auctions’ spring fine art and estates auction on March 27 was an egg tempera on Masonite painting by Robert Remsen Vickrey (American, 1926-2011) that earned $11,050 against a $2/4,000 estimate. Titled “Tyger, Tyger,” the 22¾-by-31-inch framed composition had been exhibited in Cape Cod and Florida and attracted significant online competition, ultimately going to a Massachusetts buyer bidding online. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Double Eagle Flies High For Heritage

DALLAS — A rare 1921 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, with condition graded MS62 and PCGS, sold for $144,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ March 28-31 US Coins Signature Auction to $6,241,741. The event’s top lot came after the coin drew 39 bids from among the 2,723 bidders who took part in the sold-out event. This coin is a leading condition rarity in the series. Part of the demand stems from the fact that it is one of the few issues from the 1920s that is seen more often in circulated grades than in mint state. More than a half million were originally minted, but it is believed only 175 remain in existence. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Capsule Bidders Make Noise For Cloisonné Vase

NEW YORK CITY — World art was the subject and title of Capsule Auctions’ 277-lot March 28 sale. Earning $4,389 and the distinction of top lot was a 25½-inch-tall Chinese cloisonné vase that featured multi-toned floral vine and leaf details. Consigned to sale from a Westchester, N.Y., collection and carrying an estimate of just $200/400, bidders online gave it a lot of attention, and a collector in the United States, bidding on LiveAuctioneers, had the winning bid. For information, www.capsuleauctions.com or 212-353-2277

Ziem Canal Scene Sails To Lead In Sarasota

SARASOTA, FLA. — In a two-day sale March 23-24, in which Sarasota Estate Auction offered nearly 1,500 lots of modern design, fine art, silver, antiques and Chinese works of art, an oil on board composition of a Venetian canal scene by Felix Ziem (French, 1821-1911) earned top-lot honors. Measuring 28½ by 20 inches in a giltwood frame, the painting earned $17,920 against an estimate of $20/30,000. For information, 941-359-8700 or www.sarasotaestateauction.com.

Argentinian Artwork With A Mathematical Base Leads At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Kodner Galleries’ estate jewelry, fine art and collectibles auction on April 3 was led by a hypnotic acrylic on canvas by Argentinian artist Carlos Silva (1930-1987), “Almagro,” which sold for $5,292. Signed and inscribed en verso, the painting measured 22¾ by 22¾ inches. Silva was one of the Argentinian pioneers in geometric abstraction. He received important awards, such as the national prize from “Torcuato Di Tella Institute” in 1965; the grand acquisition prize from the “Lorenzutti Trust” in 1968; and the “Konex” award in 1982, among others. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.