Across The Block

Fine jewelry shone the brightest on the block this week, with diamonds topping three of our featured auctions. The rest were somewhat of a mixed catalogue, with prominent names like Picasso and Louis Vuitton listed alongside more niche artists and interests. Framed and matted original whaling illustrations were as sought-after as vintage Halloween decorations. Read on for more.

Joseph Kabe Signs Off With Autograph Collection

CLINTON, CONN. — Joseph Kabe Auctions conducted an estate auction in the Courtyard Marriott of Orange, Conn., on September 13. Offering more than 100 lots of silver, decorative arts, fine art and more, the sale’s top lot was a 20-page autograph collection dating approximately 1910-30. Signees spanned the social scene of that time, including notables such as Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum, Charles Lindbergh and multiple Roosevelts. The collection was in excellent condition and sold for $2,160. For information, 203-980-0606 or www.josephkabe.com.

LV Monogram Steamer Trunk Tops Material Culture Sale Of Ilene Wood Collection

PHILADELPHIA — Ilene Hochberg Wood has had a successful career in many creative capacities, including fashion direction, visual merchandising, pet product design, jewelry design, visual artist, magazine editor and New York Times bestselling author of 10 books. She has curated and created what has been described by industry experts as the largest and best handbag collection in the world, pending Guinness Book verification. From her collection Material Culture sold on September 12 was an early Twentieth Century Louis Vuitton monogram steamer trunk for $13,000. It measured 22 by 43½ by 22½ inches. For information, www.materialculture.com or 215-849-8030.

Oscar Heyman Bracelet Strikes Star Pose At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — An estate jewelry, fine art and antiques auction at Kodner Galleries on September 13 was chock-full of the usual bling, led by an Oscar Heyman diamond and sapphire bracelet that sold to a phone bidder for $33,880. Heyman, who in 1912 founded the firm that has been creating jewelry with the finest gemstones sourced from around the world at its atelier in New York City, famously said, “Jewelry should transcend time like a fine painting, never losing its appeal.” For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Picasso Linocut Heads Winter Associates’ Sept 11 Auction

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Heading Winter Associates September 11 auction with a result of $120,000 was Pablo Picasso’s (Spanish/French, 1881-1973) “Grand Tete; Portrait de Jacqueline au cheveux lisses,” a linocut from 1962. Consigned to auction from the estate of a Manhattan, N.Y., collector, the work was number 14 from an edition of 50 that was printed on Arches paper by Arnéra in Vallauris, France and published by Galerie Louise Leiris in Paris. It had been estimated at $75/125,000. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Eldred’s Lands High Price For Whaling Book Illustrations

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s Americana + Marine sale, which took place in two sessions September 14-15, presented nearly 750 lots of fine and decorative arts and more. Earning the highest price of the two-day event at $10,240 were two watercolor on paper images by Zdenek Burian (Czech Republic, 1905-1981). Depicting the image of beached whale that measured 3½ by 9 and one of a shipwrecked scene at 8 by 14 inches, the two were matted and framed together in a single 22-by-22-inch frame, the lot easily beat its $800-$1,200 estimate. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Kaminski Goes Platinum With Art Deco Bracelet

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions’ monthly Estates Auction took place on September 16 and 17, featuring a collection of Ansel Adams silver gelatin prints, an extensive selection of European furniture from a southern Connecticut collection, more than 100 lots of Chinese porcelain and more. Also mentioned in the auction’s description was a platinum bracelet set with diamonds, emeralds and onyx that dated from the 1920s or 1930s. Coming from a New York collection, its diamonds weighed approximately 12.66 carats with a platinum weight of 48 dwt. The bracelet was the highest-selling lot of both days’ sessions, achieving $22,200 ($20/30,000) from an internet bidder on the second day. For information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.

Bunch’s Single-Owner Sale Topped By Flemish Crewel Work Panel

CHADDS FORD, PENN. — On September 11, William Bunch Auctions offered 136 lots from a single-owner collection of Twentieth and Twenty-First Century fine art with some decorative art thrown in for good measure. Finishing in first place at $7,800 was a Seventeenth Century crewel work panel that featured floral motifs as well as peacocks and birds and measured 75½ by 57 inches. It had been estimated at $600-$1,200 and sold to an online buyer bidding on LiveAuctioneers. For information, 610-558-1800 or www.bunchauctions.com.

Pumpkin Parade Lantern Spices Up Opfer Auction

TIMONIUM, MD. — Yes, it’s that time of year again. A tin-cutout jack-o-lantern led the procession of lots in Richard Opfer Auctioneering’s September 14 auction, bringing $3,120. Usually accompanied with shaft, the 8-inch-high pumpkin parade lantern was missing it, but came with interior candle holder. For information, 410-252-5035 or www.opferauction.com.

Diamond Ring Surpasses $100K At DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — DuMouchelles presented a vast array of art and collectibles during their September 2023 auctions on September 14 and 15, as well as a sparkling selection of fine jewelry. The top lot came from this category on the second day’s sale, a platinum ring sporting a 6.39-carat brilliant pear shaped diamond that passed its $70/90,000 estimate to $130,200. The ring included a GIA natural diamond rating report, and was consigned from a prominent Troy, Mich., collector. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.