Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

The assembled upper lots of the past few weeks appeared to be found in the country estate of an eccentric member of the gentry. Fine art and antique furniture intermingled with luxury luggage and carpets. African art, the model of a Napoleonic prison ship and a carved stone skull kept things interesting. Read on for details.

Marble Top Console Table Sells Well At Coyle’s Auction

MEDWAY, MASS. – Session two of Coyle’s March 28 sale was an estates auction, one of its regularly scheduled sales featuring antiques and decorative arts drawn from area estates and collections. The firm’s vice president, Nancy Wyman, pointed out a notable lot, characterizing it as “a nice piece that sold well.” It was a figural antique marble top console table that sold after active phone and audience bidding for $7,015. For information, 774-571-8263 or www.coylesauction.com.

‘St Marks’ By Emma Ciardi Outperforms Estimate At Opfer Auction

TIMONIUM, MD. – A live online auction conducted by Richard Opfer Auctioneering on March 30 featured period, reproduction, Victorian and Continental furniture, silver, estate jewelry and more, but the star of the sale was among a selection of paintings and prints. An Emma Ciardi (Italian, 1879-1933) oil painting, “St Marks,” signed lower right, 1920, which had been relined and was presented in an ornate gilt frame sold for $16,250. That was well above the 25-by-34-inch painting’s estimate of $2/3,000. Born in Venice, Ciardi was known for her views of the city and its landmarks. “We had international participation by phone, as well as multiple online platforms bidding on this and other paintings by Ciardi,” said Opfer. For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

Fine Art Attracts Gallery Following At SJD Auctions

AMENIA, N.Y. – On March 28, SJD Auctions conducted an estate sale featuring a collection of works from a former Soho, New York City, gallery that focused on up and coming New York artists. The top lot was an oil on canvas titled “Gathering” by Bayo Iribhogbe (Bronx, N.Y., born in Nigeria) that was bid to $525 ($200/500). Iribhogbe paints human figures en masse, generally choosing his color palette depending on his mood. He also uses a palette knife for his canvases, adding another layer of dynamic movement to his abstract scenes. For information, 845-489-7408 or www.auctionninja.com/sjd-auctions.

Merrill’s Travels In Style With Louis Vuitton Trunk

WILLISTON, VT. – Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers hosted its March 31 Country and Advertising Auction, which instead produced a top lot worthy of a bonafide city slicker. Out of 627 lots, an early Nineteenth Century trunk from Louis Vuitton with the distinctive monogrammed exterior went off on a new adventure. The trunk was still in functional condition and shows residue from tags and transport stickers, as well as the previous owner’s initials, “A.H.A.” Louis Vuitton luggage is almost always a winner at auction, and this trunk was no exception at $13,530 ($5/10,000). For information, 802-878-2625 or www.merrillsauction.com.

Coronation At Orion Antiques

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. – Orion Antiques’ Marchin’ To The Beat auction on March 31 offered almost 200 lots of jewelry, ethnographic sculptures, pre-Columbian artifacts and fine art. The reigning lot of these was a large early Twentieth Century multicolor Yoruba (Benin) ceremonial crown that measured 27½ inches high. The crown was decorated with beads and nassa shells throughout, showing a king on horseback with guardian figures surmounted on top. Estimated at $500/800, the crown sold for $567. For information, 754-273-3649 or www.orionauction.com.

Antique Carpet Tops Lots Of Americana’s Estates Auction

REHOBOTH, MASS. – Americana Auctions conducted its Fine & Diverse Estates Auction on March 26, showcasing close to 600 lots including fine art, Asian art, furniture, jewelry and Oriental rugs. The latter category flew high, and the top lot was an antique Bakshaish serapi rug that was bid to $23,750 ($7/9,000). Circa 1900, the carpet was a late addition to the sale, in overall good condition and room-sized at 10 feet, 7 inches by 15 feet, 4 inches. Following this in price was an antique Mahal carpet measuring 14 by 11 feet at $21,259 ($3/5,000). For information, 508-771-1722 or www.americana-auction.com.

Skull Heads Up Mid-Hudson Auction

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – Of the nearly 325 lots offered by Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries on March 25, a heavy carved stone skull, perhaps Taino with orange and black decoration, ended up at the head of the sale, finishing at $8,125 against an estimate of $800-$1,200. The skull was part of a large consignment of Taino artifacts from an octogenarian collector and sold to an existing client in New York City who prevailed against what Joanne Grant characterized as “very active bidding online.” For information, www.midhudsongalleries.com or 914-882-7356.

Napoleonic Ship Model Takes No Prisoners At Boston Harbor

NORWELL, MASS. – Sailing to the lead in Boston Harbor Auctions’ 400-lot April 1 Nautical Antiques Spectacular auction was a Napoleonic prisoner of war ship model of a gunship that earned $15,000. Measuring 56 inches high and 41 inches long, the hull was planked in bone, the stern was fitted with elaborate quarter and stern galleries with intricate carvings, and the ship featured a carved figurehead of a warrior. For information, 617-451-2650 or www.bostonharborauctions.com.

Advertising Leads Bob Harrington Collection Auction For Matthews

WATERLOO, WISC. – Matthews Auction of Nokomis, Ill., conducted two days of off-site sales March 31 and April 1, when more than 850 lots of automotive, automobilia, spark plug displays, Petroliana, and oil and additive cans from the collection of Bob Harrington were presented to bidders eager to add to their own collections. Taking top lot honors and selling on the second day was a Lowe’s automobile varnish color metal display that topped off at $34,800. Graded a “9,” the single-sided display was cataloged as having “excellent color and shine” with “light wear” and, with minor exceptions was original. For information, 217-563-8880 or www.matthewsauctions.com.