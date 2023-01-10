Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fine art swept the block this past week, with a collection of other categories besides. The current vogue for Jean Dufy continued with “Bouquet des Roses” at Showplace, which achieved over three times its estimate. Another oil on canvas by Martiros Saryan had a similarly exponential result, and a Meadmore bronze “Dervish” almost doubled its high estimate. Read on for more top bids of furniture, collectibles and more.

Meadmore Abstract Bronze Sculpture Swirls High At Schmidt’s Antiques

YPSILANTI, MICH. – A Meadmore bronze will be returning to Australia after selling for $11,250 on a $4/6,000 estimate at Schmidt’s Antiques New Year’s Day sale on January 1. On offer were items from estates and private collections, including fine art, period accessories, Chinese and Continental porcelain, bronzes, Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century French furniture and more. Clement Meadmore (1929-2005) was an Australian/American sculptor. His 1970s patinated bronze abstract sculpture on a rectangular verde marble base was titled “Dervish.” It was signed “Meadmore,” dated “72” and numbered “2/10” at the base, with a label from “Lillian Heidenberg Gallery, New York” on its underside. Dimensions were approximately 10 by 4½ by 5 inches. For information, 734-434-2660 or www.schmidtsantiques.com.

Rare Appearance Of Anti-Slaver Man-O-War Logbook At Cohasco

YONKERS, N.Y. – A logbook of an anti-slaver man-o-war recorded a winning bid of $10,164 in Cohasco’s December 6 auction of books, manuscripts and antiquarian collectibles. The manuscript volume, 1856-57, of the flagship of America’s Africa Squadron, vanquishing the slave trade, numbered more than 250 pages. It was replete with entries from historic Atlantic and African ports. For information, www.cohascodpc.com or 914-476-8500.

‘Grand Canal’ Sells At Thos. Cornell’s Le Grande Auction

BELLPORT, N.Y. – Thos. Cornell Galleries began the new year with Le Grande Auction on January 1, offering more than 300 antiques, art and fine furnishings. The foremost of these was “The Grand Canal” by Félix Ziem (1821-1911), a French-born artist of Croatian descent whose career in painting began with his first visit to Venice in 1841. The painting came from the collection of Ruth Stone, mother to Alan Stone of S. Klein’s on the Square in New York City. The oil on board view measured 49 by 29½ inches and achieved $8,438. For information, 631-289-9505 or www.thoscornellauctions.com.

Colorful Armenian Landscape Beckons Roland’s Bidders

GLEN COVE, N.Y. – To kick off 2023, Roland Auctions NY conducted its January 2023 Estates sale on January 7, a varied selection of more than 925 lots of various estate furnishings, collectibles and more. Soaring to top-lot honors at $41,600 was a colorful landscape of mountains and a valley painted in 1921 by Armenian artist Martiros Saryan. The 23½-by-19½-inch oil on canvas was accompanied by a provenance certificate and carried an estimate of $10/15,000. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Public Sale Bidders Take Aim At Life-Size Figural Shooting Target

HUDSON, N.Y. – Of the 462 items presented by Public Sale Auction house in its January 7 “Material Folklore” sale, the highest price – $3,300 – was realized by a life-size sheet metal figural shooting target that measured 71 inches high. Estimated at $1,5/3,000, the figure, which had an overall rusty patina, was described in the catalog as having “similar qualities to targets by William F. Mangels.” For information, 518-966-7253 or www.public-sale.com.

Showplace Gets Bouquet Of Roses From Jean Dufy

NEW YORK CITY – Bidders at Auctions at Showplace’s January 8 sale gave a standing ovation to “Bouquet de roses” by Jean Dufy (French, 1888-1964), a circa 1941 oil on canvas still life that earned top lot honors in the 280-lot sale. With provenance to New York City’s Schoneman Galleries as well a Christie’s New York Impressionist, Twentieth Century and Contemporary art sale in 2000, the painting is also included in Jacques Bailly’s Jean Dufy: Catalogue Raissone de l’oeuvre Vol. I,” (Paris, 2002). All these factors drove interest in the painting, which had been estimated at $6/8,000; it sold to a buyer in the room for $25,000. For information, 212-633-6063 or www.nyshowplace.com.

The Sandy Kralovetz Collection Sells At Theriault’s

PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZ. – Theriault’s hosted “Dreams – The Doll Collection of Sandy Kralovetz” on January 7 and 8, featuring more than 500 of rare Nineteenth Century French and German dolls, doll clothing and accessories. The first day brought the highest and the only three-figure sale of the auction for a pair of French bisque character dolls, both with their original costumes. Made by the Jumeau company, these dolls were part of the very rare Jumeau 200 character series and were possibly costumed to appear at the 1899 Paris International Exposition. The pair sold for $184,000 against their $50/70,000 estimate. For information, 410-224-3655 or www.theriaults.com.

Joseph Kabe Closes Books On Estate Auction

CLINTON, CONN. – Joseph Kabe conducted an estate sale auction at the Orange (Conn.) Courtyard Marriott hotel on January 7, offering a small but high-quality selection of Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture, Americana, art and ephemera. The top lot of these was an ornate wooden table with Renaissance Revival carvings, including carved heads on the acanthus base, terminating in lion’s paw feet, that achieved $978 ($50-$300). Other notable sales included an early brass skeleton clock in its original glass dome on a marble base for $834 ($50-$300), an antique Chinese bronze censer crawling with figural lobsters for $317 ($50-$300) and an oil painting of a tree in a gilt frame signed by Thomas Benjamin Kensington (British, 1856-1916) for $288 ($100/400). For information, 203-980-0607 or www.josephkabe.com.

Ancient Coin Collection Tops Mooney’s Auction

FREEHOLD, N.Y. – Found in a locked safe in a local estate, a collection of rare ancient coins rang up $3,450 at Mooney’s Auction Gallery on January 7. They were among 400 lots offered in the sale, including the Michael Lang estate and partial contents from a Ghent, N.Y., estate. An acoustic guitar with original signatures, including that of the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, went out at $1,610. For information, 518-634-2300 or www.mooneysauction.com.