Across The Block

Functional objects – rather than those that might be characterized as decorative – were top sellers at auctions this week. A painted Ohio blanket chest that may have stored more than linens found a new owner in its home state who paid $11,800 for it at Meander Auctions. Centennial Auctions sold a George Washington inaugural button for $2,160 while Tom Hall drove a John Deere hit and miss power supply to $4,715. If that wasn’t enough, Sterling Auctions tapped a Texaco Gasoline & Motor Oil sign to $1,792. For those who crave fine art results, please read on!

Eldred’s Bastien-LePage Painting Finds Overseas Home

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — In the course of three days, Eldred’s presented a 169-lot silver sale November 1 and nearly 575 lots of fine and decorative art November 2-3. Setting the high bar of any sale at $29,440 was a painting of a young woman carrying a bundle of sticks after Jules Bastien-LePage (French, 1848-1884). The 33-by-46-inch oil on canvas was signed lower left and had come to Eldred’s from a private Cape Cod collection; a representative for the house confirmed it sold to an international buyer bidding online. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Roland Sells Phyllis Lucas Gallery Inventory

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — On November 4, Roland Auctions NY offered 325 lots of the inventory of the Phyllis Lucas Gallery. With all but 14 lots selling for a sell-through rate of more than 95 percent and a total that exceeded $122,000, the auction saw its top lot in a large group of assorted bird prints and engravings that flew to $5,625. Featuring a wide variety of bird species and mostly comprising works after John James Audubon, the 50-piece lot also included some botanical prints. According to the auction house, the buyer was a private collector in New Jersey. For more information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

‘T’ For Texas: Vintage Texaco Star Shines Over Sterling Auction

STERLING, MASS. — John Powers, owner of Sterling Auction, assembled fresh-to-the-market items for his November 7 sale, a live auction with no internet. Most notable in the eclectic sale was a large, round Texaco Gasoline & Motor Oil sign featuring the brand’s iconic red star with green “T” centered against a white background. “We were pleasantly surprised,” said Powers of the $1,792 price the sign attracted. Texaco was founded in 1901 in Beaumont, Texas. In 2001, it merged with Chevron to become ChevronTexaco. The Texaco star today shines in 16 states and in countries around the globe. This one will no doubt grace a collector’s wall. For information, 508-561-9170.

Early George Washington Inaugural Button Wins At Centennial Auction

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Centennial Auctions of North Conway, N.H., conducted two numismatic auctions, November 1 and November 6 at the Holiday Inn in Portsmouth as part of the firm’s 30th anniversary celebration. Auction highlights included two George Washington inaugural buttons, albums, more than 1,550 Morgan and Peace dollars, type, gold, commemoratives, Canada, Great Britain and other world, silver, exonumia, proof sets and currency. At the November 6 sale, an early American (1789) Washington inaugural button proclaiming “Long Live the President” on the upper border and “GW” in the center sold for $2,160. Centennial is a subsidiary of Scofield Auctions, established in 1981, which specializes in the sale of coins and stamps. For information, 603-356-5765 or www.centennialauctions.com.

Ohio Blanket Chest Leads At Meander Fall Auction

WHIPPLE, OHIO — More than 400 bidders from a dozen countries tried their luck at Meander Auctions’ fall antiques and art auction on November 8. While works of Americana, Chinese decorative arts and Twentieth Century furniture saw the most competitive bidding, a storied poplar wood Ohio blanket chest from 1882 came out the strongest. This dovetailed box, retaining its original black over red paint detail and green trim, was originally crafted by Jacob Werrey for Magdalena Bear. It was featured in “A Tradition of Progress: Ohio Decorative Arts, 1860-1945,” an exhibit curated by Andrew Richmond and is finding a new home as part of a private collection in Ohio after going out at $11,800. Sitting on top of green turned feet, the chest is 28 inches high, 48 inches wide and 23 inches deep. For information, www.meanderauctions.com

PBA Galleries’ DC Universe Collection Auction Fetches Record-Breaking $275,000

BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA Galleries said its Batman-focused premiere DC Universe Collection auction on November 9 — which featured a restored copy of Detective Comics #27 and the iconic debut of The Batman — resulted in a record-breaking sale of $275,000, a 96 percent sale rate, with numerous comics exceeding their high estimate. One of the jewels in the auction’s crown was Batman #1, which marked the debuts of two of Gotham’s most infamous villains, the Joker and Catwoman. This historic comic fetched $40,625, a testament to the enduring allure of the Dark Knight. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Abakanowicz Untitled Fiber Torso Is Core Lot At Material Culture

PHILADELPHIA — Fine, folk and Outsider art was the focus on November 8 at Material Culture where 552 lots crossed the block. A top highlight was a jute and resin on wood piece by Magdalena Abakanowicz (Polish, 1930-2017). Her untitled (Torso), 1978, 35 by 23½ by 5¾, sold for $36,250. Abakanowicz was both a sculptor and fiber artist, a practitioner of using textiles as a sculptural medium and for outdoor installations. For information, www.materialculture.com or 215-849-8030.

John Deere Engine Is A Hit At Tom Hall Auction

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — The top selling engine at Tom Hall Auctions’ November 8 sale was a large John Deere brand hit and miss power supply, all greased and oiled for storage, which cranked to $4,715. The model was a type E rated for 6 hp at 500 RPM, according to the firm’s president Bill Hall. With an enclosed crank case design, the crank and piston move freely with plenty of compression as do both valves. The machine featured magneto-style ignition and the overall measurements of the trolley were 50 by 27 by 43 inches tall. For information, www.tomhallauctions.com or 610-799-0808.

Robert Gruppe Painting Soaks Up Bidder Appreciation in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Continuing to see strong results on Florida artwork, Vero Beach Auction reported that the Robert Charles Gruppe (b 1944) oil on canvas, “Sponge Boats, Tarpon Springs,” went past the estimate of $7,000 and sold for $9,000. The painting depicts the famous sponge boats in Tarpon Springs, Fla., returning to dock with sponges hanging to dry and a cloudy sun setting in the Florida sky. Signed lower right and titled on verso, the painting measured 50 by 40 inches, 59 by 49 inches if you include the custom gold frame. For information,772-978-5955 or www.verobeachauction.com.