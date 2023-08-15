Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

This week’s Block brought some strong results in fine art, Americana and a few other categories. From Nineteenth Century Chinese porcelain landscapes to abstract expressionism, there was a mix of mediums as well as styles. Two patriotic bidders brought a large flag and an historic powder horn to the upper ranks, as did a soccer-loving fan who paid six figures for a Pele rookie card. Read on for more lots that kicked the winning goal.

Palace-Size Senneh Rug Holds Court At Material Culture

PHILADELPHIA — There was a parade of choice Oriental rugs from American estates on July 31 at Material Culture in its no-reserve auction. Of the 443 lots on offer, the premier example was a palace-size Senneh rug from Persia. The early Twentieth Century rug, 13 feet 7 inches by 25 feet 8 inches, sold for $13,750. Senneh rugs take their name from Sanandaj in the province of Khordestan where they were made by the Kurds who reside in or around there. For information, www.materialculture.com or 215- 849-8030.

Flag Flies High Over Farrin’s Onsite Summer Auction

NEWBURGH, MAINE — An old-fashioned, onsite country auction beckoned bidders on July 29-30 as Rusty Farrin presented his firm’s summer auction. It was the kind of auction where you bring your own chair but enjoy catered fare along with the auction action, in this case the estate of Amos Kimball. Well known throughout the state of Maine for his love of history and antiques, Kimball was born in this family homestead and passed away there at the age of 90. There were surprises discovered right up to sale time. One of the auction’s top lots was an American flag that brought $21,850. For information, www.farrinsauctions.com, 800-474-2507 or 207-582-1455.

Richard Andrus’ Siege Of Boston Powder Horn Blows Away Estimate At Bruneau

CRANSTON, R.I. — A cow horn carved with foliate designs, some deeply incised areas within the designs, crude trees, a soldier and marked “Richard Andrus His/horn Made at Roxbury October 5th: 1775” sparked a winning bid of $64,525 to a telephone bid at Bruneau & Co’s historic arms and militaria sale on August 5. There were seven telephone bidders on this lot that was estimated $8/12,000, and the underbidder was also on the phone. Andrus was from Simsbury, Conn. He was born about 1750, married in the spring of 1775 and enlisted on May 4 to march as a member of Captain Abel Pettibone’s 7th Company, 2nd Regiment, to the Siege of Boston. The style of carving is instantly recognizable as that of “The Simsbury Carver” as noted historian Bill Guthman called the unknown artist who carved this horn. For information, www.bruneauandco.com or 401-533-9980.

Rare Wang Yeting Porcelain Plaque Leads Sarasota Estate Auction’s Two-Day Sale

SARASOTA, FLA. — Andrew Ford, owner and auctioneer of Sarasota Estate Auction, obtained some Chinese fine art and American pottery for his two-day sale, August 5-6. Headlining this auction of more than 1,500 lots was a rare Wang Yeting porcelain plaque, which was the first lot on Day 2 of the two-day auction. This famille rose porcelain painting had an inscription in the top left corner that reads, “Sailing Along a Distant River.” The artist’s signature “Painted by Wang Ping Yeting of M. Zhushan” as well as the name seal “Elder Ping” was in carving script. It sold for $32,750. And for Oppenheimer movie fans, the sale offered an Albert Einstein fundraising telegram from 1946 created to help finance the atomic bomb program. Estimated just $250/400, the lot mushroomed to $3,750. For information, www.sarasotaestateauction.com or 941-359-8700.

Temperance Sign From 1939 Is Showstopper At Dana J. Tharp Sale

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Dana J. Tharp’s August 5 online auction of advertising, signs and clocks culminated with the 1939 double-sided, show-stopping sign “Death Rides With The Drinking Driver” from the Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU), which was formed in 1874 in Cleveland, Ohio. The WCTU was a religious-based organization that fought for societal reforms and abstinence. This rare sign is an early example of the group’s work to combat driving while drunk. Graphically bold, it sold for $4,960. For information, www.danajtharpauctions.com or 440-463-7158.

Pele Rookie Card Fetches $168,000 In Lelands Auction

NEW YORK CITY — One of the top-graded and most exceptional Pele rookie cards in existence garnered $168,958 in the Lelands Summer Classic Auction, which closed on August 5. A Michael Jordan 1984 NBA debut PSA Type I photo netted $141,954. The sold type 1 photograph of Jordan from his first professional regular season game — October 26, 1984, at Chicago Stadium, against the Washington Bullets — shows Jordan dribbling up court, with his tongue starting to stick out, already his trademark. The 1958 Alifabolaget #635 Pele Rookie Brazil National Team card (shown) was issued when, as a 17-year-old phenom, he led Brazil to the World Cup title that year. For information, www.lelands.com.

A Midsummer’s Leslie From Collective Hudson

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Collective Hudson had a Midsummer’s Dream online-only auction on August 4, offering 460 lots of fine art, decorative arts, jewelry and a large collection of Asian art from the estate of Regina Doi. First among these was an oil on canvas and paper collage by Abstract Expressionist Alfred Leslie, who passed away in January of this year. Signed and dated 1959, this painting was purchased more than 30 years ago in Hackensack, N.J., by the consignor, and it found a new home for $9,750 ($2/20,000). For information, 845-514-2218 or www.collectivehudson.com.

Teak Table Service At Public Sale

HUDSON, N.Y. — The August & Grandeur discovery auction from Public Sale Auction House on August 5 had a large concentration of furniture, almost 300 out of its approximately 500 lots, including a few of its highest-selling lots. The foremost of these was an outdoor dining teak set from Barlow Tyrie, Braintree, England, including one large circular table, six armchairs and a green central umbrella. The set was bid to $2,760, which is around the retail price of a small Barlow Tyrie table. For information, 518-966-7253 or www.publicsale.com.

Competitive Bidding For Helmuth Stone’s Corot

SARASOTA, FLA. — Helmuth Stone Gallery’s Multi Estate Art & Antique Auction on August 6 brought 300 lots with objects dating from the Seventeenth Century up to contemporary art. “Dardagny Mountain View” by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (French, 1796-1875) was in the middle of that date range but the highest achieving lot of the auction. The peaceful scene belied a long volley of bids, resulting in a final price of $37,820 against a $7/14,000 estimate. The winning bid was taken over the phone, and the painting will return to France. For information, 941-260-9703 or www.helmuthstone.com.