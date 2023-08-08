Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Top lots this past week were more of a mixed bag of categories than usual, and that’s saying something. Andy Warhol appeared twice, both with a “Campbell’s” soup can silkscreen and an untitled nightscape from his own collection. Animal art was represented with functional folk art in a weathervane and fine sculpture with a bronze mouse. The greatest contrast was between an engraved powder horn from the Eighteenth Century and a screen-used Stormtrooper helmet from the original Star Wars series.

Monumental Price Achieved At Ralph Fontaine Heritage Auctions

CANAAN, N.Y. — The heat from the Hot Summer Multi-Estate Auction at Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions burned up online July 30, with more than 360 lots of outdoor décor, furniture, jewelry and more. Standing tall above the rest was a Nineteenth Century French marble statue of a bacchante playing a tambourine and accompanied by two children, after a 1774 sculpture by Augustin Pajou (1730-1809) in the Louvre’s collection. Standing at 5 feet 6 inches, the statue was in as-found condition and “estate fresh.” Showing just a fine line in the bacchante’s hand, the statue played its way to $15,000. For information, 518-781-3650 or www.fontaineheritage.com.

Roland Opens A Fresh Warhol Can

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Contemporary art took the lead during Roland NY’s two-day July estate sale on July 28 and 29. On the second day, an original “Campbell’s Tomato Soup Can” silkscreen by Andy Warhol led the sale at $62,500 ($45/55,000) from a private West Coast collector. It was from a signed and numbered edition of 250 bought at Leo Castelli Gallery in 1968 and kept in a single family collection since that date. Following this in price was a signed and numbered lithograph by Marc Chagall, “Tale From the Arabian Nights,” that sold just above its low estimate at $12,500 ($12/15,000) from an artist’s estate in Brooklyn, N.Y. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.bid.rolandauctions.com.

Marshall Fredericks ‘Mouse’ Sculpture Roars At DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — The fun unfolded at DuMouchelles during the firm’s first day of its July auctions on July 27. What made it so was Marshall Maynard Fredericks’ (American, 1908-1998) bronze sculpture, “Mouse,” just 5½ inches high, which sold for $8,680. According to Joe Lint, DuMouchelles’ technology and marketing manager, the original casting was used in a larger sculpture, “The Lion and the Mouse,” at a local mall that has recently been demolished. The mouse was stolen several times — so Fredericks made a few to replace it. Lint said it is unclear if this was made for replacement or meant to be a separate work entirely (which was given as a gift by Fredericks to the former dean of Women at the University of Windsor, Evelyn G. Mclean). For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

6.04-Carat Diamond & Platinum Ring Engages Bidders at Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — June weddings may be solidly in the rearview mirror, but diamond rings are for all seasons. Proof of such is $47,880 paid for an approximately 8.04-carat diamond and platinum engagement ring offered in Kodner Galleries’ July 26 auction. Set in the center was an approximately 6.04-carat marquise cut diamond, K color, SI3 clarity, flanked by two trillion cut diamonds H-I color, SI2 clarity. Ring size was 6¾. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Rare Wells Oversize Steeple Clock An Antique American Clock Highlight

LEXINGTON, KY. — An online-only auction conducted by Antique American Clocks that closed on July 31 presented approximately 250 lots of antique American clocks in every conceivable form. One of the top sellers at $6,600 was an oversize ogee steeple clock with wagon-spring movement, circa 1847, by J.A. Wells. Despite having a replaced dial, hands and movement, the 26-inch clock relates to one published in Kenneth D. Roberts, The Contributions of Joseph Ives to Connecticut Clock Technology, 1810-1862 (1988, 2nd ed.), is one of only four examples known and was believed to be the only one ever to come to market at auction. For information, www.antiqueamericanclocks.com or 859-312-9012.

Original Stormtrooper Helmet Blasts Lead At Heritage

DALLAS — On July 29, Heritage Auctions sold the Azarian Collection in a signature auction of just 77 lots that tallied $1,498,250 with an Imperial Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), earning top lot honors with a price of $275,000. The helmet had provenance to the collection of costume designer John Mollo, who won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Star Wars in the 1978 ceremonies. Accompanied by a letter of authenticity, the helmet was one of 12 helmets from the original film that was reconditioned for use in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980). For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Black Hawk Weathervane Races To Front Of Wm Smith’s Sale

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — William Smith Auctions’ “French House Country Americana” sale on August 2 offered 403 lots, with an emphasis in early paint and old surfaces. Leading the sale early in the day with a result of $7,200 was a Black Hawk horse weathervane, described in the catalog as “exceptional,” that stood 23 inches high and measured 34 inches in length. It had provenance to the Austen T. Foster farm in Derby Line, Vt., and featured an original verdigris and gilt surface. For more information, 603-675-2549 or www.wsmithauction.com.

Warhol-Owned Night Sky Painting Rises For Circle Auction

KANSAS CITY, MO. — On July 29, Circle Auction presented more than 200 lots in its Contemporary + Modern: Art & Design sale, which highlighted designs by some of the Twentieth Century’s most prominent artists and designers. Topping the sale with a $15,500 result was an untitled oil of the night sky by Kyohei Inukai (American, 1913-1985) that was labeled “Property of Andy Warhol” and that of a gallery known to have worked with Warhol. Signed, the 32-by-42-inch oil on linen had been offered with an estimate of $2/3,000. For information, 913-403-0032 or www.circle-auction.com.

Powderhorn, Ex Guthman Collection, Highlights Eldred’s Summer Sale

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Five phone bidders chased an Eighteenth Century powder horn from a $1,2/1,800 estimate to a final price of $25,200, one of the top prices in Eldred’s July 27-28 Summer Sale. Engraved with animals, an eagle and American natives among other decorative motifs, the 12½-inch-long horn was inscribed “Saml. Shepard 1770 May 4,” and had, at one time, been in the collection of William Guthman. More recently in a private Rhode Island Collection, it was purchased by a buyer in the American South. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.