Across The Block

Speaking to the season, witches, cats and dolls were among the featured highlights at auctions this week. DuMouchelles realized $27,900 for Leonard Tsuguharu Foujita’s “Cat Master;” a 1693 affidavit by a Salem Witch Trial magistrate flew to $15,000 at New England Auctions and Withington bidders played with a rare and early Jumeau doll to $18,290. Lacing up more than $1,000 was a vintage Converse sneaker store display rack that Buzz Hesse sold and an exceptionally large and rare German ribbon onionskin marble rolled out the door for $19,200. Coins, fine art, Asian porcelain and art glass round out this week’s pick of recent auctions. Read on for more details.

Loetz Art Glass Vase Brings 10 Times High Estimate At ACES Auction

STAMFORD, CONN. — Cultivated from more than 20 local estates and collectors, ACES Gallery’s fall fine and decorative arts auction on October 15 had a little something for everyone. From a Briarcliff, N.Y., family, residents for more than 100 years, was a Loetz Austria art glass vase that ignored a $400/600 estimate to finish at $6,000. With polished pontil, it was signed “Loetz Austria” with a 6½-inch height and 6¾-inch diameter. For information, www.aces.net or 914-222-8686.

Rare French Jumeau With Great Provenance Leads Withington’s Doll Auction

NASHUA, N.H. – A doll show and sale along with a doll auction was presented at the DoubleTree by Hilton by Withington Auction on October 16-17. More than 400 dolls from 50-year collections were assembled for the auction on the 17th. “We sold many fine French dolls and German characters along with the 400 lots that were sold,” said Marcia Leizure, Withington’s co-owner. “One of my favorites was a rare 10½-inch Jumeau with an early cartouche mark. The doll belonged to the consignor’s grandmother, who was a doll collector 50 years ago. The doll was her favorite, always kept under an oval glass dome in her original dress and hat, along with the picture of Elizabeth Clark, the original owner. The consignor never realized how really good the doll was!” She sold for $18,290. For information, 603-478-3232 or www.withingtonauction.com.

George Morrison Abstract Landscape Goes 10 Times Above High Estimate At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY — At Showplace’s fall fine art and design auction on October 22, a 1957 oil on canvas by Native American artist George Morrison (American, 1919-2000) titled “Heal” or “Defractional” depicting an abstract landscape beneath a vibrant red sun sold for $81,250. The piece had both a Grand Central Art Galleries stamp and label and an Art Lending Services of the Museum of Modern Art label to verso. The piece far exceeded the $6/8,000 estimate. For information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.

180 6 $5 Gold Half Eagle Rounds To $12,000 at Kaminski Sale

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski’s auction on Saturday, October 21, featured collections of gold coins. A Newburyport, Mass., collection of gold coins included a 1904-S $20 gold double eagle, a 1911 $10 Indian Head gold coin and an 1888 seated Liberty half-dollar coin, among others. From a South Hamilton, Mass., collection came the star lot, an 1806 round 6 $5 gold half eagle coin, which finished at $12,000. The round 6 designation refers to one of two major varieties of the 1806 $5 gold turban head half eagle. One variety is the “Pointed 6” variety, which features a pointed tip on top of the number “6” in the 1806 date. The other major variety, which this one was, has a rounded top or knob on the “6.” For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Four-Piece Chinese Group Surprises At Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. — Estimated just $3/5,000, a four-piece Chinese group soared to $45,000 at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s October 21 sale. The group included a pair of tan glazed porcelain bowls in a fitted box along with a blue and white bowl and a brush pot painted with figures having wood cover and base. The height of the brush pot was 8 inches, and the height of porcelain bowls was 3½ inches, with diameters of 6 inches. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com

Now That’s Some Nostalgia For Converse Sneaker Fans

SIDNEY, N.Y. — A pair of Converse sneakers cost about $10 in 1965. Should one want a display case for the venerable brand, however, that might set you back $1,093 today. That was the price attained by a vintage Converse tennis shoe store display unit offered at Hesse Galleries’ October 21 sale at the American Legion. Buzz Hesse assembled a diverse selection of antiques, vintage items and collectibles on the AuctionZip platform ranging from sporting material to Midcentury Modern pieces, all unreserved. For information, 607-287-5320.

Foujia’s ‘Cats’ Make Superb Impression At DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — The “Cat Master,” Léonard Tsuguharu Foujita (French/Japanese, 1886-1968), was a painter and printmaker born in Tokyo, Japan. His Western-style paintings were rendered with Japanese ink techniques. His love of cats comes through with the collotypes on handmade Arches paper, 1930, comprising his Book of Cats, which sold for $27,900 in DuMouchelles’ October 20 auction. The superb impressions of an extremely scarce set were won by a Japanese bidder. There were 18 of 20 works, each work is signed and dated in the plate, from the edition of 500, each with “Made in France” ink stamp in lower right margin. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumouchelles.com.

Salem Witch Trial Document Highlights New England Auctions Two-Day Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — New England Auctions presented two days of auctions October 18-19, selling more than 950 lots of coins, historical, ephemera, autographs, medical, books, jewelry and watches. Achieving a combined sell-through rate of more than 98 percent and a total of $1,782,000, highlights galore abounded. One of them was a document from the 1693 Salem (Mass.) Witch Trials, which was signed by Simon Willard, a magistrate during the trials. The 7¼-by-4¾-inch handwritten document was Willard’s sworn affidavit that he had examined Margaret Prince of Cape Ann (Mass.), who was accused of witchcraft. Estimated at $500-$1,000, the document flew to $15,000. For information, 475-234-5120 or www.neauction.com.

German Onionskin Marble Rolls To Lead For Block

SHELTON, CONN. — On October 21, Block’s Marble Auctions LLC held its largest monthly online marble auction in years — at 470 lots. The top lot in the auction was a huge and exceptionally rare naked razor Ribbon Onionskin with mica. Handmade in Germany between 1860 and 1900, the marble is 2¼ inches in diameter and was graded in 8.7 condition. It has been in several major marble collections over the past several decades after being found at an antique show in Wisconsin. Presale estimate was $4,5/$9,000 and spirited bidding drove the final bid to $19,200. For information, 203-209-7076 or www.marbleauctions.com.