Signed Emile Galle Glass Vase Brings $5,400 At MACC

NEW YORK CITY – The Manhattan Art & Antiques Center (MACC) opened its January 16 art, antiques and jewelry auction with more than 300 lots of glass, silver, jewelry, collectibles, Chinese and Japanese art and other fine art. At the end of the day, it was a signed, late Nineteenth Century glass vase by Emile Galle that topped the sale when it sold at $5,400. In excellent condition, it sold in the middle of its estimate. For information, 212-355-4400 or www.artantiques.com.

Hibbard Vermont Winter Landscape

Tops Litchfield County Auctions Sale

LITCHFIELD, CONN. – It was the cover lot for the sale at Litchfield County Auctions on January 20. Aldro Thompson Hibbard’s (American, 1886-1972) “Vermont Winter Landscape, oil on canvas board, sold for $5,250. An American plein air painter, Hibbard was born in Falmouth, Mass., but lived most of his life in Rockport, Mass. His depictions of snowy landscapes, particularly of Vermont, are highly regarded. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Engraved Whaling Scene Eggs Bidders On At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Cabin fever gets folks out of their homes and into Eldred’s salesroom, and the firm’s appropriately named two-day Cabin Fever auction on January 19-20 extended the popular tradition. Among the sale’s approximately 1,000 lots, an engraved ostrich egg from the Twentieth Century led the bidding, selling for $11,400. A whaling scene wraps around the circumference of the egg, and four mythical masks are rendered below the scene. Standing 5½ inches high, the egg was won by a phone bidder. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

In RM Sotheby’s Sale, 1966 Shelby

427 Cobra Races To $2.9 Million

PHOENIX, ARIZ. – RM Sotheby’s diverse roster of blue-chip collector cars spanning prewar American classics through iconic European sports cars and high-performance modern collectibles powered its 19th annual sale to a final $36,523,620, with 88 percent of all lots sold at the Arizona Biltmore, January 18-19. Following a well-attended outdoor preview, the packed auction room saw high energy and spirited bidding across the two-day event, with top sale honors going to the 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra Semi-Competition CSX 3040. Offered from a private collection and just four owners from new, the Cobra soared past its estimate of $2/2.4 million to bring a final $2,947,500. For more information, www.rmsothebys.com or 212-894-1083.

Modernist Pastel Seduces

Bidders At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – Showplace Antique and Design Center’s biggest surprise item at its January 21 auction was a pastel on paper by Andre Lhote (French, 1885-1962). “Reclining Female Nude” was estimated at $600-$1,200, but finished at $6,600 to a phone bidder. The 19¾-by-24½-inch Modernist painting was signed on the lower right. For further information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.

At Roland Sale, Market Trends Continue & Many Perform Better Than Expected

NEW YORK CITY – Roland’s January 6 Auction was full of expectations and surprises, according to principal Robert Roland. The auction featured a French collection of furnishings and collectibles. Also three collections of estate jewelry performed well. Highlights included a painting by Kazimierz Alchimowicz, “Goddess Milda,” pictured, that sold for $55,000. Other notable results were a Karl Milner landscape bringing $4,750, two pianos, including a Steinway, $8,500, and a K Kawai, $3,000, while a French center table was bid to $3,250, a French palatial clock took $4,750 and a French plateau table went to $7,000. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Ansel Adams Portfolio Is Majestic

At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. – Fine art and antiques were on offer at Clars January 20-21 auction, and an Ansel Adams (American, 1902-1984) portfolio of 15 gelatin silver prints sold for $1,425. “Portfolio Four: What Majestic Word, In Memory of Russell Varian San Francisco: Sierra Club,” 1963,was one of three lots of such material to cross the bock. For information, 888-339-7600 or www.clars.com.

Whale Oil Lamp Lights Up S ale

At Devin Moisan

DOVER, N.H. – At an evening antiques auction by Devin Moisan Auctioneers on January 16 at the Elks Lodge, a Nineteenth Century amethyst whale oil lamp sold for $978, the top lot in an auction featuring property from homes in Boxford, Mass., and Durham, N.H., as well as other area estates and homes. For information, 603-953-0022 or www.moisanauctions.com.

McAuliffe German Surrender

Document Commands $24,605

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – The German surrender document sent to General Anthony McAuliffe topped the sales at Witherell’s militaria auction on January 24. One of two World War II surrender demands to McAuliffe, the American troop commander at Bastogne on the Western Front, the originals detail the alleged German superiority and the hopelessness of the American situation while offering a chance to surrender. To this offer, General McAuliffe replied the word “Nuts!” that made him famous. With the signature “Der deutsche Befehlshaber”- The German Commander – even today the letter still is one of the most significant of the European field of combat. The document sold for $24,605, slightly more than the $23,125 Witherell’s sold the “American version” for a year ago. For information, www.witherells.com or 916-446-6490.