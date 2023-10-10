Across The Block

All that glitters wasn’t necessarily gold in some of the auction highlights this week. From a Victorian chandelier at George Cole to lacquer inro from Neue Auctions’ sale of the Heusinger Collection and Quahog pearls dazzling Nest Egg bidders to nearly $30,000. Add to that sterling silver and turquoise jewelry in the Hudson Valley to Cordier’s offering of an 18K gold pocket watch that had provenance in the founding of the Audemars Piguet line and it was a glittering week all around. Read on for more auction highlights.

Victorian Chandelier Lights Up George Cole Auction

RED HOOK, N.Y. — Auctioneer George Cole unpacked more than 490 lots of fresh antiques and estate merchandise hand-picked from the Hudson Valley region on September 30. An electrified Victorian Aesthetic Movement gas chandelier (shown) really lit up the room, leaving its $2,5/3,500 estimate in the dark to obtain $10,160. A pine two-door armoire was the biggest surprise of the night. It was estimated $175/275 but did much better, selling for $2,032. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.

Quahog Pearls Harvest Top Price At Nest Egg Auction

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — “We had a great collection of Quahog pearls that sold for a total of $28,320,” said Ryan Brechlin, owner of Nest Egg Auctions, regarding his September 16 sale. “They were harvested in Barrington, R.I., in the 1930s-40s and came from a family of fishermen and dock workers.” Quahog pearls are harvested along the Eastern shore of North America, stretching from northern Rhode Island to southern Florida. For information, 203-630-1400 or www.nesteggauctions.com.

Cordier Sells 18K Gold Pocket Watch & Chain, Founder of Audemars Piguet Line

HARRISBURG, PENN. — From the origin of Audemars Piguet, circa 1870, an 18K gold pocket watch and chain swung to $3,720 in Cordier Auctions’ September 28 sale. The watch precedes, and is of the origin of Audemars Piguet & Cie, in Le Brassus, Switzerland. Audemars Piguet was established in 1875 when Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet began working together. The Audemars Piguet name was first used in 1881. This watch with movement marked Aug Piguet was manufactured prior to 1881. It came with a solid 14K gold chain and was running. For information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.

Heusinger Japanese Art Collection Heats Up For Neue

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — On September 30, 332 lots from the Heusinger Collection of Japanese art were presented at Neue Auctions. A Japanese lacquer four-case inro that dated to probably the late Eighteenth Century and was comprised of five segments joined by a cord was the top lot at $11,685, beating its $2/4,000 estimate. It featured a case by Koma Korya with metal work by Noriyuki, depicting a rabbit and badger in boats, in low takamake-e relief. For information, 216-245-6707 or www.neueauctions.com.

Turquoise Jewelry Flies For Hudson Valley Auctioneers

BEACON, N.Y. — Navajo, Danish, Gold, Jewels, Bookends and Doorstops was the subject of Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ October 2 sale. Of the 369 lots on offer, a group of five pairs of old pawn sterling and turquoise earrings did particularly well, bringing $2,875 and nearly tripling its high estimate. For additional information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Butterscotch Amber Necklace Temps Kensington Bidders Like Candy

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — A butterscotch amber bead necklace with a 14K gold clasp was one of the top lots in Kensington Estate Auctions’ October 2 auction. Estimated at $200/400, it measured 24 inches long, weighed 131.3 grams and it was announced that the beads had been tested and were guaranteed to be genuine. Provenance to a New York City estate further added to its interest and it finished out at $3,100. For information, 917-331-0807 or www.kensingtonestateauctions.com.

Sterling Stamp Box With Electra Webb Provenance Seals High Deal For Merrill’s

WILLISTON, VT. — An oval sterling silver stamp box, made in the mid-Twentieth Century by Thomae Company in Attleboro, Mass., was one of the top sellers in Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers’ September 29 Historical Americana Auction. The oval box had a lid engraved with the steamer Ticonderoga on Lake Champlain and a presentation inscription noting the box had been given by Vermont historian Ralph Nading Hill to Electra Havemeyer Webb in 1956. Estimated at $200/400, it sold to an out-of-state collector for $3,880. For information, www.merrillsauction.com or 802-878-2625.

He-Man & Wind Raider Dominate Heritage’s Masters Of The Universe Auction

DALLAS — On October 1, Heritage Auctions conducted its Masters of the Universe Action Figures & Toys auction, which saw 119 lots and achieved a total of $153,102. Topping the sale at $16,250 was a rare He-man and Wind Raider gift set that was released by Mattel in 1982. The piece was sealed and graded 80 by CAS and had been purchased from Mattel by a former employee when they liquidated their archives. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Stoneware Jugs Overflow With Bids At Eldred’s

HANOVER, MASS. — A lot of two cobalt decorated stoneware jugs, one marked “White’s Utica 2,” was one of the surprises of the day in Eldred’s 305-lot Vintage Goods sale on October 4. Standing 13½ and 14 inches tall, and presented with a $300/400 estimate, the jugs displayed some scattered flakes and chips but were in otherwise original condition with no evidence of repairs. An online buyer from Pennsylvania outlasted both absentee bidders and other online competitors to win the lot for $1,664. For additional information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.