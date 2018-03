Dramatic Eric Sloane “Thunderhead”

Brings $16,800 At South Bay Auctions

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. – South Bay Auctions’ March 10 sale was filled with artwork, antiques and garden items. A dramatic oil on Masonite by Eric Sloane (American, 1905-1985) topped the day when “Thunderhead,” a luminous depiction of an approaching storm, sold at $16,800. The 36-by-48-inch framed painting billowed past its $2/3,000 estimate. For more information, www.southbayauctions.com or 631-878-2909.

Edward Hopper’s Scarce

‘House By A River’ Sells For $100,000

NEW YORK CITY – On March 13, Swann Galleries offered an auction of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century prints and drawings, featuring original artworks and scarce multiples by some of the most influential artists of the last 200 years. Following the house’s record-breaking autumn sale of Edward Hopper’s 1923 print “The Lonely House” for $317,000, Swann offered an even more scarce etching by the master: “House by a River,” 1919, an early example of his theme of isolation. Only one other copy of this print, which depicts a still-extant house in Nyack, N.Y., has appeared at auction in the last 30 years. The work hit it its low estimate of $100,000. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Barber Shop Scene By Russell Cheney

Makes $4,200 At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – The top seller in Eldred’s March 10 unreserved auction of antiques and accessories was a Russell Cheney (American, 1881-1945) 21-by-25-inch oil on canvas, which sold for $4,200 on an $800-$1,200 estimate. Depicting a charming scene of a barber and his customer as seen from the exterior of his shop, the painting came from the Julian Kotekas estate. Eldred’s said the sale overall was solid, with a 93 percent sell-through rate. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

‘Ooh, Matron!!! Wake Me Up On Time':

Kenneth Williams’ Clock Strikes $1,868

SELSDON, SURREY, KENT, ENGLAND – Auctioneer Catherine Southon was thrilled when a lady walked into her office to show her a classic 1960s clock with some great provenance. The clock once belonged to Kenneth Williams, famous for his roles in the Carry On films – he was in 26 of the 31 filmed, more than any other actor. At the firm’s March 7 auction at Farleigh Court Golf Club, the Swiza clock sold together with all three letters by Williams to the vendor for $1,868, easily surpassing its $140 high estimate. There was a huge amount of interest online, but it finally went to a private collector bidding on the phone from Gibraltar. For information, www.catherinesouthon.co.uk or +44 20 8313 3655.

Canadian Grizzly Bear Rug

Takes $1,080 At Alderfer Auction

HATFIELD, PENN. – Alderfer Auction’s online-only taxidermy sale closed on March 12. Among the more than 65 lots of taxidermy from Africa, Europe and North America, the sale was led by a grizzly bear rug from the Yukon Territory, Canada, 84 inches long by 81 inches wide, that fetched $1,080. For more information, 215-393-3000 or www.alderferauction.com.

Monumental ‘Four Seasons’

Finds $7,865 Bid At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – An internet bidder was successful in winning Ernst Wilhelm Hildebrand’s (German, 1833-1924) oil on canvas “The Four Seasons” at Kodner Galleries March 14 sale of fine art, antiques and estate jewelry. The monumental work measures 91 by 75‚½ inches. Sometimes mistakenly identified as a Swiss artist on some art websites, Hildebrand was a student of Carl Steffeck in Berlin where, after a year spent on a study trip to Paris, he decided to live. Known for his genre scenes, he painted vignettes from history and literature. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Cosmic Kusama Captures $849,557 At Bonhams

LONDON – Yayoi Kusama’s “No A.A.,” from the collection of ICA co-founder Sir Herbert Read soared to a final price of $849,557 at Bonhams’ postwar and contemporary sale on March 7, surpassing its $480,000 high estimate. This mesmerizing painting was executed during Kusama’s first year in the West and it was the first time it had been offered for sale. Completed in 1958, “No A.A.” plays with a central theme across Kusama’s work – infinite and cosmic depictions of space. For more information, www.bonhams.com or +44 20 7447 7447.

In Its New Home, Roland Auctions NY

Nails Antique Sarcophagus At $16,250

GLEN COVE, N.Y. – Roland Auctions NY’s March 10 estates sale was conducted at the firm’s new location at 150 School Street. Featured were works of fine art, porcelain and ceramics, jewelry, Asian art, silver as well as period antique furniture and Modern and contemporary design. These are stock in trade categories for the auction house, but this sale was led by an unusual item – an antique ornate continental sarcophagus that had been removed from the estate of the late steel industry executive Duane Wilder in New York City. A rare find, this unique piece of history caused great speculation as to whether it originated in the Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century; as well as great excitement among buyers, displayed in the frenzied wave of bidding online and in gallery. It finished at $16,250. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Private Collections From Palm Beach & Italy

Show Strong Results At Hindman

CHICAGO, ILL. – This February Leslie Hindman Auctioneers conducted two unique single-owner auctions of property from Palm Beach, Fla., and Lucca, Italy. Both collections offered furniture, decorative art and fine art. On February 22, the best performing lot was a Twentieth Century collection of glass stemware (shown), which sold for $68,750. Property from Villa Massei was sold on February 27. Top results included a painting of John the Baptist from the Florentine School, which sold for $27,500. For information, www.lesliehindman.com or 312-280-1212.