Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Female portraiture was popular at auction this past week, as were other works of fine art and decorative arts. Three paintings of women, one even painted by a woman, representing different styles of the Twentieth Century all found favor. Other top lots included silver, a sampler, stoneware and other works of art. Read on for more information.

Blanchard’s Pours Out Rare New York Jug

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Blanchard’s Auction Service hosted an online-only antiques and estate auction that closed on June 18, with 580 lots of folk art and country antiques. The top lot of these was a rare double-handled advertising jug from Fassett & Selden Druggists of Troy, N.Y., that was consigned from a local estate and bid to $2,415. With a pouring spout at the bottom, the ovoid jug showed a cobalt painted foliate design and was in good condition with no cracks, chips or repairs. For information, 315-265-5070 or www.blanchardsauctionservice.com.

Public Sale’s Mellencamp Painting Stands Still

HUDSON, N.Y. — Public Sale Auction House’s Standing Still auction on June 24 was described as “a celebration of the cyclical recurrence of yesterday’s remnants.” Out of almost 700 lots, the highest selling was a painting by American singer-songwriter John Cougar Mellencamp (b 1951), titled “Portrait of Lisa.” Mellencamp began painting in the 1980s and credits German expressionists such as Otto Dix and Max Beckmann as major influences. Painted in 1994, the portrait showed a woman standing under harsh overhead light, creating stark shadows on her eyes, and achieved $4,600 against a $500-1,000 estimate. For information, 518-966-7253 or www.publicsale.com.

A Flamboyance Of Flamingos Sells At Kaminski

GLOUCESTER, MASS. — On June 24 and 25, Kaminski Auctions offered nearly 500 lots for sale at a 20-room, 28-acre mansion, most of which were from that home’s collection with additions from other New England estates. The highest price was fetched by an oil on canvas painting by American impressionist Jane Peterson (1876-1965) showing a flock of vibrant flamingoes, or a flamboyance, in a tropical landscape. Peterson is known for her coastal Massachusetts scenes, portraits and still lifes, as well as scenes from her international travels; three more of her paintings were offered during the two-day auction. Estimated at $4,5/6,500, the flamingo painting flew to a new home for $23,750. For more information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.

Capsule Strikes Silver In Luxury Sale

NEW YORK CITY — The Luxury Sale at Capsule on June 29 featured jewelry, coins, decorative arts and a large collection of original drawings and associated objects from the estate of Geoffrey Beene (American, 1924-2004). The proceeds of latter sales benefited the Geoffrey Beene Research Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. At the top of this sale was a late Victorian sterling silver tea and coffee service from Heath & Middleton, London, in the manner of Christopher Dresser (Scottish, 1834-1904). Each of these pieces also featured boar’s tusk handles and, though they were of a set, dated from 1899 to 1901. They all showed the appropriate marks, and the service shined at $3,500. For information, 212-353-2277 or www.capsuleauctions.com.

South Seas Views From Cooke’s Third Voyage Sell Well At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Views in the South Seas: From Drawings by the Late James Webber, Draftsman on Board the Resolution, Captain James Cooke, from the Year 1776 to 1780, sold for $28,125 at PBA Galleries’ June 29 sale featuring elite Americana, travel, maps and Audubon. Exquisitely illustrated and colored aquatints after J. Webber, draftsman on Cook’s third voyage, they were later published posthumously, originally for owners of the official account of the third voyage, with an additional four plates. Included were views from Kamchatka to New Zealand to Krakatoa. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com.

Nevelson Cast Paper Relief Outperforms At Kodner Sale

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A notable lot in Kodner Galleries’ June 28 auction of estate jewelry, art and esoterica was a Louise Nevelson (American, 1899-1988) cast paper relief, “Sky Gate I,” 1982, which surpassed its high estimate of $2/4,000 to sell for $6,048. A New York City sculptor known for her monumental, monochromatic, wooden wall pieces and outdoor sculptures, this piece uses her signature iconography in a neutral shade. From a Miami, Fla., private collection, it was pencil signed and dated lower center; numbered 46/90 lower left. Published by Pace Editions, Inc., New York measured 33¾ by 20¼ inches. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Andrew Jones Sets Artist Record For Pegge Hopper

LOS ANGELES — Hawaiian / Californian artist Pegge Hopper’s (b 1936) “Three Strand Ilima,” was one of the top lots in Andrew Jones Auctions’ June 21 260-lot Design for the Home and Garden sale. The 1984 acrylic on canvas composition measured 60 by 90 inches and sold for $23,750, more than tripling its $5/7,000 estimate. Not only did the painting have provenance to a Rancho Palos Verdes private collection but it had been published in Pegge’s Hopper’s Women of Hawaii: Pictures by Pegge Hopper (Seattle, 1985). The result appears to be an auction record for the artist. For information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

Antique Sampler Leads Eldred’s Inaugural Hanover Auction

HANOVER, MASS. — The first auction conducted by Eldred’s in its Hanover, Mass., office took place on June 29, with more than 250 lots presented in a “Vintage Goods” auction. At the top of the sale was a faded Nineteenth Century sampler, likely American, that featured alpha-numeric rows over a decorative panel with birds and flowers. Though the name “Eliza Burns” was legible, the rest of the date and location lines were too faint to read. Estimated at $500-$1,000, the 18-by-14-inch sampler brought $8,320. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Annigoni Head Study Tops Doyle At Home Auction

NEW YORK CITY — The 409-lot “Doyle at Home” auction conducted on June 28 was kicked off by Pietro Annigoni’s (Italian, 1910-1988) ink and watercolor on paper “Head Study” from 1956, which bidders took to $21,420 from an estimate of $600/800. It proved to set an early lead in the auction, being the highest result of the day. The 12¼-by-9-inch piece, which was matted and framed, had provenance to the collection of Alvin and Arlene Greenbaum. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.