Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Decorative arts and furniture were the prominent categories of this week’s top lots. Big names such as Louis Vuitton and Isamu Noguchi made appearances at Schillaci & Shultis and Copake, and even some royals were spotted. Louis XV-style and George II pieces took the podium, along with a few coins of Canadian Queen Elizbeth II currency. Read on for more winning lots.

George II Tilt Top Table A Top Seller At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – One of the top sellers in Auctions at Showplace’s February 5 estate auction was a mid-Eighteenth Century George II mahogany tilt top tripod table that earned $10,000 against an estimate of $3/5,000. With immediate provenance to a Park Avenue estate, the table had been sold at Sotheby’s in 1996 and related to designs for “claw tables” illustrated in Ince & Mayhew’s The Universal System of Household Furniture (1762). It sold to a buyer in the United Kingdom. For information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.

Bertoia Bush Sculpture Blossoms At Helmuth Stone Gallery

SARASOTA, FLA. – Helmuth Stone Gallery continues to ring in the New Year with a variety of estates, offering a collection of cameo and Tiffany glass on February 5, along with a collection of original illustrations and fine art ranging from Eighteenth Century to Modern works of art. Harry Bertoia (1915-1978) contributed a top highlight with an untitled (Bush) bronze from 1969 taking $38,750. This work was accompanied by a certificate of authenticity issued by the Harry Bertoia Foundation. A copy of a letter from Bertoia to the consignor’s mother in 1969 acknowledging the purchase was also be included. The piece is heading to a collector in Providence, R.I. For information, www.helmuthstone.com or 941-260-9703.

Bidders Angle For Gruppe’s ‘Bass Rocks’ At Blackwood/March Sale

ESSEX, MASS. – Blackwood/March Auctioneers put up an online estates fine art and antiques auction on February 4 with a selection of Cape Ann artworks, including an Emile A. Gruppe oil, “Bass Rocks,” a William Meyerowitz oil Cubist village scene, a Theresa Bernstein floral watercolor, eight paintings by Robert Benham and works by Helen Van Wyk, among others. The Gruppe oil took top honors, the 20-by-24-inch painting bringing $10,000. For information, www.blackwoodauction.com or 978-768-6943.

Louis XV-Style Writing Table Finds New Home In Doyle At Home Sale

NEW YORK CITY – The Doyle at Home auctions attract savvy buyers with a diversity of stylish furniture and decorations from prominent estates and collections. The wide range of offerings include furniture, silver, porcelain, art glass, lamps, chandeliers and rugs for every room in one’s home. The firm’s February 8 sale was led by a Louis XV-style painted writing table that sold for $7,560. For information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.

Jules Leleu Art Deco Inlaid Sideboard Is Main Attraction At Akiba Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A Jules Leleu Art Deco inlaid sideboard brought $61,000 at Akiba Galleries’ Art Deco sale on February 7. The early Twentieth Century French piece featured center hinged cabinet doors flanked by five stacked drawers with carved knob handles. The center doors had an inlaid foliate medallion, which opens to reveal an adjustable glass shelf insert. Raised on four tapered legs, the sideboard was signed “J Leleu” and measured 37 by 21 by 65 inches. For information, 305-332-9274 or www.akibagalleries.com.

Louis St Gaudens Plaque Leads Gilder ‘Golden Age’ Sale At Heritage

DALLAS – On February 10, Heritage Auctions presented “The Gilded Age: Property from the Collection of Richard Watson Gilder and Helena de Kay Gilder American Art Signature Auction.” Earning $22,500 and seeing competition from three phone bidders was a bronze relief plaque of George Coleman De Kay (1801-1849) by Louis St Gaudens (American, 1854-1913), brother of Augustus St Gaudens (American, 1848-1907). The 14-3/8-by-10-5/8-inch plaque was posthumously executed and depicted the one-time commander of the Argentine Navy who was Richard Watson Gilder’s father. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Isamu Noguchi Light Sculpture Brightens Copake Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. – A paper and bamboo light sculpture by Isamu Noguchi (American, 1904-1988) for Akari Light was the top seller in Copake Auctions’ Unreserved 757-lot Estate Auction on Saturday, February 11, when it sold to a phone bidder for $4,200, more than ten times its $300/400 pre-sale estimate. The piece was packed flat in its original cardboard box and measured 33½ by 34 inches when it was open. For information, 518-329-1142 or www.copakeauction.com.

God Save Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. – A set of seven Canadian gold bullion coins showing the late Queen Elizabeth II recto and a Maple Leaf verso reigned supreme at Sloans & Kenyon’s February Estate Catalog Auction on February 9. One coin was issued in 1983, another in 1984 and the five remaining in 1985. Since 1979, Gold Maple Leaf coins have been issued annually by the Canadian government and are legal tender with a face value of 50 Canadian dollars. This set exceeded its $7,5/10,000 estimate to shine at $14,640. For information, 301-634-2330 or www.sloansandkenyon.com.

Louis Vuitton Trunk Sails Away At Schillaci & Shultis

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. – Schillaci & Shultis auctioned the estate collection of Cora Brossard on February 11, offering 255 lots of Antiques, Collectibles, Art and Furnishings. A vintage Louis Vuitton steamer trunk was the top lot of this sale, going to an internet bidder for $12,500 ($5,5/12,000). The trunk retained all three of its original interior trays, was in excellent condition with only some wear conducive to its age and even showed antique travel stickers from its original use. For information, 518-766-3865.