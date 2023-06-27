Across the Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Books and decorative arts were popular this past week. Antique books focused on American pottery, recipes and classic novel character David Copperfield all surprised past their estimates. Home and garden furnishings from the Nineteenth Century through Midcentury Modern also found favor. Read on for more on these and other winning lots.

Dickens’ ‘David Copperfield’ Sails Past High Estimate At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — A two-volume binding of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield sold for $20,000, sailing past the $5,000 high estimate at PBA Galleries on June 15. The occasion was the firm’s sale of Fine Printing with Illustrated & Antiquarian Books: Selections from the Phil Lenna Collection. Early bidding was strong, setting the stage for active live bidding. Fine bindings did exceptionally well, exceeding auction estimates. Books from the early British fine press movement were well represented. The two-volume Dickens lot with complete text of David Copperfield was published by George D. Sproul in 1903. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com

Antique Recipe Book, Modern Nintendo Mags Share Spotlight At ACES

STAMFORD, CONN. — All Country Estate Sales (ACES) on June 13 in its Sontheimer Library auction had an early book, Economy of the Table, 1759, by Anne Battam (shown) sell for $2,597. The full title was The Lady’s Assistant in the Oeconomy of the Table, To Which is Added, the Author’s Own Method of Pickling, second edition, printed for R. and J. Dodsley, London. On June 15, the firm conducted its “Throwback; Games & Vinyl” auction at which a large group of Nintendo magazines sold for $797. The total sale of the early Nintendo games and other ephemera from one Mamaroneck, N.Y., collector fetched more than $2,000. For information, www.aces.net or 914-222-8686.

Still Winter In The Woodlands In Fern Coppedge Landscape

SARASOTA, FLA. — A Fern Coppedge (1883-1951) winter woodland brook painting was the most notable sale at Amero Auction on June 18. The winter landscape sold for $47,200. Titled “Woodland Brook,” the oil on canvasboard winter landscape with buildings was signed lower left and framed, measured 22¾ by 22¾ inches. It was a family heirloom, having descended through the same family for approximately 80 years. For information, www.ameroauctions.com or 941-330-1577.

Dogs Have Their Day At Copake Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. — Man’s BFF — the kind that doesn’t require a walk at 3 am but stoically guards the front door — was represented by the top lot in Copake Auction’s June 17 estate and garden auction. A pair of dog statues, estimated $200/300, broke their leash and realized $7,800. The cast metal pair, reclining on heavy metal bases, measured 26½ by 16 by 18 inches. The 785-lot sale featured contents from the Barbara Packer estate as well as estate-fresh Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture, artwork, folk art, period accessories, china, glass, stoneware, primitives and more. For information, 518-641-1935 or www.copakeauction.com.

Cloisonne Group Shines Brightest At Michaan’s Asian Art Sale

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Five days of auctions at Michaan’s — from June 14 to 19 — culminated in an Asian art auction on June 19, led by a group of Chinese cloisonne items that brought $20,910. With a modest estimate of $600/800, the four-piece group included a bronze cloisonne tripod censer adorned with lotus and archaistic dragon motifs, a small circular mirror featuring a lotus design, a large bird feeder with two gilt loops and an incense burner embellished with lotus motifs and a pair of foo dog mask handles. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-227-2505.

MCM Rocking Chair & Ottoman Stretch Out In Macon Bros Sale

WALLA WALLA, WASH. — Doug and Mike Macon founded Macon Brothers Auctioneers in 1975. Their June 19 online auction on Proxibid featured a Mitsumasa Sugasawa Midcentury Modern “Heron” rocking chair and ottoman, circa 1965, that went out at $1,500 despite a damaged end to one rocker. Although not labeled, it was identical to a Tendo Mokko Furniture model. Family info said it was purchased in the 1960s. For information, 509-529-7770 or 509-527-3715.

Doyle Sale Of Coins, Bank Notes, Etc., Is On The Money

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s auction of coins, bank notes, stamps and collectibles on June 20 showcased US and world numismatic and philatelic rarities from collections in the New York area and other regions of the United States. A United States Morgan and Peace dollar group (shown) sold for $15,120, while a United States large size bank note group sold for $11,495 and a United States 1893-S Morgan dollar brought $10,710. For information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.

A Not-So-Little Dab Does It At Benefit Shop

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — The Benefit Shop’s monthly Red Carpet auction produced another surprise on June 14: a signed oil painting by Japanese artist Takesada Matsutani (b 1937) that was bid to $12,255 against a $500-$5,000 estimate. Matsutani was part of the avant-garde Gutai Art Association and preceding Fluxus art movement, and his painting is signed and dated “Paris 1984.” Gutai translates both to “embodiment” and “concreteness.” From the property of an Asian art collector and professor in Japan, it was bought by a first-time international bidder. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.

Pottery Books Sculpt Cordier’s Auction

HARRISBURG, PENN. — Cordier Auction & Appraisers hosted an Ephemera, Books & Sports Auction on June 17. Out of almost 300 lots, a pair of books estimated at only $40/60 opened up to $2,160. Both focused on pottery production; one was a Vasekraft catalog booklet from the Fulper Pottery Company, Flemington, N.J., the other was Pottery, Finger-built Methods written by Henry and Denise Wren in 1932. The books were both illustrated and were a fine addition to any decorative arts library or pottery lover’s collection. For information, 717-721-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.