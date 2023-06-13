Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Auction results were somewhat esoteric this past week. An icon of Jesus Christ ascended at Eldred’s, and Wooten & Wooten closed the book on a Turpin bible. Helmuth Stone got weird with a surreal Gertrude Abercrombie painting, and Treasureseeker’s foretold the sale of its Tiffany & Co Zodiac lamp. Read on for more decorative arts, jewelry and more.

Gertrude Abercrombie Watercolor Heads To Santa Fe, N.M. Collection

SARASOTA, FLA. — A haunting Surrealist watercolor landscape with figures by Gertrude Abercrombie (American, 1909-1977) more than tripled its high estimate to capture $37,500 at Helmuth Stone’s June 4 modern, fine art and antiques auction. The 7-by-9-inch watercolor, signed lower right, was from the personal collection of art scholar/curator Myra Bairstow and Dr Lewis Obi (Jacksonville, Fla). It sold to a collector in Santa Fe, N.M. For more information, 941-260-9703 or www.helmuthstone.com.

Holland & Holland Rifle Hits Target Price At Amoskeag Auction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Holland & Holland Royal ejector sidelock double ejector rifle sold for $28,800 at Amoskeag Auction Company’s June 3 auction. The rifle featured Holland’s hand-detachable sidelocks with full coverage relief floral scroll engraving on action and locks. Each lock was engraved “Holland & Holland” at the center and the belly of the action was engraved “Royal/Ejector.” The rifle came in its original deluxe oak and leather case with brass reinforced corners, lined in red baize with original gold embossed maker’s label. For information, 603-627-7383 or www.amoskeagauction.com.

Sparkling Sales At SJD

AMENIA, N.Y. — SJD Auctions conducted an online antiques and collectibles auction on June 6, offering more than 350 lots from all categories. The top lots mostly consisted of jewelry, led by a vintage 14K white gold, aquamarine and diamond ring for $600. The ring was a petite size 4, and the diamond in the center was estimated at 0.03 carats. This was followed in price by a platinum engagement ring with an estimated .50 carat center diamond for $572, and a 14K yellow gold ring set with approximately 55 pave diamonds. For additional information, 845-489-7408 or www.auctionninja.com/sjd-auctions.

Zodiac Lamp Brightens Treasureseeker’s Auction

PASADENA, CALIF. — Of the 275 lots that crossed the block at Treasureseeker’s Auctions on June 4 in the firm’s mid-year antiques and decorative arts auction, a Tiffany Studios “Zodiac” turtleback desk lamp, 15 inches tall, achieved the brightest price of $11,520. The lamp had been estimated at $8/12,000 and had an attractive coppery finish with two turtleback tiles backed with a white glass liner. For information, 626-529-5775 or www.treasureseekerauction.com.

Tall Chest Stands Highest For Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — In a 418-lot sale of household and estate furnishings that included a cigar store trade figure, taxidermy, Asian and garden articles, an Eighteenth Century mahogany tall chest, 67 inches tall, earned the top price in The Auction Barn’s June 5 estate auction. Estimated at $800-$1,200, and displaying some old repairs and missing molding, it exceeded expectations to bring $1,625. For information, 860-799-0608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com.

Doyle Bidders Hoist Dahlia Chandelier High

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle Auctions presented nearly 400 lots of varied furniture, fine and decorative art in its June 7 Doyle + Design sale. Consigned from a Miami, Fla., collector and carrying a $20/30,000 estimate, a circa 1950s 16-light gilt metal and glass “Dahlia” chandelier, designed by Max Ingrand for Fontana Arte, earned top-lot honors when it sold for $20,160. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Icon Ascends To Lofty Heights At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A Nineteenth Century Russian icon of Christ consigned by a private Massachusetts collector was the top lot at Eldred’s two-day fine and decorative arts sale June 1-2. Measuring 8¾ by 7 inches and bearing a silver riza marked for St Petersburg and having another small unidentified maker’s or assayer’s mark, it achieved a total of $12,800 from a European buyer bidding on the phone against other phone and online bidders. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Turpin Bible Stars In Lowcountry Collections Auction At Wooten & Wooten

CAMDEN, S.C. — Wooten & Wooten’s June 3 cataloged auction, “Lowcountry Collections of South Carolina” featured nearly 520 lots and was led at $15,600 by a bible once belonging to South Carolina abolitionist and political figure, William Turpin. A recent discovery in Hilton Head, S.C., the leather-clad bible, which was printed in Philadelphia in 1815, lists enslaved people Turpin freed. Estimated at $6/8,000, it sold to a South Carolina institution, bidding on the phone. For information, 866-570-0144 or www.wootenandwooten.com.

N ord Express Poster Steams To Expected Lead At Penny Lane

ANDOVER, N.J. — An important 1927 Adolphe Mouron Cassandre “Nord Express” poster was one of the lots with the highest estimate and expectations in Penny Lane Antiques & Appraisals June 6 auction of furniture, art, jewelry and decorative arts. Estimated at $7/10,000, the 41-by-29¼-inch framed piece sold within expectations, for $8,125, to a buyer in California. A surprising result in the sale was the $4,000 realized for an antique Chinese porcelain fishbowl that had been estimated at $100/150. For more information, 737-232-2379 or www.pennylane.com.