Across The Block

Fine art was the predominant category at auction this past week, joined by decorative arts, historic documents, instruments and even natural specimens. Each work of art straddled categories between portraiture and landscape, genre scene and modernism. Known artists included Karl Albert Buehr, Joseph McGurl and Andy Warhol. Read on for more.

Architectural Aubusson From Dildarian Collection Beats Estimate At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke’s August 13 sale included a number of important pieces of art, sterling silver and jewelry, Asian, midcentury and decorative arts. The antiques and decorative arts selection showcased Oriental carpets, with a late Eighteenth Century Architectural Aubusson carpet from the Dildarian collection selling for $6,875 against an estimate of $800-$1,200. From an East Hampton Long Island estate, the carpet had an allover geometric pattern with acanthus, stylized floral decoration and a central medallion, all within a guard border with similar stylized floral decoration. Dimensions were 14 feet 3 inches by 12 feet 3 inches. For information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.

‘Afternoon Shadows’ Bring Sales To Mid-Hudson Galleries

NEW WINDSOR, CONN. — Mid-Hudson Galleries conducted a diverse auction of antiques and fine art on August 12, presenting almost 400 lots from an estate in Newburgh, N.Y., and a collection in Highland Falls, N.Y. As promised by the auction’s title, the top lots consisted of works on paper, paintings and baseball cards. Foremost was an oil on canvas by Karl Albert Buehr (German-American, 1866-1952) titled “Afternoon Shadows,” showing a young woman having a picnic in a sun-dappled grove. The painting had been relined but was in its original ornate frame, and sold to an internet bidder for $6,250. For information, 914-882-7356 or www.midhudsongalleries.com.

Thos Cornell’s First, Second & Third Chairs

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Thos Cornell Galleries’ estate auction on August 13 brought more than 300 lots of furniture, fine and folk art, Oriental rugs, Baccarat crystal and animation cells. Out of all these, the top two lots to tie at $2,000 consisted of three chairs and one ottoman. A pair of MacKenzie-Childs rattan chairs with scrolled arms were estimated at $1/2,000, followed in the catalog by a Carl Gromoll (b 1950) rocking chair and ottoman set (shown) estimated at $2/4,000. The two lots could not have been more different in style, with the MacKenzie-Childs chairs promoting a relaxed, Palm Beach feeling and the Gromoll set instilling a primal fear like that of an H.R. Giger illustration. For information, www.thoscornellgalleries.com or 631-289-9505.

Confederate Ship Painting Sails To Lead For Americana Auctions

REHOBOTH, MASS. — An oil painting dated 1862 that showed the CSS ironclad warship Palmetto State and the CSS Banshee blockade runner in the distance earned $5,625 in Americana Auctions’ estates auction on August 13. Signed “P. O’Brian” and measuring 12 by 20 inches (framed 15 by 23 inches), it was described as in good condition with some old restoration. It was the top lot of 491 offered. For information, 508-771-1722 or www.americana-auction.com.

Kurt Cobain’s 1966 Fender Jaguar Electric Guitar Makes Tuneful Price For Heritage

DALLAS — On August 11, Heritage Auctions conducted three sessions — two with live and phone bidding, the third for online bidding only — in which a total of 177 lots were offered in the firm’s vintage guitars and musical instruments Signature auction. At the head of the sale and bringing $162,500 was a signed 1966 Fender Jaguar sunburst solid body electric guitar that had been owned — and autographed — by Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain. The sale achieved a total of $944,898. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

McGurl Painting Tops Eldred’s Contemporary Art Sale

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s contemporary art auction on August 16 offered 167 lots, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit Eldred’s Art Scholarship Fund. Earning top-lot honors at $17,920 was “Waiting for the Tide” by Joseph McGurl (b 1958), an oil on canvas that measured 33 by 39 inches in its giltwood frame. The result sold within its estimates ($16/20,000). For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Imperial Chinese Edicts Make Strong Statement At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Topping Clars Auctions’ August 11 sale of Design + Art + Fine Asian Art was a lot of four Chinese Qing dynasty imperial edicts, which exceeded its estimate of $10/15,000 to bring $26,460. The edicts, in handscroll form, were each in ink and color on silk brocade and heavily inscribed in Chinese and Manchu with seals reading “Chiming Zhibao” in Manchu and Chinese and with dates that correspond to 1706, 1861 and 1895. The price topped all other 650 lots in the sale, which was conducted alongside sales of jewelry and timepieces on August 10, and a discovery sale on August 12. For information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.

Gold & Turtle Shell Shine At Orion

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Orion Antiques had a Midsummer Extravaganza with its August 14 online auction, featuring jewelry, fine art, decorative arts, textiles and rugs in 185 lots, with most of the bidders participating from out of state. Gold won gold with vintage men’s jewelry, including a 14K Italian mesh link bracelet for $1,300 ($800-$1,200) and a 14K crest signet ring for $900 ($400/600). Between these two lots was an antique turtle shell, or carapace, from Gallipoli (shown). As many species of turtle are protected, the Endangered Species Act specifies that turtle shells and items made with them must be at least 100 years old to be sold. This example qualified, and was bid to $1,100 ($200-$1,000). For information, 754-273-3649 or www.orionantiques.com.

Benefit Shop Brings Top Price For Attributed Warhol

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — Surpassing autographs from George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, an attributed mixed-media painting of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s was elected the top lot in the Benefit Shop Foundation’s August 16 Red Carpet Auction, as it carried the signature of Andy Warhol. Listed as “attributed to Warhol,” the gouache and marker image was not examined out of its frame, but a window in the rear matte showed two stamps: one from Warhol’s estate and the other authenticating the work. Its wood and gilt frame only showed minor wear, and the painting was bid to $10,965 ($50-$200). For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.