Across The Block

Rare $1,000 Bill Fetches Nearly $1 Million

At Baltimore Auction

BALTIMORE – A rare $1,000 bill printed in 1863 featuring Declaration of Independence signer Robert Morris went up for auction on March 22 by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and realized $960,000. The bill was printed in 1863. The US Treasury Department has not printed that denomination in the United States since 1945. The bill was among the highlights in the Joel R. Anderson collection, it is also one of the greatest treasures in American numismatics. Just four examples of the 1862 and 1863-dated $1,000 legal tender notes are known to collectors, with only two in private hands, this being the finest graded. For information, 949-253-0916 or www.stacksbowers.com.

$86,250 Decodes Enigma At Amoskeag

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A rare German three-rotor Enigma encoding machine was a highlight of Amoskeag Auction Company’s March 24-25 sale. The machine, which came from the Elliot Riggs collection, had an estimate of $30/50,000, but bidders pursued it aggressively and the winning buyer was a phone bidder, who beat out all competition to claim it for $86,250. For information, 603-627-7383 or www.amoskeagauction.com.

Jefferson And Washington Letters

Lead Swann Galleries Autographs Auction

NEW YORK CITY – Swann Galleries’ auction of autographs on March 22 offered a selection of letters, photographs and works by some of history’s greatest game-changers, with communications by Founding Fathers, letters from artists and writers and autographs by notable scientists all performing well. A letter signed by Thomas Jefferson to Major General Nathanael Greene in February 1781 (shown), reporting that he has ordered more than 1,000 riflemen to join him, exceeded its high estimate to sell for $35,000. A 1778 letter from Commander-in-Chief George Washington to General James Clinton preparing for the Sullivan-Clinton campaign against the Iroquois reached $25,000. For information, www.swanngalleries.com or 212-254-4710.

Unique Romanesque Altar Cross Ascends

To $30,000 In Spanish Auction

BARCELONA, SPAIN – On March 22, La Suite Subastas auctioned a wide selection of medieval and colonial art from different private collections. Among the 110 lots offered, a spectacular Romanesque altar or processional cross made of gilded and engraved copper with champlevé enamels (Limoges, France) finished at $30,000. The cross, which dates from circa 1190, is a unique object and consequently attracted interest and offers by telephone and internet bidders from all around the world. For information, + 34 93 300 14 77 or www.suitesubastas.com.

Russian Bear Mount Scares Up $2,124

At William Jenack Auction

CHESTER, N.Y. – William Jenack Auctioneers’ March 25 sale led its bidders on a safari with numerous taxidermy mounts, shotguns, pistols, fly and reel fishing rods and related material. Highlights in the taxidermy area included a Russian brown bear torso trophy wall mount with front paws. At a height of 34 inches and estimated just $800-$1,200, the bear was hunted by a phone bidder competing with an online bidder. The phone bidder prevailed at $2,124. For information, 845-469-9095 or www.jenack.com.

Another Zook 3D Painting Surfaces

At Witman Auctions

MANHEIM. PENN. – It would seem Witman Auctioneers has the corner on the compelling three-dimensional art of Aaron Zook and Abner Zook, Amish identical twins and artists known for their 3D artwork primarily pertaining to Amish culture. On March 24 at Encks Banquet & Conference Center with 221 registered bidders in attendance, Aaron Zook’s 1978 harvest scene diorama painting sold for $24,200. For information, www.witmanauctioneers.com or 717-665-5735.

French Figural Mantel Clock Glides

To $27,830 At Fontaine’s

PITTSFIELD, MASS. – In an auction that presented 275 lots, including bronze and marble statuary, art glass and cameo glass, clocks and watches, gold and diamond jewelry and more at Fontaine’s on March 24, the runaway hit was a French industrial animated cyclist mantel clock at $27,830. The rouge marble case has a bronze sculpture on top depicting a man standing beside and walking his penny-farthing (high-wheel bicycle). Following close behind was a pair of 18K Van Cleef & Arpels diamond and turquoise pendant earrings fetching $26,620. For information, www.fontainesauction.com or 413-448-8922.

Mephistopheles & Margaretta Combine

To Bring $9,500 At Burchard Galleries

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. – A carved wooden Mephistopheles and Margaretta dual-sided sculpture depicting a nonchalant, sneering Mephistopheles on one side and on the reverse a demure Margaretta, the two main characters in Goethe’s play Faust, was among the featured lots at Burchard Galleries’ auction of vintage estate antiques, fine art and jewelry on March 25. A seemingly identical sculpture resides in one of the largest museums in the world, the Salar Jung Museum in Darushifa, India. Reportedly one of the most photographed items in the museum, the work was purchased at the Biennial Antiques and Arts Festival in London, England, for $23,000. This time the 67½-inch-high sculpture sold for $9,500. For information, www.burchardgalleries.com or 727-821-1167.

French Clichy Millefiori Paperweight

Shows Its Colors At Jeff Evans Sale

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – Faceted with panel and punty cuts and an interior ring of Clichy rose canes and floral canes, a Nineteenth Century French millefiori paperweight fetched $8,190, more than ten times its low estimate at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates on March 24-25. The antique Clichy C-scroll paperweight, 3 inches in diameter, was a key lot in the firm’s two-day single-owner auction featuring the 65-year-old collection of Barbara Sisson, Charleston, W. Va. For information, 540-434-3939 or www.jeffreysevans.com.

Buyer Snatches Up Leopard Fur Coat

At Benefit Shop Auction

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – A custom-made leopard fur coat with a matching pillbox hat and muffler, in the style of Jackie Kennedy, achieved $3,410 at the Benefit Shop Foundation’s Red Carpet auction on March 21. The coat, which is now in the home of its new owner in Texas, far outperformed its $200/400 estimate. The coat has a vibrant green silk lining and black leather piping trim. For information, www.thebenefitshop.org or 914-864-0707.