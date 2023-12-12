Two lots in this week’s Across The Block witnessed history roughly 100 years apart. Bringing $82,815 was a copy of Frederick Douglass’s 1852 oration while a 1959 poster for the Riverside Winter Dance Party achieved $250,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ November 18-20 Music Memorabilia sale. Figural representations came in the form of a $50,000 portrait of artist Louis-Leopold Boilly, an icon of Saint Paisios of Mount Athos that achieved $40,000 and a carved marble Roman bust with Philadelphia history that Wiederseim bidders chased to $62,500. For more of this week’s auction highlights, read on…

Sorolla Landscape Sleeps For Millea Brothers

BOONTON, N.J. — Nearly 1,050 lots were offered in Millea Bros three-day “Select” auction November 15-17. Bringing a top price of $96,000 — and a sizeable advance over its $2/3,000 estimate — was a painting of a walled garden courtyard attributed to Joaquin Sorolla y Bastida (Spanish, 1863-1923). Consigned from a Park Avenue New York City private collection, the 1911 oil on canvas sold to a buyer overseas. For information, 973-377-1500 or www.milleabros.com.

Poster For Buddy Holly’s Penultimate Performance Heads Heritage’s Music Memorabilia Sale

DALLAS — Over three days, November 18-20, and offering more than 700 lots of music history, Heritage Auctions realized nearly $2.1 million in a wide-ranging music memorabilia event that was led in part by some of America’s most beloved musicians. Top honors in the event go to a 1959 concert poster that marks Buddy Holly & the Crickets’ next-to-last performance and the band’s last performance for which a poster was made. The historic Winter Dance Party poster, which sold for $250,000, is the only known surviving poster from this performance. It boasts a line-up of young hit-makers still on the ascent playing the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday night, February 1, 1959 — two days before Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson were killed in a plane crash on their way to the next show in Moorhead, Minn. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Boilly Artist Portrait Soars For Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES — Capping a nearly 400-lot Design for the Home & Garden auction presented by Andrew Jones Auctions on November 29 was a portrait of an artist at his easel attributed to Louis-Leopold Boilly (French, 1761-1845). Measuring 14½ by 13 inches, the oil on canvas composition carried a estimate of $2/3,000 but two determined East Coast collectors took it all the way, with one of them prevailing at $50,000. More than 92 percent of the sale found buyers. For information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

Frederick Douglass Oration Earns The Respect Of Schultz Bidders

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The star of Schultz Auctioneers’ three-day antiques auction, dubbed “our best sale of the year,” was a printed copy of Frederick Douglass’ July 5, 1852, oration delivered in Corinthian Hall, Rochester, N.Y. This rare pamphlet contains the text of Douglass’ poignant address to a predominantly white audience where he implores listeners to consider the perspectives of enslaved individuals regarding exuberant Independence Day celebrations. This copy of what is now one of the abolitionists’ most famous speeches commanded $82,815. For information, 716-407-3125 or www.schultzauctioneers.net.

Freedom Auction Lit Up By Vintage Willys-Overland Shop Sign

SARASOTA, FLA. — On Saturday, December 2, the Freedom Auction Company conducted The Gentleman’s Mega-Auction where it offered 1,208 lots with categories that included advertising signs, firearms, classic cars, coins, timepieces, antiques and more. In total, nearly 7,700 bidders were registered for the auction which realized $415,000 and saw a 95 percent sell-through rate. A notable highlight is the sale of a neon-lit Willys-Overland service shop sign. The red, white and blue porcelain sign, made by Stanford & Inge in Roanoke, Va., measured 60 inches in diameter and sold for $12,187 with buyer’s premium. For information, www.freedomauctions.com or 941-725-2166.

Religious Iconography Catches Attention At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — Leading the December 6 South Bay Auctions sale of fine art, antiques, silver, estate jewelry and sporting items was a Russian polychrome icon of Saint Paisios of Mount Athos. Achieving $40,000 with buyer’s premium, aggressive competition for this painting helped it finish well beyond its estimated $800-$1,200. The painting measures around 51 by 21 inches and came from the estate of Roger Caras, an ABC News reporter and animal rights activist. It was bought by an online bidder. For information, www.southbayauctions.com or 631-878-2909.

Roman Marble Bust Heads Up Wiederseim Associates Sale

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Bidding by phone, an antiquities gallery in London won a Roman marble bust, probably that of the Roman emperor Hadrian, in Wiederseim Associates’ October 20 sale. It sold for $59,375. According to family history, Lucius Crowell Jr (1911-1998), artist and part of a prominent Philadelphia family, traveled and painted extensively in Europe and, in particular, Italy, which he loved. While there he collected and brought back much antique Venetian furniture, fine art, even architectural elements. The Roman bust/head was brought back in the 1930s prior to the outbreak of World War II. Measuring 14 by 10 by 10 inches, it weighed 75 pounds. For information, www.wiederseim.com or 610-827-1910.

Meiji Period Damascene Box Holds Interest Of Tremont Bidders

SADBURY, MASS. — Tremont Auctions’ more than 450-lot annual fall Asian art and antiques sale was conducted on December 3. A notable highlight from the sale is a Japanese damascene box from the Meiji period (1868-1912). This gold and silver decorated box was signed Komai, connecting it to a family of artists, led by Otojiro Komai, known for their damascene work in the Nineteenth Century. The 6-by-6-by-4½-inch box is intricately decorated with landscapes and brocade patterns. Opening on the side, the box features three fitted interior drawers with golden moth pulls. An international phone bidder won the box for $36,600 — a price that was driven by Komai’s fine artistry covering the box, leaving minimal blank space. For information, 617-795-1678 or www.tremontauctions.com.

Pretty In Pink, Sculptural Brooch Leads At Benefit Shop Sale

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — Just in time for holiday parties and celebrations, the Benefit Shop Foundation auctioned off a collection of more than 2,000 pieces of jewelry from the estate of a woman who adored jewelry as well as the arts and opera. The auction took place on December 6 and included estate and costume jewelry. Boasting bangles, brooches and baubles galore, the collection was wide-ranging with pieces to suit every occasion and every taste. Top lot of the day was an XL pink crystal pendant sculptural brooch, 3¼ inches, which sold for $5,116. For more information, 914-864-0707 or www.benefitshopfoundation.org.