Across The Block

Beneker Illustration Art Takes The Stage

At Bakker Auction

ONLINE – James R. Bakker Antiques of Provincetown, Mass., closed its winter annual fine arts online-only auction February 18. A focus of the sale was the recent rediscovery of a box containing more than 100 unframed original oils, watercolor cover studies and color proofs by artist Gerrit Beneker (1882-1934), offering a rare opportunity for collectors and scholars alike to glimpse into a time capsule showcasing the artist’s talent and creativity as one of America’s top illustrators of the early Twentieth Century. Top lot in the sale was Beneker’s “Automobile Factory,” a Scientific American cover study, circa 1912, which finished at $3,375. For information, 508-413-9758 or www.bakkerproject.com.

Finn Juhl’s Chieftain Chair,

Epitome Of Danish Comfort, Takes $174,000

PARIS – Piasa’s first auction of Scandinavian design in 2018, on February 15, yielded a total of $2.6 million. Top price of $174,000 went to Finn Juhl’s iconic Chieftain chair. In 1949, Juhl (1912-1989), the father of the Danish Modern style, created one of his most famous designs: the teak and leather Chieftain armchair, produced in collaboration with cabinetmaker Niels Vodder. The alluring curves and delicate handling of the natural materials are typical of Juhl’s work. For information, +33 1 53 34 12 95 or www.piasa.fr.

Midcentury Modern Abstract Watercolor

Highlights Showplace’s Auction

NEW YORK CITY – At Showplace Antique + Design Center’s live auction on February 18, a 31-by-23-inch watercolor by American artist Paul Jenkins (1923-2012) sold at $7,150. The Midcentury Modern untitled abstract work sold solidly midestimate to an in-house bidder. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.

Opening At $20, Asian Chest

Brings $9,145 At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. – An Asian inlaid and brass mounted two-door chest with a multidrawer interior and some clearly visible imperfections in its finish was offered at Copake Auction on February 17 with an estimate of $50/100 – it sold for $9,145 to a phone bidder from England. The chest, just 31 by 16½ by 25 inches, featured feathered phoenixes ornately inlaid on the front and flowers and trailing vines on top and on each of the interior drawer fronts. It was just one of several surprises at Copake Auction’s estate sale. For information, 518-329-1142 or www.copakeauction.com.

Herter Brothers Bench Clings To Its Seat

At State Line

CANAAN, CONN. – Of the 395 lots in State Line Auction’s February 18 general estates sale, a Herter Brothers bench rose to the top of the block, selling for $1,100. The bench featured beveled and framed elements as well as a lift top seat for storage and two pullout drawers beneath the seat. For more information, 860-453-4370.

John Grillo Abstract Tops

At Clarke Auction’s Unreserved Art Sale

LARCHMONT, N.Y. – “Unreserved” is the word buyers love to hear, and Clarke Auction filled their hearts with hope with its February 12 unreserved art sale as the firm brought 259 lots across the block, all with $50-$1,000 estimates. Emerging from the pack at $2,375 was a John Grillo abstract ink wash on paper from 1959. The work came from the vaults of the Clarke Auction storage unit and began bidding at $800 before selling to an in-house bidder. For more information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Balancing Act Props Up J. Wade Beam Table

At Hudson Valley Auctioneers

BEACON, N.Y. – Among a lively assortment of consignments in Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ February 5 sale, a cantilevered J. Wade Beam chrome and glass coffee table bested the bunch, ringing in at $1,875. Designed for furniture manufacturer Brueton, the coffee table appeared to defy gravity as it rose from the floor at an angle with seemingly no support to keep it upright. For more information, 914-489-2399 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Selkirk’s Sale Floored By Rug

ST LOUIS – The best was saved for last – or nearly last – when a room-sized rug in Selkirk Auctioneers and Appraisers’ February 17 sale brought $12,600, nearly ten times its high estimate. The rug came from an Illinois estate and, according to Selkirk’s rug specialist Terry Beye, it was a circa 1910 Serapi rather than the circa 1950 Heriz he had cataloged it as. Interest in the rug pushed the price and it finally went to a buyer in the room who had been bidding against several phones. For information, 314-696-9041 or www.selkirkauctions.com.

Lalique Vase Leads Time & Again

LINDEN, N.J. – A circa 1920 Bacchantes vase made by Rene Lalique was one of the top sellers at Time and Again Galleries’ February 13 sale. The 9½-inch vase was from a Mahwah, N.J., estate but even a flake on the bottom did not deter competitive bidders from nearly tripling its $4,000 low estimate to close at $11,970, to an online bidder. For additional information, www.timeandagaingalleries.com or 908-862-0200.

Lutz Onionskin Marble Scores Big

At Jeffrey Evans February 16

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – A single Lutz onionskin marble from the collection of Barbara Sisson of Charleston, W.Va., fetched $9,360, making it one of the top lots in Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates’ February 16-17 sale. According to a representative from the house, the marble contained flecks of aventurine, which, along with its color and condition, helped to drive the price to well above its $100/150 estimate. For information, 540-434-3939 or www.jeffreysevans.com.