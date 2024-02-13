Across The Block

Circular objects were noticeably prominent in this week’s auction highlights, from a $41,125 Revolutionary War canteen at Bruneau to its near contemporary, a 1794 silver dollar – and the first one made in the US – that Heritage auctioned for $234,000. Rounding out spherical shapes was a Chinese bronze bowl that Eldred’s bidders topped off at $19,200 and a Longines stainless steel chronograph watch dial – no straps – that traded hands, er wrists, at Clarke for $45,000. For other shapes, read on…

Portrait By Haitian Artist Bernard Sejourne Heads Opfer Auction

TIMONIUM, MD. — Richard Opfer Auctioneering presented a Prominent Baltimore Art Dealer’s Collection on February 1. With 309 lots offered, the auction included works from the late Nineteenth Century to contemporary pieces. Maryland-based artists were featured prominently, as were industrial-inspired artworks, World War II posters, photographs, prints and paintings from national and international artists. Earning top marks was “Head of a Woman” by Bernard Sejourne (Haitian, 1947-1994). The oil on Masonite portrait, signed and dated 1977, was encased in an original ornate gilt frame measuring 30 by 26¼ inches. With long white hair, squinting eyes and a yellow crescent form to the left side of the figure, Sejourne’s “Head of a Woman” made $1,722 ($500-$1,000). For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

Art Nouveau Ansonia Clock Leads At Antique American Clocks

LEXINGTON, KY. — Considered the best example of the “Superba and La Vague” models of Ansonia Clock Company, made circa 1904, was the top lot in Antique American Clocks’ sale that ended on January 31. The clock, which was in exceptional condition, was owned by Kansas City, Kan., collectors Lyle and Donna Segelberg and illustrated in Tran Duy Ly’s book on Ansonia clocks. Estimated at $1,5/2,500, the clock sold to a Topeka, Kan., collector for $2,645. For information, 859-312-9012 or www.antiqueamericanclocks.com.

Winchester Rifle Fires Up Winter Associates’ Bidders

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Nearly 350 lots were offered in Winter Associates’ February 5 general auction that advertised paintings and prints, antique American, English and Continental furniture, snuff and both boxes, jewelry, silver, vintage weapons, rugs and more. Earning the highest price and blowing its $3/4,000 estimate away with a $25,000 was a model 1873 Winchester rifle made to special order in 1883 that retained 95 percent of its original condition. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Continental Army Canteen Quenches Thirst Of Bruneau Bidders

CRANSTON, R.I. — The first lot in Bruneau & Co’s February 7 276-lot online-only “Winter Historic Arms & Militaria” auction set the high bar for the day and was never outbid. Earning $41,125 from an American buyer bidding on the company’s dedicated online platform, was a staved Continental Army canteen that was marked “U:STATES” and dated to circa 1777. Measuring 7-5/16 inches in diameter, and having descended in the family of the seller, it related to similar examples published in Rex Kessler’s 2021 book, Continental Arsenal Marks and Stamps, Continental Ownership of Arms and Accoutrements 1776-1798. For information, 401-533-9980 or www.bruneauandco.com.

First US Dollar Brings $234,000 For Heritage

DALLAS — A 1794 silver dollar, graded B-1, BB-1 and VF30 PCGS, sold for $234,000 to lead Heritage Auction’s Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction to $7,009,931 in a four-day sale, February 8-11. Part of the reason for the demand is the fact that the 1794 is the nation’s first silver dollar. This magnificent coin was one of 41 lots in the auction from The Eric Lane Collection of Early US Dollars. His collection is widely regarded as one of the finest troves of US coins ever assembled. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Eldred’s Bidders Top Off Chinese Bronze Bowl

HANOVER, MASS. — Eldred’s auctioned more than 750 lots in its two-day Asian Art sale, February 8-9. Beating out paintings and prints, snuff bottles, furniture and porcelains was a Chinese bronze bowl on stand with six-character mark to the underside. Dated Nineteenth Century or earlier, it stood 6¾ inches high and 14¼ inches in diameter. Interest pushed it to $19,200 against a $500/800 estimate. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Longines Stainless Watch Clocks First Place Finish For Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — A Longines Doppia Lancetta stainless chronograph watch in Clarke Auction Gallery’s “Valentines Estate Sale” on February 11 beat out nearly 650 other lots to take first place with a $45,000 finish. Consigned from a Waccabuc, N.Y., estate, the watch featured a 39.50mm stainless case, silvered metal dial, 12-hour sub dial, fly-back hand and a Swiss-made Longines caliber 13ZN mechanical movement, but no straps. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Goudin Grouse Flies High In Guyette & Deeter’s Sporting Arms Auction

ST MICHAELS, MD. — Though Guyette & Deeter’s Sporting Arms auction on February 10 was comprised largely of firearms, it also offered a sizeable selection of fine art, collectibles and ephemera. One of the top lots was a “Birch Lake Ruffed Grouse” by contemporary master carver Pat Godin (b 1953) that flew from a $12/18,000 estimate to $32,400, from an online bidder. Dated to 1993, the catalog noted that the 15-inch-long model won first Best of Show in the Northern Nationals and third Best in Show at the Ward World Championship. For more information, www.guyetteanddeeter.com or 410-745-0485.

Wiederseim Bidders Sound Off For Parade Horn Weathervane

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — On Friday, February 9, Wiederseim Associates, Inc., conducted its winter auction, which included more than 450 lots of artwork, furniture, clocks, china and jewelry. Leading the sale was a 5-foot-long-by-4¼-foot-tall copper weathervane. The weathervane, which was modeled after a firefighter’s parade horn, also had a waving flag with the unidentified initials, “SVFD.” The circa 1900 weathered patina horn was mounted on a contemporary iron stand and was found in New Jersey. After competitive online bidding, the piece was claimed for $12,500 ($5/8,000). For information, www.wiederseim.com or 610-827-1910.