From Pop culture to Old Masters, Asia to Hollywood, traditional to Modern, this week’s Across The Block reflected the broad interests of buyers at auctions around the country. An Eighteenth Century French commode that brought nearly $9,000 paired well with a $56,700 Nakashima sliding door hanging wall case at Freeman’s. Selling from Dania Beach, Fla., Kodner played a Slash signature Gibson Les Paul guitar past $5,000 while in New England, Fifth Avenue bidders played a Simpson’s pinball machine to $5,400. Russian cloisonne spoons that were sold on the West Coast found a buyer at about $13,000 while a Hollywood poster sale in the Midwest saw about 800 lots cross the block. Read on for more auction highlights from the past week or so.

Tang-Style Seated Deity Gets Standout Price At Litchfield Auctions

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Litchfield’s October 10 auction featured a wide variety of Asian arts and antiques, fine art and traditional style home decor of an array of New England and New York estates. Top lot in the sale was a Tang-style glazed seated figure of a deity, which rose from a $200/400 estimate to a celestial final price of $26,000. The figure went to a Connecticut/New York dealer who bid directly with Litchfield Auctions, underbid on LiveAuctioneers. They were the only two serious bidders from $6,500 up. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.

Slash Signature Gibson Les Paul Cuts Fine Figure At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A Gibson/Slash Les Paul guitar with case brought $5,040 at Kodner Galleries’ most recent sale of estate jewelry, art and collectibles on October 12. Gibson and rock musician Slash teamed up to present the Slash collection of signature guitars, models that represent electric and acoustic guitars that Slash has played before millions of fans during his career and influenced multiple generations of players around the world. The guitar bore a Slash inscription on the neck and skull emblem en verso. Documents were included with the item, which came from a collection of guitars and accessories that brought a total of $25,200. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Simpsons Fans Transported By Pinball Machine In 5th Avenue Auction

STAMFORD, CONN. — The adventures of America’s most colorful family, the Simpsons, were transformed into a wild affair in Stern Pinball’s pinball machine. The Simpsons/Pinball Party, was a notable lot in 5th Avenue Auctions’ October 11 sale. The game, bringing $5,400, features many of the Simpsons favorite characters on a two-level playfield, complete with game modes influenced by various classic Simpsons episodes. The object of the game is to help the citizens of Springfield to party like there’s no tomorrow. A major collector’s item for both pinball and Simpsons enthusiasts. For information, 212-247-1097 or www.5thavenueny.com

Dester French Commode Dusts Competition At Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A Louis XV/XVI ormolu mounted tulipwood and parquetry commode, twice stamped “G. Dester JME Godefroy Dester Maitre” and dated to circa 1770, led the 312-lot rugs and antique furniture auction at Litchfield Auctions on October 11. Estimated at $3/5,000, the 37-inch-wide commode sold for $8,775 to a buyer in France. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.

Russian Cloisonne Flatware Suite Serves Up High Price For Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Of the more than 800 lots offered by Clars Auctions in its October 13 Collections auction, a suite of .88 standard silver flatware achieved the highest price of $13,100. Made in Russia by the Grachev Brothers and cast with a square handle with a crown finial, palmette flower decoration and turquoise and red enamels, the suite of 12 dinner forks, 12 dinner knives, 12 spoons and 12 demitasse spoons were contained in a leather-mounted case and had carried an estimate of $10/15,000. For information, 510-428-0100 or www.live.clars.com.

Old Army Game Poster Brings Top Dollar For Last Moving Picture Co & Premier Auction Galleries

CHILLICOTHE, OHIO — Premier Auction Galleries’ Fall 31st Annual Hollywood Poster and Stills auction, partnering with The Last Moving Picture Company, offered about 800 lots on October 14. At the top of the sale and coming towards the end of the day was a 27-by-41-inch one-sheet poster for Paramount Studios’s 1926 silent comedy, It’s the Old Army Game, which starred W.C. Fields and Louise Brooks. Estimated at $6/8,000, the poster, which was in restored B+ condition, earned $4,600. For information, www.pag4u.com or 440-256-3660.

Orientalist Portrait Tops For Public Sale

HUDSON, N.Y. — Leopold Carl Muller’s (Austrian, 1834-1892) Orientalist portrait of an Egyptian man achieved a sale-best price of $4,200 when it was offered in Public Sale Auction House’s October 14 auction. Presented in a giltwood frame measuring 13¼ by 11 inches, the painting also bore the artist’s stamp and had been estimated at $1/2,000. The composition by Muller, who was known for his highly detailed Orientalist works, beat out 511 additional lots. For information, www.publicsale.com or 518-966-7253.

Nakashima Leads Freeman’s Boutique Pennsylvania Design Sale

PHILADELPHIA — Just 41 lots were presented by Freeman’s in its October 17 design sale, headlining works by George Nakashima, Harry Bertoia, Sam Maloof and Charles and Ray Eames, among others. An even dozen lots by George Nakashima included the sale’s top lot, a triple sliding door hanging wall case that slid to $56,700, just shy of its high estimate. Made in 1970, the piece had been commissioned directly from Nakashima and included in three publications. For information, 215-563-9275 or www.freemansauction.com.

Mars Attacks Greg Jein Sci-Fi Trading Card Auction

DALLAS — A complete 55-card lot of 1962 Topps/Bubbles Mars Attacks trading cards, boasting a PSA grade of 5.9, was the top earning lot at $16,250 in Heritage Auctions’ Sci-Fi Trading Cards Showcase Auction featuring the Greg Jein Collection on October 16. Mixing horror, comedy and sci-fi, 1962 Topps Mars Attacks tells the story of a Martian invasion. With global tensions rising during the Cold War, Topps (under the name Bubbles Inc.) tapped into those fears with one of the most iconic trading card sets of all-time. The 217-lot sale achieved a total of $107,206. For more information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.