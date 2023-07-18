Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

This week’s auction offerings resulted in excellent examples of decorative arts as well as a notable selection of fine art. A whale weathervane breached while a New England Queen Anne highboy stood tall. While a collection of rare books brought pleasantly surprising results, an original Maurice Sendak illustration played its way to the top of an auction devoted to the artist’s work. Read on for more top recent auction results.

Sunrise At Associated Estate & Appraisal Co

CRANSTON, R.I. — On July 8, Associated Estate & Appraisal Co’s Summer Fine Art & Estate Auction brought to auction a large collection of collectible guitars, rare books, fine art and decorative arts. Another prominent category was Asian art, led by a woodblock print by Hasui Kawase (1883-1957) titled “Morning At Dotonburi in Osaka.” This belonged to a 1921 second printing of his “Souvenirs of Travel” series, and was signed by the artist with a diamond-shaped seal, which indicated that the print was made before the Great Kanto Earthquake in 1923 that destroyed the Watanabe workshop that published Kawase’s prints. Estimated at only $300/600, the print was bid to $8,125. For information, 401-781-1181 or www.associatedestate.com.

Atlas Published By Mitchell Does Heavy Lifting At Book Auction

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CONN. — Despite the warmth, an enthusiastic, air-conditioned crowd was joined by several phone and absentee bidders July 7 at the Connecticut River Book Auction conducted at the South Congregational Church. During the evening, there were several unexpected surprises with a Mitchell (1853) Atlas crossing the block for $2,300, a Rogers (1831) “Reminiscences of the French War” going for $1,035 and a 1519 Aldus edition of Statii Sylvarum selling for $1,150. These items went to either phone or absentee bidders. That said, most of the 200-plus lots sold to those in attendance. For information, www.ctriverbookauction.com or 860-908-8067.

Gay Interior Brings Happy Result For Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY presented more than 1,100 lots in its June-July estates auction on June 30 and July 1, with top lot honors going to an interior scene by Walter Gay (American, 1856-1937), which achieved a $15,000 result against an estimate of $10/15,000. The oil on canvas composition, which was described as having some restorations in the upper and middle right, depicted a plush interior with lavish papered walls and elegant furnishings, was signed lower right and measured 39½ by 32 inches in its frame. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

South Bay Auctions Continues Jay St Mark Estate Sale

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — Following on the success of its May 24-25 auction of the collection of Newtown, Conn., historian, appraiser and collector Joseph “Jay” St Mark, South Bay Auctions presented another 137 lots from St Mark’s estate in its 298-lot July 12 auction of fine art, antiques and sporting works of art. Leading the sale at $5,880 was a New England Queen Anne cherrywood bonnet top highboy; despite noted repairs, it brought well above its $1/2,000 estimate. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Doyle Celebrates Alice Kwartler With Single-Owner Sale

NEW YORK CITY — On June 27, Doyle offered nearly 250 lots in a single-owner sale titled “Gifts by Alice Kwartler,” comprising silver and other stylish gifts from her eponymous Park Avenue shop. Bringing the sale’s top price of $5,040 was a group of two Twentieth Century cased sets of Cartier sterling silver individual salt and pepper casters that had been estimated at $400/600. Each of the 16 canisters stood 1½ inches tall and the lot weighed a total of approximately 3 ounces. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

SJD Bidders Engage With Vera Wang Ring Charms

AMENIA, N.Y. — SJD Auctions’ July 11 Antiques & Collectibles auction, conducted onauctionninja.com, presented 319 lots, led at $723 by a .75-carat diamond and sapphire engagement ring in 14K white gold from the Vera Wang Love Collection. Estimated at $2,1/3,000, the ring was a size 7 and weighed a total of 4.7 grams. For information, 845-489-7408 or www.auctionninja.com/sjd-auctions/.

Heritage Makes Nearly $575,000 From Maurice Sendak Sale

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ June 30 “Wild Things: The Art, Literature and Theatre of Maurice Sendak” Signature auction achieved a total of $574,333 and was led at $35,000 by a watercolor and ink on paper drawing from Maurice Sendak’s (American, 1928-2012) Pictures by Maurice Sendak (1971). The 14-by-10 inch-composition featured two Wild Things and had been exhibited at the Society of Illustrators in New York (2021) as well as featured in J.G. Schiller, D.M.V. David, L.S. Marcus’s 2013 book, Maurice Sendak: A Celebration of the Artist and His Work. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Summer Living! Eldred’s Bidders Have A Whale Of A Time

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Nearly 375 lots of “casual and fun” pieces, many “with a Cape Cod or nautical slant to decorate [a] cottage or lake house were presented by Eldred’s in its July 6 “Summer Living Auction.” One of the top lots was a Twentieth Century sheet metal sperm whale weathervane shown riding its own wave to $1,280, just beyond its estimate of $800-$1,200. Measuring 29 inches tall and 68 inches long, it found a new roof (or wall) with a Southeastern Massachusetts buyer, bidding via absentee bid. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Liszt & Matzkin Star In John McInnis’ July Fine Art Auction

AMESBURY, MASS. — John McInnis Auctioneers’ July 13 fine art auction presented 213 unreserved lots of paintings from the estates of two artists: Meyer Matzkin (1880-1976) and Maria Liszt (American, 1902-1992). All but two of the lots sold and the auction saw its top lot in an enigmatic bust-length portrait of a male nude titled “Portrait,” which achieved $1,488. The 10-by-8¼-inch oil on canvas composition was one of 112 figural, marine and landscape paintings by the artist, who lived in Gloucester, Mass. For information, 978-388-0400 or www.mcinnisauctions.com.