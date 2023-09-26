Across The Block

There were high times, high spirits and high prices at auction this past week. Sloans & Kenyon sold a Nineteenth Century absinthe advertising poster and Auction Team Breker wound up a Pianophon music box, made in Leipzig near the end of that century. Hand-colored engravings showing fruit of the twelve seasons came from South Bay Auctions and a banquet by Pedro Friedeberg was set at Capsule. Read on for more winning lots.

Fruit Engravings Whet South Bay Buyers’ Appetite

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — Of the nearly 250 lots offered by South Bay Auctions on September 13, a set of 12 hand-colored engravings on laid paper, titled “The Twelve Months of Fruit,” shot past its $600/800 estimate and sold to an unidentified international buyer for $37,500. The set had been engraved by Henry Fletcher (British, 1710-1753), James Smith (British, 1733-1759), Gerard van de Gucht (British, 1696-1776) and Claude du Bosc (British, 1682-1745) after designs by Pieter Casteels III (Flemish, 1684-1749) and published in London in 1732 by Robert Furber. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Pedro Friedeberg Leads Capsule’s Latin American Art Auction

NEW YORK CITY — On September 14, Capsule Auctions presented nearly 200 lots of Latin American art, featuring countries from across Latin America, including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the Dominican Republic and represented by paintings, prints, sculpture, mixed media and works on paper. Anchoring the auction was the collection of art historian, writer and curator Graciela Kartofel. The top lot of the sale at $6,110, and selling to an online buyer, was from Kartofel’s collection: “Comedor Cabalistico y Anticanibalistico” by Pedro Friedeberg (Mexican, b 1936), a gouache and ink on cardstock composition that measured 20 by 16 inches and was offered with an estimate of $800-$1,200. For information, 212-353-2277 or www.capsuleauctions.com.

Burchard Brings Three Babers

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — On September 16, Burchard Galleries presented its estate antiques, fine art and jewelry auction, offering more than 500 lots across categories. Fine art, and the auction overall, was topped by three Abstract Expressionist paintings by American artist Alice Baber (1928-1982). The highest price was achieved by an untitled canvas (shown) at $159,900 ($50/80,000), which was also the largest at 39 by 39 inches. Following this in price was “Lavender Ways to the Sea” for $95,325 ($50/80,000) and “Path to the Ladder” at $61,500 ($20/40,000). All three of these were given to the consignor’s mother from Abe Sachs of Sachs Gallery, New York City. For information, 727-821-6668 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Cappiello’s Poster Homage To Absinthe Inspires Sale At Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Antiques, fine and decorative art, furniture, ethnographica, rugs, Asian ceramics and works of art and more were on offer in Sloans and Kenyon’s September 14 estate catalog auction. Top lot status was conferred on a Leonetto Cappiello (Italian/French, 1875-1942) poster, Absinthe Gempp Pernod – Lunel, circa 1908, which sold for $14,249 to an internet bidder. Absinthe was all the rage between 1880 and 1910, becoming almost as popular as wine. It inspired the “Green Hour,” usually 5 to 7 pm, when French cafes were overflowing with patrons. Not only did the potion generate a large amount of advertising material, artists claimed they got their inspiration from drinking it. For information, 301-634-2330 or www.sloansandkenyon.com.

At Lewis & Maese Auction, Antique Grandfather Clock Strikes Manly Result

HOUSTON, TEXAS — The ultimate Man Cave experience awaited patrons as Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auction presented its Man Cave online auction on September 17. Promising a treasure trove of all things manly, featuring an eclectic collection of items that embodied the essence of masculinity and luxury, the sale was led by something elderly — at $1,599, an antique Herschede grandfather clock. The clock featured nine tubes, pendulum and key and three weights. For information, www.lmauctionco.com or 713-869-1335.

Clars Achieves Second Highest Price For George Morrison

OAKLAND, CALIF. — There were several highlights of the 152 lots offered in Clars Auction Gallery’s September 14 Fall Modern + Contemporary Art sale but one the house was most proud of was the $34,650 result achieved from an anonymous phone bidder for “Night Shadows. Red Rock Variation. Lake Superior Landscape” by George Morrison (American, 1919-2000). Dated to 1995, the 5-by-14-inch acrylic on canvas abstract composition was exhibited in Carolyn Ruff Gallery’s 1995 show, “Legend and Legacy.” Not only did the painting exceed the lot’s $10/15,000 estimate but it is now the second highest auction price realized for the artist. For information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.

Auction Team Breker Plays The Pianophon

KÖLN, GERMANY — On September 16, Auction Team Breker brought more than 500 lots of technological antiques, focusing on Science & Technology, Mechanical Music and Photography & Film. Playing up to $48,056 was Symphonion Pianophon 25¼-inch Duplex Disc Musical Box, made by Symphonion Musikwerke, Leipzig circa 1898. The Pianophon was in excellent working condition, with twin 25¼-inch double-comb movements with 192 teeth in each comb (all complete), a powerful double-spring motor, coin-activated mechanism, folding glazed movement cover, front and rear motor doors and coin-drawer, and two compartments for discs, all enclosed in a walnut piano-form cabinet. For information, www.auction-team.de.

Stone Declaration Of Independence Leads Litchfield Books & Ephemera Auction

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — More than 400 lots were presented in Litchfield Auctions’ September 20 Books & Ephemera sale, which was anchored by the personal library of a multi-generational Lakeville, Conn., family. Leading the sale at $14,950, and selling within its $10/15,000 estimate, was a single oversized sheet of the Declaration of Independence, printed by William J. Stone for Peter Force. The single oversized sheet, copper plate engraved on rice paper, was placed into volume 1 of American Archives: Consisting of a Collection of Authentick Records… (1837-1846). After competition from five online bidders, it sold to a books and ephemera specialist on the West Coast. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Pokémon Pikachu Trades Highest For Heritage

DALLAS — Nearly 75 bids poured in for an ultra-rare Pokémon Pikachu Illustrator Unnumbered Promo CoroCoro Comics CGC Trading Card Game Gem Mint 10 (The Pokémon Company, 1998) until it sold for $495,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Trading Card Games Platinum Session and Signature Auction September 23-24. The card’s rarity, combined with its Gem Mint 10, grade makes this example an instant centerpiece for any collection. Only 23 were awarded at the first contest, and the two ensuing contests each only produced eight, so the total population is just 39. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.