This week’s Across The Block focuses on lots that either closed out 2023 or got 2024 off to a rocking start. In the “last of 2023 category,” we give you a Queen Elizabeth II proof coin, a pair of Twenteith Century plaster torchieres, a sunny still life by Le Pho, a Rolex Oyster chronograph wristwatch and a baseball signed by both Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio were some of the notable results. As we look ahead to 2024, The Auction Barn, Eldred’s, Connecticut River Book Auction and Kodner Galleries all saw interest in things from fine art to decorative art, books and musical instruments. Read on for some of the details of those sales.

Petitjean Watercolor Triples Estimate For Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — On January 1, Brian Corcoran and The Auction Barn rang in the New Year by sending nearly 300 lots across the block in a sale that included items from the estate of Woodstock music festival creator Michael Lang, as well as general household furnishings. Leading the day with a result of $5,000 that more than tripled its $1/1,500 estimate was a landscape watercolor by Hippolyte Petitjean (French, 1854-1929). Exhibiting a charming pastel palette and measuring 11¾ by 18 inches, the work had provenance to galleries in both New York City and Los Angeles. For information, 860-799-0608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com.

Elizabeth II Proof Coronation Anniversary Coin Reigns Supreme At Heritag e

DALLAS — The last sale of 2023 for Heritage Auctions was its Modern World Coins Showcase Auction on December 31, which achieved a total of $355,777. In first place with a $264 result was a gold proof Elizabeth II “Coronation – 65th Anniversary” half sovereign coin that was minted in 2018, measured 19.3mm and had a melt weight of about $243. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Serge Roche Plaster Torchères Stand Tall For Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — In its last sale of the year, Doyle presented nearly 500 lots in its Doyle at Home & Holiday Gifts sale on December 20. More than 92 percent of the lots gaveled down successfully, ranging in prices from two to five figures. At the top of the sale with a realized price of $10,710 against an estimate of $1/2,000 was a pair of Serge Roche-style plaster torchères that stood 6 feet tall. The pair came from the estate collection of Renee Meyers, whose Manhattan apartment had been decorated by Albert Hadley, who in turn had acquired them from Nicholas Miles Pentecost in 1990. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Hindman Closes Out 2023 With Collection Of Chicago Lady

CHICAGO, ILL. — On December 15, Hindman wrapped up its 2023 auction calendar with a 287-lot sale from the collection of a Chicago Lady. The centerpiece of the collection’s library – and the top lot of the auction – was a vibrant and sunny still life titled “Vase aux fleurs” by Lê Pho (French/Vietnamese, 1907-2001). Measuring 36 by 25 inches, the oil on canvas had provenance to the Wally Findlay Galleries and sold for $75,600. For information, www.hindmanauctions.com or 312-280-1212.

Walnut Bowl Carves Out High Price For Eldred

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — One of the top prices in Eldred’s two-day Cabin Fever sale on January 4-5 was a Nineteenth Century hand-carved walnut bowl that measured 6½ inches high and had a width of 20 inches. Estimated at $200/250, it achieved $2,944 and was one of the highest prices realized in the 721-lot sale. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Eager Bidders Descend On Connecticut River Book Auction For Choice Tomes



GLASTONBURY, CONN. — The January 5 Connecticut River Book Auction brought out book enthusiasts in person from as far away as New Jersey and phone bidders from Florida and Pennsylvania to bid on a rich assortment of art, literature and history. Highlights of the evening included a signed translator copy of The Tain by Cuallilnge for $552, a catalogue raisonné of the paintings of Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema for $299 and $276 for a first United Kingdom edition of Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea (shown). For information, 860-908-8067 or www.ctriverbookauction.com.

Grand Piano Heads To Switzerland Following Kodner Sale

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A Yamaha C3 grand piano from the Orianne Collins collection sold for $15,730 at Kodner Galleries’ January 4 sale of estate jewelry, art and European decorative arts. The conservatory 6-foot 1-inch polished ebony grand piano, accompanied with a matching bench, is going to a phone bidder from Switzerland. Collins is the ex-wife of musician Phil Collins, For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Sports Memorabilia Lead At Michaan’s Gallery Auction

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s Auctions’ December 15 gallery auction realized a strong sell-through rate. The sale was headlined by two sports memorabilia lots, a 1937 All-Star PSA/DNA certified multi-signed baseball that included Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio (shown), which sold for $18,200, and a 1934 US/Japan Tour PSA/DNA certified multi-signed baseball, including Babe Ruth, selling for $7,150. For information, 510-227-2505 or www.michaans.com.

Rolex Oyster Chronograph Wristwatch Times Out Litchfield Auction

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Litchfield’s December 6 auction highlighted an array of gold and jewels, just in time for the holidays. A Rolex Oyster chronograph wristwatch, circa 1960, led the day, purchased for $14,300 by a buyer in Italy who bid online directly through Invaluable, beating out a competitive bidder on LiveAuctioneers. The Rolex was anti-magnetic, reference number 6234, case number 384133. It featured manual movement, 17 jewels, silvered dial with dagger numerals, luminous hands and three subsidiary dials. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661