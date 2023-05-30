Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Bats, cats and ducks were among the decorative motifs of auction highlights this week, as were elements of nature, in both floral – or foliate – and shell form. Topping the block was a self-portrait by Gerrit Beneker that earned more than $28,000 and a Chinese Qing dynasty robe, which exceeded exceeded $39,000. Read on for more auction highlights.

Qing Dynasty Robe Wraps Up Sarasota’s Two-Day Auction At $39,060

SARASOTA, FLA. — Important Chinese material, fine art and antiques crossed the block at Sarasota

Estate Auctions in a two-day sale May 20-21. The successful auction weekend totaled more than

$600,000, led by a Qing dynasty Mandarin court robe that surpassed its $20/35,000 estimate to finish at $39,060. It engendered a lot of interest and questions prior to auction day. Starting with an internet bid of $14,000, the robe drew two phone bidders as well as bidders online. It ended up selling on LiveAuctioneers, and the auction house said it believes it is going back to China. For information,

www.sarasotaestateauction.com or 941-359-8700

Arcilesi Estate Paintings Tops For Capsule

NEW YORK CITY — Capsule Auctions’ May 11 spring fine art and antiques auction, offering nearly 200 lots, featured three works from the estate of Vincent Arcilesi (1932-2022). One of them, “Tempe D’ Esculapaio, (Rome, Italy)” topped the sale at $5,125, handily besting its $300/500 estimate. The other two works by the artist shared the same estimates and both earned the same price to place in third place overall. Painted in 2009, the oil on canvas measured 20 by 16 inches and was signed upper left. For information, 212-353-2277 or www.capsuleauctions.com.

Tiffany Daffodil Lamp Blooms At Fontaine’s

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Nearly 550 lots were offered by Fontaine’s Auction Gallery on May 20, but topping the selection at $75,000 — and meeting the lot’s high estimate — was a Tiffany Studios Daffodil table lamp, which was marked to both the shade and “twisted vine” base. The circa 1910 lamp, which stood 27 inches high, found a new home with a private collector on the East Coast. For more information, 413-448-8922 or www.fontainesauction.com.

‘Duck Baby’ Fountain Makes A Splash At Michaan’s Gallery Auction

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s May 19 gallery auction opened with a wide variety of antiques and decorative art, presenting more than 500 lots. Garden buffs were out in force, bidding on an Edith Baretto Stevens Parsons (American, 1878-1956) figural “Duck Baby” fountain that spouted to $7,995. Modeled as a bronze figure of a standing girl, grinning while clasping a duck in each arm next to her chest, on a stepped and ringed hexagonal base, the fountain was molded with ducks walking in a band in low relief. It was inscribed “E. Baretto Parsons” with copyright and stamped to back: “Gorham Co Founders /O.A.K.S.” and stood approximately 41 inches high. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Beneker Self-Portrait Flies For Bakker Auctions

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. — A circa 1915 self portrait in oil on canvas painted by Gerrit Beneker (American, 1882-1934) was the top lot in Bakker Auctions’ May 20 spring live online auction when it went from an estimate of $2/3,000 to a final price of $28,125. Originally with provenance to the artist’s estate, the 23-by-18-inch work found a new home with a private collector in Boston. It was the top price of the 172-lot sale. For information, 508-413-9758 or www.bakkerproject.com.

Cat Lovers Converge On Portrait At Flying Pig Auction

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — It was not the top lot in Flying Pig Antiques’ May 22 auction, but it was

certainly the most charming. A wonderful, round, oil on board cat portrait with a J.H. Eckhardt & Co Art Bazaar label on verso, 12¼ inches in diameter, sold for $1,375 to an internet bidder. “People love cats!” exclaimed co-owner Roxanne Reuling. For information, www.flyingpigantiquesnh.com or 603-543-7490.

Buccellati Silver Is Centerpiece At World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — A sterling silver shellform centerpiece by Buccellati was the top price of the May 21 Spectacular Spring Estates Auction at World Auction Gallery when it finished at $7,500, within its $6/8,000 estimate. Exhibiting four cast shell feet and partial hand hammering, the 16-by-13½-inch bowl stood 3½ inches tall and came from a home on Long Island. A representative for the firm confirmed that it was purchased by an East Meadow collector. For information, 516-307-8180 or www.worldauctiongallery.com.

Blackwood/March Hits Gold With Solman Abstract

ESSEX, MASS. — Of the nearly 215 lots offered May 20 by Blackwood/March Auctioneers, an abstract ink on gold foil by Joseph Solman (1909- 2008) was the top seller, earning $2,400, quadrupling its $400/600 estimate. Originally a gift from the artist to Lucette White, the 19-by-28½-inch work found a new home with a collector of Modernist works living in Massachusetts. For information, www.blackwoodauction.com or 978-768-6943.

Famille Rose ‘Bats’ Vase Mounted As Lamp Lights Up At Cordier

HARRISBURG, PENN. — A Waltham Model 1888 in a 14K gold case brought a within-estimate price of $1,320 at Cordier’s May 21 sale of coins, stamps, silver and jewelry. The watch’s 17-jewel lever-set movement bore serial number 8864744 and featured an enamel dial with subsidiary second hand. Its 14K gold Keystone J. Boss case bore the serial number 6209900. The previous day, Cordier conducted a fine and decorative art sale, which was led by a famille rose “bats” vase mounted as lamp (shown). It ascended to $9,600. For information, 717-731-8662 or www.CordierAuction.com.