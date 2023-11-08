Decorative arts and home furnishings were among the most sought-after lots in this week’s Across The Block. Earning nearly $175,000 was the combined sale of three mirrors by French designer Line Vautrin, which were presented in two lots at South Bay Auctions. A full-size carved English table with ebonized top came out in the black for Michaan’s while a doll-house sized high chest by Roger L. Gutheil was a highlight of Over and Above’s October 26 sale. For those whose taste runs towards Russian cloisonne enamel, Kodner had a collection that tallied more than $150,000, with a tea set bringing approximately $15,000.

Furniture From Filoli House Finds Favor At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s October 20 gallery auction was eclectic and successful, with the firm’s furniture and decorative arts section having a strong day. Leading the way was the deaccessioned furniture from Filoli Historical House and Garden. An antique English carved table with ebonized top (shown) was highly sought-after with bidders on the phone and internet and sold for $11,685. Another notable piece was an Eighteenth Century chinoiserie tall case clock at $2,091, and, last but not least, was an Eighteenth Century English William and Mary oyster veneer chest on stand bringing $2,767. For information, 510-227-2505 or www.michaans.com.

Nineteenth Century Russian Tea Set Leads Collection At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Kodner Galleries had a good auction on October 25, according to Kevin Taylor, the firm’s general manager, head of cataloging and research. Notable was a Pavel Ovchinnikov (Russian, 1830-1888) circa 1884 cloisonne enamel silver gilt tea set. It sold for $15,120. The set was from a collection of Russian enamel wares bringing a total of $157,500. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Mirrors By Line Vautrin Surprise At South Bay Auctions

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — Two lots by the same French artist surprised at South Bay Auctions in the firm’s October 25 sale, greatly exceeding its presale estimates to bring five-figure prices. A “Boudoir” convex mirror of sculpted talosel resin with inset mirror glass pieces and incised signature to reverse along with brass “Roi” tag, 22 inches in diameter, surpassed its $3/5,000 estimate to finish at $93,600. Fetching $79,600, far above its $4/6,000 estimate, was a pair of convex mirrors. Vautrin (1913-1997) was a jewelry maker, designer and decorative artist who created highly original objects and jewelry. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Over & Above Sale Features Artist-Signed Miniature Highboy

TIMONIUM, MD. — The old expression “good things come in small packages” applied to a notable lot in Over and Above’s October 26 auction. A Roger L. Gutheil highboy dollhouse miniature, finely crafted and artist signed on the bottom, was bid to $1,080. Made in 2001, the miniature highboy measured 5-7/8 inches high by 3-5/8 inches wide. For information, www.overandaboveonline.com or 410-458-5768.

‘Serve Coke At Home’ Sign Carries Top Price In Woody Auction

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Featuring everything Coca-Cola, Woody Auction’s online-only automated sale on October 28 was a 372-lot parade let by a 1950s Coca-Cola metal sign with button and brace, 54 by 16 inches, entreating customers to “Serve Coke At Home.” Displaying the famous cola in an easy-to-carry six-pack, it sold for $1,320. For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

Tobacco Baseball Card Smokes Estimate At Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook auctioned more than 1,550 lots in its two-day online-only decorative arts auction October 26-27. A lot of 25 early Twentieth Century baseball tobacco cards that featured such notable players as Ty Cobb, Charles Comiskey, Bill Donovan, Rube Marquard and many others, stepped up to the plate with a $3/5,000 estimate but was knocked out of the park by a $34,020 bid. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.

Diamond Drop Earrings Bring Bling To Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Winter Associates’ October 23 auction featured jewelry from an important collection, a dated 1795 Norwich, Conn., sampler, Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture, clocks, paintings, silver and Asian works of art, among many things — nearly 350 lots worth. At the top of the sale with a price of $66,000 was a pair of antique 14K gold hand-fabricated drop earrings that had carried an estimate of $40/60,000. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Matisse’s Last Works Score Big At Benefit Shop

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — The Benefit Shop Foundation auctioned nearly 750 lots in its October 25 Red Carpet Auction. Bringing the day’s top price of $5,483, was The Last Works of Henri Matisse 1950-1954, a 1958 Verve publication numbered 35/36. The volume featured 40 lithographs, the first of which were printed in 1954 under Matisse’s direction, but publication was not finished until 1958, four years after his death. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.