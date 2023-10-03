Across The Block

The word was “go” with fine art subjects at auction this past week with paintings displaying far and away places, such as Florida, to delight the eye and the imagination. Decorative art was represented with fine porcelain and American furniture, and book art appeared both in comic and biblical form. Read on for more top bids.

Distaff Translation Of The Holy Bible Reigns At CT River Book Auction

GLASTONBURY, CONN. — A slight chill in the air provided just the motivation needed at Connecticut River Book Auction’s September 22 auction to push the bids on Julia Smith’s translation of the Holy Bible to $4,255. Smith’s translation is considered the first complete translation of the Bible into English by a woman. The Bible was titled The Holy Bible: Containing the Old and New Testaments; Translated Literally from the Original Tongues, and was published in 1876. That same cool evening air brought a set of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s works in which the first volume was signed by Stowe to $3,220. For information, www.ctriverbookauction.com or 860-908-8067.

Vero Beach Hits The Highway

VERO BEACH, FLA. — The Fine Art, Antiques & More Estate Auction on September 23 at Vero Beach Auction offered more than 300 lots of Highwaymen paintings, coins, silver, jewelry and other art and antiques. Vero Beach is known for its specialization in Highwaymen art and the top lot of this auction substantiated that achievement. A vivid landscape showing a large oak tree, palms and birds against a teal blue sky with fluffy white clouds by Willie Daniels (American, 1950-2021) was bid to $8,850 ($4/7,000). This was one of two works by Daniels offered in this auction. Known as one of the 26 original Florida Highwaymen artists, Daniels was inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2004. For information, 772-978-5955 or www.verobeachauction.com.

Beach Boudin Bingo At White’s Auctions

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. — White’s September 24 auction brought together more than 450 lots from “diverse” categories, including a roster of fine art from important names such as George Inness, Ram Kumar, William Morris Hunt and more. Leading the sale was an 1880 oil on canvas beach scene from Eugène Boudin (French, 1824-1898) at $93,940 ($50/100,000). The painting was signed, in good condition with some in-painting and a thin slice line, and showed an original label from Arthur Tooth & Sons, London, verso. This label has been found on other works by Boudin. Consigned by a descendant of British Ukrainian industrialist Sir Leon Bagrit (1902-1979), it is unclear whether this painting was originally in his collection. For information 508-947-9281 or www.whitesauction.com.

Journey To The Holy Land With Roland NY

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY’s September 2023 estates sale on the 23rd of the month showcased 865 lots of fine art, decorative arts, antique and vintage furniture, silver and more. The auction’s peak was an oil on canvas titled “Jerusalem,” painted by Polish-born Israeli and American Orthodox Jewish artist Jack “Ishtak” Holtz (1925-2018). The impressionistic view of the ancient city is unusual in Holtz’s oeuvre, as his work generally focuses on scenes of daily Jewish life. Signed and dated 1968, the painting was enclosed in a large, French-style gilt frame and achieved $28,125 ($5/8,000). For information, 212-620-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Daredevil Fights His Way To Top Price At Bodnar’s Comics Auction

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Bodnar’s Auction on September 27 captivated comic book enthusiasts and art connoisseurs alike in an offering of the private comic art collection of filmmaker and comic aficionado Kevin Smith. Original comic book art led the offering with Frank Miller’s Daredevil issue #161, page #22, with pencils by Frank Miller and ink by Klaus Janson. The lot included stats and multiple images of Daredevil and Bull’s-eye in a fight scene. Professionally framed and matted, the art brought $79,650. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 866-349-7378.

Possible Edwin Lord Weeks Study Shows Strength In Coyle’s Auction

MEDWAY, MASS. — “We had a nice painting that did well. It brought $9,660,” said Nancy Wyman, vice president of Coyle’s Auction. She was referring to an unsigned, framed oil on canvas painting attributed to Edwin Lord Weeks that was offered in the firm’s September 27 auction. Possibly a study for the painting “Cashmere Salesman,” the 21½-by-17½-inch painting bore an ink stamp on reverse Edwin Lord Weeks “March 15, 16, & 17 1905 Sale” and came from a Boston area home. For information, 774-571-8263 or www.coylesauction.com.

Nadeau’s Sells Set Of 12 Chippendale-Style Dining Chairs

WINDSOR, CONN. — A star lot in Nadeau’s September 23, posting a final price of $3,383, was a Kindel set of 12 Chippendale-style dining chairs, having shell and fan carving shaped seats and ball and claw feet Signed Kindel Grand Rapids (upholstered slip seats with two colors), each had a height of 42 inches and width of 26 inches. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Erté ’Victoire’ Bronze Posts A Small Triumph At Kodner Galleries



DANIA BEACH, FLA. — At its most recent estate jewelry, art and collectibles sale, September 27, Kodner Galleries sold a Romain (Erté) De Tirtoff (Russian/American, 1892-1990) bronze sculpture, “Victoire” for $7,560 to an internet bidder. Signed and numbered 202/250 with foundry mark RPK Inc. Corp. 1980, the 18½-inch-high figure was accompanied by an original Dyansen Gallery purchase receipt of $25,000. Erté was known as the “Father of Art Deco,” his creations reflecting the clean lines and geometric patterns found in classical Greek pottery and Japanese woodblock prints. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

New Bidder Seeds Chinese Flower Pot For Benefit Shop

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — A hand-painted Chinese chinoiserie porcelain flower pot with underplate that was modestly estimated at $100/200 in the Benefit Shop Foundation’s September 27 auction beat out 765 additional lots to take first place at $55,470. The piece, which featured low relief florals on a celadon-blue background, came with a matching underplate and was unmarked. It sold to a first time buyer who lives out of state. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.