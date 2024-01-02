Across The Block

Fine art was a strong contender in this week’s top auction results and ranged from $1,900 for a vintage sarsaparilla poster at McMurray Antiques and Auctions to a $62,500 result Swann Galleries achieved for John Ford Clymer’s calendar illustration of a ship. Among landscapes, wintry scenes and cypress swamps made impressions with bidders at Freeman’s and Burchard’s, respectively. And who can ignore the dusty elephant in Nick Brandt’s iconic photo that roared past Doyle’s estimate? Read on for more of this week’s top auction lots.

Weschler’s Dons Tiffany Pearls For Capital Collections

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Weschler’s December 8 Capital Collections sale presented approximately 250 lots of fine and decorative arts, jewelry and collectibles for bidders to compete over. Soaring well above its $15/20,000 estimate to sell for $161,200 was a Tiffany & Co pearl necklace with 18K yellow gold, diamond and platinum necklace. The 20-inch-long stunner featured 57 pearls, measuring from 5.46 to 9.9mm, 55 of which were saltwater and two freshwater, according to the accompanying GIA Pearl Identification Report. For information, 202-628-1281 or www.weschlers.com.

Clymer Ship Painting Sails To Lead Swann Illustration Sale

NEW YORK CITY — The high bar of the Swann Auction Galleries’ December 14 illustration art sale was set early when the second lot of the day — “US Troops’ Triumphant Return to New York Harbor” by John Ford Clymer (American, 1907-1989) earned $62,500. The oil on canvas was a promotional illustration, presumed to be for an annual calendar, for National Life and Accident Insurance Company in Nashville, Tenn. Dated to circa 1944, the painting had been estimated at $12/18,000 and sold by someone whose father had received it from National Life, where they had been employed. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Brandt Elephant Photo Storms Doyle’s Photography Sale

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle presented an auction of photographs on December 12, showcasing a wide range of examples spanning the history of the medium, from early photographs to the current day. Nick Brandt’s study of an elephant (“Elephant with Exploding Dust, Amboselli”), an archival pigment print from 2004, signed, dated and numbered 19/35 achieved $17,640 against an estimate of $10/15,000 and came to Doyle from a Gold Coast Long Island private collection. It was a top seller of nearly 225 lots. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Old Kinderhook Unrolls Chinese Scroll To $32,500

VALATIE, N.Y. — Easily topping Old Kinderhook Auction Company’s December 5-6 “Hammering for the Holidays” sale was an early Twentieth Century Chinese watercolor on paper scroll that depicted a Chinese emperor and a prince, and portions of calligraphy. Measuring 405 inches, fully unrolled, and estimated at just $50-$100, it ended up at $32,500. According to a representative for the company, the scroll was one of several Chinese scrolls and landscapes that came to Old Kinderhook from the estate of a long-time private collector in the Hudson N.Y., area For information, www.oldkinderhookauction.com or 518-912-4747.

Cypress Swamp Painting Delights Burchard’s Bidders

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Of the 513 lots auctioned by Burchard Galleries in its December 17 estate antiques, fine art and jewelry auction, “Cypress Swamp” by A.E. Backus (American, 1906-1990) carried the highest price: $18,720. It had been consigned for sale by a serious, eclectic collector who had acquired it in the 1980s from the artist, who was influential on the Florida Highwaymen; it sold to a buyer in the room. The oil on canvas composition measured 25 by 29 inches in its frame carried an estimate of $8/12,000. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Figural Bronze Female Excels At Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Sloans & Kenyon’s December 14 holiday estate catalog auction offered more than 550 lots of antiques, fine and decorative art, rugs, Asian ceramics, art glass and clocks, among other selections. Leading the sale was the dark brown patinated bronze “Girl With Ponytail” by Ángel Botello (Spanish/Puerto Rican, 1913-1986). This figural bust, standing 13-3/8 inches high, sold within its estimated range of $12/18,000 to achieve $15,240. The sculpture is numbered 7 of 12 and features the artist’s signature as well as foundry markings. For information, www.sloansandkenyon.com or 301-634-2330.

Rare Colt 1847 Martial ‘Walker’ D Co. Revolver Brings $81,900 At Milestone

WILOUGHBY, OHIO — Milestone Auctions rolled out 1,340 lots of rare and historically important military, civilian and sporting guns at its November 18-19 fall Premier firearms sale, which closed at a robust $1.9 million. Among the top-tier entries were Colt rarities, such as the documented Colt 1847 Martial ‘Walker’ D Co, .44 caliber percussion revolver with the serial number “218.” This model was developed through a collaboration between Samuel Colt and Texas Ranger Captain Samuel H Walker, national hero of the Texas-Mexico Wars. Only 1,100 were made, and fewer than 100 are known to have survived. A representation of the model regarded as the crème de la crème of early Colts, the Walker offered by Milestone was backed by a long line of provenance that included a “who’s who” of distinguished gun collectors. It sold within estimate for $81,900. For information, 440-527-8060 or www.milestoneauctions.com.

Vintage Sarsaparilla Advertisement Cures All For McMurray Bidder

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — On December 2, McMurray Antiques and Auctions conducted its final sale of 2023. Among the lots offered were patent medicines, pills, tins, apothecary and advertising items. Terry McMurray commented that it was “a successful sale overall, with all lots selling.” The top lot of the sale was a poster advertisement for Dana’s Sarsaparilla. The 30-by-24-inch framed sign prominently displays the heading: “Dana’s Sarsaparilla, For The Liver And Kidneys And All Diseases Of The Blood.” The poster displays three children, the one in the middle holds the box while the other two look at each other. Beneath the image is suggestive text that reads “Our Envious Neighbors” and “The Kind That Cures.” This advertisement for the Belfast, Maine, product is the only example that McMurray is aware of and sold for $1,904 ($1/2,000). For information, www.mcmurrayauctions.com or 607-775-5972.

Timely Finish For ‘Winter Landscape’

PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s December 5 Collect: American Art auction offered nearly 170 lots of American paintings, prints, sculptures and other works. With diverse offerings palatable for longtime collectors as well as new buyers, the auction resulted in an 80 percent sell-through rate. The star performance was that of a 1973 painting by Francis Speight (American, 1896-1989). The oil on canvas work titled “Winter Landscape” came from a private North Carolina collection and was acquired directly from the artist. The 34¼-inch-wide landscape beat its estimate of $5/8,000 to sell for $75,600. For information, www.freemansauction.com.