It seems that nearly every item from this week’s highlights was paired with a coordinated match. The overarching categories could be identified as nautical, tapestries, books and sculpture. A Tiffany Nautilus lamp, selling for $28,800, could be displayed alongside Japanese fish woodblock prints, which earned $20,060, and an unusual 13-star American flag very well might look nice hanging beside the Alexander Calder star tapestry. For these results and more, keep reading this week’s Across The Block.

Early Tiffany Nautilus Lamp Lights The Way At Treasureseeker Auctions

PASADENA, CALIF. — A Cupid’s Trove of antiques and decorative arts awaited bidders on February 18 in a sale presented by Treasureseeker Auctions. Unveiled was an array of treasures from several estates and two private collections. One happy bidder was able to indulge in the elegance of a Tiffany Nautilus lamp, which brought $28,800, leading the day’s parade of 276 lots. Made between 1895 and 1899 and sporting the form’s leaded glass shade forming a nautilus shell in geometric rows of green striated glass on a bronze base, the 13½-inch-tall lamp was signed Tiffany G. & D. Co., New York, Pat App’d For. A stem branched out to two supporting arms with an on-off switch in the center. This early Tiffany lamp was made when Tiffany was known as “Tiffany Glass & Decorating Co.” In 1902, Tiffany changed its name to Tiffany Studios and began signing its lamps with the familiar Tiffany Studios, New York mark. For information, www.treasureseeekerauction.com or 626-529-5775.

Calder Star Tapestry Shoots High For Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — A modern tapestry after Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976), numbered 96 from an edition of 100 and signed “CA 75” was the top lot of nearly 200 in Roland NY Auctions’ Modern, Post-War & Contemporary Sale on February 20. Measuring 56 by 84 inches and bearing a label that read “Hecho En Guatemala,” it was offered with an estimate of $15/20,000 but sold, to a gallery in Paris, for $37,500. For more information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Lit chfield Bidders Play Hard For Sporting Reference Books

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A five-volume set of Derrydale Press Field Sporting reference books was the top lot in Litchfield Auctions’ Winter Antiques Sale on February 20. Featuring Aintree Grand Nationals Past and Present, Upland Game Bird Shooting In America, The Horse Of The Desert, Hounds And Hunting Through The Ages and American Big Game Fishing, the group sold for $10,725 against a $300/500 estimate. The lot was won by a dealer/collector from New York City, bidding online, who prevailed against competition online and via absentee bid. For additional information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.

Book Of Edo-Period Japanese Woodblock Fish Prints Caught At Merrill’s

WILLISTON, VT. — More than 500 lots from Vermont estates were offered in Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers’ February 23 Americana & Fine Arts auction. Notable lots included Vermont paintings, jewelry, china, silver, glass, furniture and rugs. An intact book of ukiyo-e, or Japanese woodblock prints, by Utagawa Hiroshige (Japanese, 1797-1858) captured bidders’ interest and finished as the top lot in the sale. The circa 1860 book contained 20 prints from Hiroshige’s “Large Fish Series.” Inscribed in pencil on the first page was the note, “Capt. Ranlett with compliments of H.O.A Blake, Japan 1862,” and it was descended directly from the family of Captain Charles A. Ranlett. The book was reeled in by a very determined phone bidder for $20,060 ($5/10,000). For information, 802-878-2625 or www.merrillsauction.com.

Grade 5 ‘Fantastic Four’ Gets Fantastic Result At Bruneau & Co

CRANSTON, R.I. — A whopping 770 lots were featured in Bruneau & Co’s February 24 Winter Comics, Sports, TCG & Toy Auction. By the time the last lot crossed the block, the highest result was $23,125 for the November 1961 first issue of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four. Bearing a CGC grade of 5.0 and an estimate of $10/15,000, it sold to a frequent buyer bidding on LiveAuctioneers. For information, 401-533-9980 or www.bruneauandco.com.

T.H. Benton Cotton Picking Painting Makes Hay For Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — Art, antiques, collectibles and jewelry from multiple estates were sourced for Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries’ February 24 sale, which launched a total of 535 lots. At the top of the sale was a 10-by-14-inch oil on canvas board genre scene by Thomas Hart Benton (American, 1889-1975), which was titled “Cotton Picking.” Cataloged as perhaps a preliminary work or study for a later painting, it came to auction from a downsizing New York art collector and carried an estimate of $6/8,000. After heated bidding, it was purchased by a longtime client and collector in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., for $7,500. For information, 914-882-7356 or www.midhudsongalleries.com.

Thirteen-Star Flag Marks A Banner Sale For DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — On February 15 and 16, DuMouchelles conducted its auction of 883 “historical treasures,” including fine art, silver, jewelry, militaria and furniture. Following the two-day sale, Joe Walker, DuMouchelles president, shared: “Most pieces sold within or above their estimated ranges, thanks to strong and spirited bidding from bidders around the globe who were online, phone bidding and in our sales room.” The top lot of the sale, a rare American flag, exemplified that success. The flag’s 13 stars were arranged in a simple five-point star design, cataloged as a “Great Star” or “Grand Luminary” pattern. While this flag was affixed with a hand-stitched paper label, the writing was illegibly faded due to its age — circa 1777-95. Other signs of age included scattered rips, tears, mild staining and moth holes, which seemed to only add character to the flag. A trade buyer bidding over the phone captured the flag for $29,760, substantially exceeding the item’s modest $800-$1,200 estimate. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

Derujinsky Carved Wood Figure Stands Tallest For Kensington

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — Kensington Estate Auctions’ online sale on February 26 featured not quite 200 lots of fine art, rugs, jewelry, ethnography, folk art, books, Judaica, toys, stamps, posters and household furnishings. Earning top-lot honors at $7,260 was a 19-inch-tall carved wood nude figure by Russian American artist Gleb W. Derujinsky (1888-1975). Estimated at $1/2,000, “Nude Beauty” sold to what the auction house described as a knowledgeable, well-read and selective collector who was bidding on the phone. For information, www.kensingtonestateauctions.com or 917-331-0807.

Rare John Rogers Group Sculpture Leads For Fontaine’s Heritage

CANAAN, N.Y. — About 400 lots of furniture, toys, bronzes, lamps, jewelry and silver were offered during the February 25 Wonderful Winter Estate Auction conducted by Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions, Inc. Ralph Fontaine shared that the auction, which had a 97 percent sell-through rate was a “very good success,” noting that there were 100 bidders in the room in addition to around 1,000 following online. Leading the sale was an 1865 sculpture by John Rogers (American, 1829-1904) titled “The Bushwhacker: The Wife’s Appeal for Peace.” Cataloged as “the rarest John Rogers group,” this 22-inch-tall sculpture depicts a man holding a gun and being embraced by a small child while a woman leans into him and looks toward his eyes. An online bidder claimed the sculpture for $27,500. For additional information, www.fontaineheritage.com or 518-781-3650.