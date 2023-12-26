Buyers around the United States had a taste for the finer things this week. From contemporary art to Victorian-era furniture, this week’s highlights from Across The Block show that there is something for everyone. For pop-culture buffs: a letter written by Freddie Mercury earned $50,400. For collectors of modern art: 1965 Bridget Riley screen print on plexiglass sold for $35,000. For fashionistas: a Patek watch achieved $15,600. For lovers of vintage electronics: a GEC telephone brought $774. Keep reading on for all these stories and more.

Silver Tea Caddy Brews Interest At Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — The December 7 Auction of Fine Estate Jewelry, Silver and Coins conducted by Sloans & Kenyon finished with a surprising highlight. A 5¼-inch-tall Continental silver tea caddy achieved more than six times its high estimate to earn $1,207 ($125/175). Though its exact origins are unknown, the tea caddy, with repoussé scrolls, scallops and flowering vines, is very similar to those made by Obbe Ydema (Dutch, Eighteenth Century). For information, 301-634-2330 or www.sloansandkenyon.com.

Michaan’s Sees Strong Competition For Wysocki Painting

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s Auctions conducted its Winter Fine Sale on Friday, December 15. A top highlight of the sale was the oil on canvas painting, “Vermont Springtime,” by Charles M. Wysocki (American, 1928-2002). The stylized Vermont landscape depicts classic New England architecture, vibrant green rolling hills, a flowing river and a horse and carriage. Despite minor signs of age, the 30-3/8 by 36½ inches framed painting sold for $33,825 against an estimate of $7,000 to $10,000. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Stunning Performance Hides Behind Mask For Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA, GA. — Among the top lots in Ahlers & Ogletree’s December 1 Fine Studio Jewelry and Designer Accessories auction was a gold-tone necklace and earrings set. The three pieces of Isabel Canovas (French, Twentieth Century) jewelry include a 17½-inch-long multi-chain necklace with a mask pendant and two nonmatching mask earrings. One of the earrings is a close match to the rectangular pendant and the other is more oval-shaped, including an opening for the mouth. The late Twentieth Century set came from the estate of Vectra Orkin Barnette, Atlanta, Ga., and achieved $4,062 ($300/500). For information, www.aandoauctions.com or 404-869-2478.

Patek & Tiffany Watch Leads Roan Pre-Christmas Sale

COGAN STATION, PENN. — Across three days, December 9, 15 and 16, the Roan Inc Auctioneers Annual Pre-Christmas Auction offered more than 1,050 lots of collectibles, toys, banks, furniture, fine and decorative art, glass, antiques, jewelry, watches and coins. Finishing on top after day one was a vintage Ertl John Deere pedal tractor in near-mint condition. The toy tractor achieved $540. Leading day two was a set of circa Nineteenth Century English Naval accessories, including a hat, belt and epaulets, all in an original sheet iron case labeled “Curtiss & Sons.” These antique uniform pieces earned $1,140. The final day of the sale saw the highest prices overall with a man’s Patek Philippe wristwatch (pictured) finishing on top. Selling for $15,600, the 18K yellow gold watch with a genuine crocodile leather band featured marks from Patek Philippe and Tiffany & Co and was with an original Patek case box. For information, www.roaninc.com or 570-494-0170.

New Benefit Shop Bidder Dials Up English Phone

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — The 761-lot Red Carpet Auction at The Benefit Shop Foundation took place on December 13 and featured two major estates, one from New York City, the other from Greenwich, Conn. One of the surprises of the day was the $774 realized by an English GEC vintage corded telephone that had been estimated at $40/80. It came from the Manhattan estate of fashion industry executives and sold to a new Benefit Shop bidder. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshopfoundation.org.

W ooten Desks Bank Big Bucks For JMW

KINGSTON, N.Y. — JMW Auction’s “Eclectic Multi Estates” auction on December 8 offered 607 lots of art, furniture, books and more from estates throughout the Hudson Valley to New York City. Prices were strong across the board, notably for two Victorian Wooten desks that sold for $12,500 and $8,125. Both desks had been blanket wrapped for more than 20 years in climate controlled storage and came from the collection of a prominent family with ties to Italy, New York City and the Hudson Valley. The desk that earned $12,500 (illustrated) had carried an estimate of $6/8,000. For information, www.jmwauction.com or 845-339-4133.

Contemporary Chinese Painting Tops At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Approximately 750 lots were offered on December 15, when Clars Auctions presented its “Winter Furniture, Art & Jewelry Auction.” Earning top marks at $18,900 and selling within its $10/20,000 estimate was “Yellow Current,” a 2010 layered oil paint and mixed media on panel composition by Hung Liu (American/Chinese, 1948-2021). According to a representative for the house, the 41-by-41-inch painting sold to a private bidder from the East Coast. For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.

Freddie Mercury Letter, Predating Queen, Stars In Doyle’s Stage & Screen Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s third annual Stage & Screen auction on December 15 attracted determined competition from collectors and fans around the world. A 1969 letter and drawing from rock legend Freddie Mercury to Ibex bandmate Mick “Miffer” Smith soared past its $12/18,000 estimate to achieve $50,400 and lead the sale. Penned a year before forming Queen, Mercury discusses seeing Led Zeppelin, his sexuality, his songwriting and his early bands,’ Ibex and Wreckage, upcoming performances. The letter is a tour-de-force of descriptive thought and shows his growing passion for writing music. It is the only known letter written by Mercury written before the success of Queen changed his life forever. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Bridget Ripley Is Darling Of Clarke Auctions

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Two works by Bridget Riley (British, b 1931), were the top two lots in Clarke Auction Gallery’s 718-lot December 10 Holiday Estate Auction. Offered consecutively, and each with matching $15/25,000 estimates, “Untitled (Fragment 5)” (illustrated), a 1965 screen print on Plexiglas, brought $35,000, while “Untitled (Fragment 3) a 1965 screen print on Plexiglas achieved $32,500. Both came from a Michigan collection. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.