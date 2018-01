‘Crocodile’ Desk Takes

$2.2 Million Bite At Sotheby’s

NEW YORK CITY – Sotheby’s auctions of Twentieth Century design concluded on December 15 with a total of $26.4 million – far outstripping the series’ high estimate of $19.4 million, and with a robust 87.5 percent of lots sold across the trilogy of auctions. The morning auction on December 13 was led by a suite of three works from Claude Lalanne’s “Crocodile” series, all emerging from the same important Manhattan collection. The group was highlighted by a “Bureau Crocodile” desk, which sold for $2.2 million – a new auction record for any “Crocodile” work by Lalanne and the artist’s second highest price at auction. For information, 212-607-7000 or www.sothebys.com.

Possible Artist Record For

Copestick Seascape

COGAN STATION, PENN. – Roan Inc Auctioneers & Appraisers’ sale on December 16 featured one of a small group of extant works by American artist Alfred Copestick (1834-1859). Titled “Abandoned Ship scene off the cost of Cuba,” it is like another Copestick at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and was signed and dated the year Copestick’s life was tragically cut short in a hunting accident. The auction house believes it set an auction record for the artist when it brought $10,080. For information, 570-494-0170 or www.roaninc.com.

Lalique Parakeets Vase

Soars To $14,160 At Forsythe’s

CINCINNATI, OHIO – An R. Lalique electric blue glass Perruches vase got bidders chirping at Forsythe’s January 7 auction at the Eastgate Holiday Inn. The circa 1919 vase in electric blue glass decorated with parakeets throughout was engraved R. Lalique and stood 10 inches high with an 8½ inch diameter. It settled to the tune of $14,160. For information, 937-377-3700 or www.forsytheauctions.com.

Tiffany Sterling Flatware

Leads At Applebrook

ONLINE – At Applebrook Auction’s January 11 “It’s the New Year!” event, a 40-piece Tiffany sterling silver Chrysanthemum flatware set sold for $5,625. Each piece was monogrammed, and the total gross weight came in at 2,292 grams. The epigraph for the auction was “Treat Yourself To Something Fabulous,” and someone did with this set. For information, www.applebrookauctions.com or 203-740-0944.

Michaan’s Sees

Tiffany Studios Cypriot Vase Surpass Estimate

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – One of the highlights of Michaan’s January 13 gallery auction was this 6½-inch- high Tiffany Studios Cypriot Favrile glass vase. Ornamented with blue swirls and the base engraved “L.C.Tiffany, N 2073, Favrile,” it easily surpassed its $800-$1,200 estimate to sell to a phone bidder for $10,200. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

At Morphy’s Las Vegas,

‘Paul Newman’ Rolex Races To $178,350

LAS VEGAS – A rare vintage Rolex stainless steel “Paul Newman” Cosmograph Daytona ran away to $178,350, the top lot in Morphy’s watch and timepiece sale on January 8. The model number 6264 stood head and shoulders above the auction’s other lots. The case is stainless steel with black acrylic tachymeter bezel, and it features an exotic black matte dial with vibrant outer red minute/second track on white. The dial also has three contrasting white subsidiary registers bearing the iconic black square deco register track and numerals. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

Albert Nemethy Riverboat Portrait

Realizes $7,812 At Donny Malone

GLASCO, N.Y. – Donny Malone Auctions’ grand opening event at its new location was marked by an online-only auction on January 7 featuring a broad selection of Midcentury Modern, fine art and antiques. Leading the sale was Albert Nemethy’s oil on canvas depicting the Hendrick Hudson riverboat, which brought $7,812 for the framed 28½-by-40½-inch scene. The painting came directly from the Nemethy family, which produced two generations of talented painters, including Albert Szatmar Nemethy (1920-1998); Julian (b 1948); Kristina, Georgina (b 1950); Albert R.; George and Veronica. For information, 914-388-3811 or www.donnymaloneauctions.com.

Monumental Marble Planter Brings

Big Price At Jay Anderson Sale

STILLWATER, MINN. – Billed as a “Fantastic Antiques Auction,” Jay Anderson’s January 13 sale conducted at the new Stillwater National Guard Armory did not disappoint, as a monumental 58-inch marble planter from the James Ford Bell mansion achieved $17,250. Bell was president of General Mills from 1928 to 1934 and his mansion was built on Lake Minnetonka. The circa 1900 heavily carved marble planter with caryatids supports holds a bowl with frolicking putti in a classical scene and comes in three parts. For information, www.jamesandersonauction.com or 651-565-4801.

Antique Bisque Head Doll

Fetches $510 At Alderfer

HATFIELD, PENN. – An antique, bisque head doll was the top lot at Alderfer Auction’s January 16 doll auction, selling for $510. Despite a crack in its head, repainted arms and some age-related loss to the clothing, as the catalog said, “this is still a very pretty doll.” A bidder agreed, paying more than double the high estimate for the 35-inch pin-jointed leather doll with papier mache lower arms, blue eyes and a long, blonde mohair wig. For information, www.alderferauction.com or 215-393-3000.

Tibetan Horn Blows

Far Above Estimate At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – Showplace Antique and Design Center conducted its 25th anniversary estate auction on January 7 when an important Tibetan trumpet or horn with Himalayan metalwork blew past its $200/300 estimate to sell at $4,125. The Tibetan Himalayan repousse metal musical horn, similar to a dungchen (a long trumpet or horn used in Tibetan and Mongolian Buddhist ceremonies), was mounted with faux coral stone. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.