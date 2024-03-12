Auction results this week proved that “art” can mean any number of things. For some, art is simply defined. Earning $1,690, an oil painting of a wooded landscape charmed Bert Gallery bidders. Art can also be classical; such was the case of a lead and marble statue of “Samson Slaying a Philistine,” which claimed $15,600. For others, art is spiritual; a Caribbean Taino ritual seat from the pre-Columbian era achieved $8,750. For these definitions of art and more, keep reading this week’s Across The Block.

Fine Colombian Emerald Ring Brews Strong Price At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A GIA-certified 12.53-carat Colombian emerald ring was the star gem at Kodner Galleries’ February 21 estate jewelry, fine art and collectibles sale. Embedded into the yellow-gold band were 12 baguette-cut diamonds, weighing approximately 1 carat in total, color F-G and clarity VS1-VS2. On the inside of the band was the signature “Mayor’s” and an “18K” stamp.Accompanied by a 2019 GIA report, the green sparkler sold for $15,730 to a phone bidder. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Classical Sculpture Proves Popular At Nadeau’s Auction Gallery

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery capped off the month of February on the 24th with a furnishings, art and decorative accessories sale. It was topped by a 1985 Mercedes 380SL convertible, which sold for $16,800, but the more interesting and notable lots consisted of sculpture and fine art. A lead sculpture on marble base depicting “Samson Slaying a Philistine” after Giambologna (Italian/French, 1529-1609) brought $15,600 against a $300/500 estimate. Exhibiting a dark gray patina, it stood 22 inches high. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Tiffany Sterling Silver Compote Trays Shine Brightest At SJ Auctioneers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Choice sterling silver by blue-chip makers still finds favor at auction, which can bring several hundred dollars at $20 per ounce and frequently much more depending on condition, maker and style. And so it was at SJ Auctioneers on February 11 as a pair of Tiffany & Co sterling silver antique floral compote trays reached $2,500. What is so special about Tiffany silver? The firm in 1851 was the first American company to institute the .925 sterling silver standard that is now used around the world, and sterling silver is one of the most beautiful and lustrous of all metals. For information, 646-450-7553 or www.sjauctioneers.com.

Redware Noah’s Ark Sails To The Top At Witman Auctioneers

MANHEIM, PENN. — Witman Auctioneers conducted an auction of Twentieth Century contemporary redware pottery from an Ohio lifetime collection on February 29. The top lot of the sale was a one-of-a-kind C. Ned Foltz, Reinholds, Penn., redware Noah’s Ark bank, complete with Noah, animals and clay pots on board, Measuring 16 by 11 inches high, the ark sailed to $3,570. For information, www.witmanauctioneers.com or 717-665-5735.

At Bert Gallery, Works By Artists From Historic Providence School Are Still In Demand

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Bert Gallery presented its studio sale on February 27, featuring historic, modern and highlights from Providence School artists. Each of the offered paintings were well documented, allowing buyers to discover new names in American Art. Leading this sale was an oil on canvas landscape by George William Whitaker (1840-1916), which sold for $1,680. Titled “Path on Bridgham Farm, Spring” and dated 1900 in the artist’s hand on the stretcher bar, the painting measured 36 by 26 inches and was housed in the original frame. “This spring landscape is identified as being a pathway on the historic property of Bridgham Farm where the original farmhouse was built in 1767,” said Arthur Bert, who provides the firm’s research and valuation analysis. For information, 401-751-2628 or www.bertgallery.com.

Czech Woodcut Sets Lead For Capsule’s Art, Design & Books Auction

NEW YORK CITY — The top lot in Capsule Auctions’ “Art, Design and Books” auction on February 28 checked all three categories. František Kupka’s (Czech, 1871-1957) Quatre histoires de blanc et noir was a complete 25-plate set of woodcuts on paper that had been printed by G. Kadar Presses in Paris in 1926. Numbered 80 from an edition of 100, and consigned by the estate of Rosa and Aaron Esman, the set soared to $35,910 from an estimate of $1,5/2,500 and found a new home with an international private collector bidding online. It was the top lot in a 342-lot sale. For information, 212-353-2277 or www.capsuleauctions.com.

The Art Of Snowboard Designer Scott Lenhardt Recognized At Nathan Auctions

MANCHESTER, VT. — On March 3, Nathan Auctions conducted its sale of The Scott Lenhardt Snowboard Design & Art Collection. In this sale, 57 lots were offered from the lifetime collection of artist and graphic designer Scott Lenhardt, and 74 percent sold successfully. Eric Nathan said the sale was a great success and may have been the first auction where a curated selection of snowboards and fine art were offered together. Included with each of the 51 Burton snowboards were Lenhardt’s original acrylic oil on panel paintings and a preliminary sketch of the board’s art. The leading lot of the sale was a circa 2001 Ross Powers #1 snowboard, ridden by the artist, plus two acrylic on paper sketches in addition to the signed wood panel painting. This lot was exhibited at the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum in Stowe, Vt., in 2023 and was sold to a private buyer in Ohio for $10,455. For information, www.nathanre.com or 802-362-3194.

Polesello Painting Pops For Old Kinderhook

VALATIE, N.Y. — Old Kinderhook Auctions conducted its The Mark Of The Best 2024 auction on Tuesday, March 5. Deemed “an auction of wealth and taste,” this sale included 665 lots of art, silver, ceramics, furniture and antiques. With no reserve, Old Kinderhook boasted a 98 percent sell-through rate. Claiming the top spot in the sale was a 47¾-by-44¾-inch painting by Rogelio Polesello (Argentinian, 1939-2014). The acrylic on canvas work was an example of the artist’s famed op art, with four fan-shaped designs inside a central circle, colored with red, orange and blue dots. Signed and titled verso, “Rojo, Naranja, y Azul” was sold for $5,313. For information, www.oldkinderhookauction.com or 518-912-4747.

Arte Antico Bidders Rise For Taino Duho

NEW YORK CITY — Nearly 400 lots were offered in Arte Antico’s “Art From Around The World” auction on March 2. Achieving $8,750 and selling within estimate was a Pre-Columbian carved Duho stool with projecting zoomorphic figure. Helping drive interest in the 18-inch-long stool was its provenance, which included a private Florida collection as well as the collections of Pierre Fayet and Philipe Bringuier. For information, 212-355-4400 or arteantico@hotmail.com.