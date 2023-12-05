Across The Block

American oil paintings starred at auction houses this week. Most notably, Richard Mayhew’s “Southern Border” painting sold for over $285,200 despite a high estimate of just $60,000. Other paintings featured are by Mary Shepard Greene Blumenschein, Charles Harold Davis and Antonio Cirino. Sharing the spotlight with the oil paintings were significant historic pieces including a uniquely designed stoneware jug and a Native American bow and quiver with original arrows. Continue reading for more of the week’s winning lots.

Seaside Scene Soaks Up Appreciation From Bert Gallery Bidders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Leading the November 27 Bert Gallery Studio Sale was an oil painting by the Italian-American artist Antonio Cirino (1888-1983). The 11-by-13-inch “Morning at Rockport Harbor” (shown) is considered one of the artist’s most superior works. This Rockport School painting with provenance directly descending from Cirino’s studio was sold to a Rhode Island collector for $3,360. Catherine Little Bert shared that the performance of works from lesser-known artist Maxwell Mays (1918–2009), who painted scenes from Claude Monet’s home, stood out as well. Bert declared, “Folk art is strong but buyers like identifiable subject matter — particularly images of famous French artists!” For information, www.bertgallery.com or 401-751-2628.

Stalter Ethnographic Collection Hits The Mark At Hesse

SYDNEY, N.Y. — Top lot in Hesse’s November 18 auction of the important ethnographic and archaeological collection of Dr Kenneth Stalter (1954-2012) was a Nineteenth Century quilled and beaded bow and quiver with 10 great original arrows that sold for $7,245. Stalter grew up in Delaware County, N.Y., where as a child he developed what became a lifelong interest in collecting Native American tools and cultural materials. Over the years his collection grew and began to focus on historical and cultural items from the American Plains Indians. His primary emphasis was on scarce Nineteenth Century quill-decorated and bead-embellished pieces. Many of these historic items in the collection were from the Sioux and Crow tribes. For information, 607-287-5320.

Bear-y Good Sale For Thomaston

THOMASTON, MAINE — A group of four early mohair teddy bears took the top spot in the Holiday Bling sale conducted by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on November 29. The largest of the four bears measured 16 inches tall and donned a cotton lace skirt and glass eyes. Two others measured 12 inches tall, one with red knit overalls and another with a navy cotton jumper with a note that read “An Original Roosevelt Bear, made in Germany, around 1900.” Both had bead eyes and were well-loved. The smallest of the four, wearing a crochet outfit and hat, was “doll’s size,” standing at just 4 inches tall. The four bears sold for a total of $1,750 — well above their estimate of $100-300. For information www.thomastonauction.com or 207-354-8141.

C.H. Davis Oil Captures Connecticut’s Fall Beauty At Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. — Contemporary and antique furnishings, fine art and decorative accessories were assembled for Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s November 18 sale. In keeping with what was happening outside the gallery, the top lot was an oil on board painting by a Connecticut artist. Charles Harold Davis’ (1856-1933) “Fall Landscape with Stone Walls,” sold for $7,995. The 25-by-30-inch painting was signed lower left “C.H. Davis.” For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Rainbow-Colored Landscape By Richard Mayhew Leads At DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — Acquired by a prominent Detroit art collector, a psychedelically hued landscape by Richard Mayhew (American, b 1924) found a new home with a New York buyer for $285,200 at DuMouchelles’ November 16-17 sale. The oil on canvas, 1999, titled “Southern Border” and measuring 36 by 48 inches, exemplified Mayhew’s Modernist style. Signed lower right, the painting had an exhibition history, including at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. For information, 313-293-6203 or www.dumoart.com.

Rare Edgefield Jug Displays African American Craft In Prewar South

CAMDEN, S.C. — The second lot across the block at Wooten & Wooten’s November 11 fall estates auction was a highly important stoneware jug from Edgefield, S.C., attributed to the Rhodes pottery operation, selling for $15,600. Sold from the collection of a South Carolina gentleman, the large jug had brilliant kaolin slip flowers at two sides along with a rare image incised of a little girl near the handle. The girl in a dress had pigtails and a smile on her face. Incised decoration of any kind is rare on Edgefield stoneware in general; however, even more scarce are images of people. It’s unknown what might have inspired such a decoration on this 16¼-inch-high ovoid example having a tooled spout leading down to a strap handle. For information, www.wootenandwooten.com or 866-570-0144.

Diamond & Emerald Bracelet Anticipates Holiday Day For Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — More than 360 lots of fine art, jewelry and antiques were offered for sale on November 11 at Peterborough Auctions. One of the top lots of the day was a 14K gold, emerald and diamond bracelet that had a total weight of 5.25 carats of diamonds and another 3 carats of emeralds. Estimated at $4/6,000, it sold within estimate for $4,688. The buyer was bidding online from South Carolina and was apparently “thrilled” with her purchase, her first from Peterborough. For information, 603-933-9947 or www.peterboroughauctions.us.

Tonic Trade Sign Is Cure-All For Fred Giampietro

BRANFORD, CONN. — A visually arresting trade sign for a Cure-All tonic was the top seller at Fred Giampietro and New England Auctions November 16 auction, which featured the collection of Peter Brams and other sellers. Sourced from an Old Lyme, Conn., estate, the sign, which was dated to circa 1910, sold to a phone bidder for $8,125, a boost over its $400/800 estimate. For information, 475-234-5120 or www.newenglandauctions.com.

Butterscotch Finds A Sleeper In Blumenschein Portrait

BEDFORD VILLAGE, N.Y. — A stylized portrait of a woman by Mary Shepard Greene Blumenschein (1869-1958) offered in Butterscotch Auction Gallery’s November 19 auction was a surprising result, soaring past its $2/3,000 estimate to bring $50,800. Signed and dated 1914, the oil on canvas was in its original giltwood frame and measured 34½ by 25-5/8 inches. It had provenance with the Association of Women Painters and Sculptors in New York City as well as a Greenwich, Conn., family; it sold to a buyer in the United States. For information, 914-764-4609 or www.butterscotchauction.com.