Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

The trappings of gracious homes from gentler times past were up for auction this past week. Andrew Jones Auctions sold a Twentieth Century Queen Anne-style chinoiserie cabinet at five times its estimated price, which was far surpassed by an Indian miniature painting from Clars that had been estimated in the hundreds yet almost achieved hundreds of thousands. Fine art from the Benefit Shop and Nathan surprised with similarly exponential figures, and Michaan’s sold a US Double Eagle gold coin necklace for far more than the $20 for which it was originally minted. Read on for more luxury finds.

Marklin Toy Train Freight Car Chugs Blue Ribbon Price At Cordier

HARRISBURG, PENN. – “T” for Trains, Toys, Tin Lithos and more. That was the rubric for Cordier’s toys and trains sale on July 17, a feast for toy lovers with 373 lots. A Marklin Pabst Blue Ribbon freight car quenched bidders’ thirst by rolling past its $400/500 estimate to sell for $10,800. Melanie Hartman, the firm’s appraiser and director of catalog and specialty auctions, said of the O gauge circa 1906 car, “I knew the estimate was low, but it was not in mint condition so I was not optimistic that it would bring the same attention as some of the examples that I saw in better condition. We are pleasantly surprised at this result!” For information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.

Antique Double Eagle Gold Coin Necklace Tantalizes At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – Michaan’s July 16 gallery auction offered unique and one-of-a-kind items, including some bespoke jewelry. A US 1920S minted Double Eagle gold coin as a 14K yellow gold necklace was the top such item, setting a final price of $30,750. It featured one US 1920S minted in San Francisco double eagle $20 gold coin, set and framed in a 14K yellow gold rope link mounting and suspended from a 14K yellow gold rope link chain, forming a 20-inch necklace. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-227-2505

Dickinson Drawing Draws In Benefit Shop Buyers

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – Of the nearly 800 lots offered by the Benefit Shop Foundation on July 20, a signed and dated 1928 graphite drawing by Edwin Dickinson titled “Staircase, The Manse at Ulysses” rose highest, bringing $6,128. The 9-7/8-by-7-5/8-inch piece was property of a private collection but had labeled provenance from Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Christie’s. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.

Auction Barn Bidders Cozy Up To George Smith-Style Armchair

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Bringing top dollar for Brian Corcoran at the Auction Barn on July 18 was a George Smith-style armchair with green velvet upholstery. Despite some minor stains, scratches and scuffs, the chair found a new home for $1,750, a significant boost over its $200/400 estimate. For information, 860-799-0608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com.

Indian Miniature Brings Oversize Price At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. – A surprise result in Clars Auction Gallery’s July 17 fine art and antiques Auction was an Indian miniature painting, which soared to $175,000. The 9-by-6½-inch gouache on paper work depicted an ascetic before a cave and attended by various figures and had been estimated at $300/500. It was the top lot of a 735-lot sale, the third and last day of auctions conducted July 15 and 16. For information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.

Chinoiserie Secretary Makes $25,000 For Andrew Jones

LOS ANGELES – Of the 249 lots offered by Andrew Jones Auctions in its July 17 At Home sale, a Twentieth Century Queen Anne-style parcel-gilt ebonized chinoiserie decorated secretary bookcase recorded the highest price of the day at $25,000, easily surpassing its $3/5,000 estimate. Consigned for sale from a private collection in Pacific Palisades, Calif., the piece had previously been handled by John Nelson Antiques in Los Angeles, whose collection Andrew Jones has been selling in single-owner sales since 2021. For information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com.

Unsigned Primitive Oil Leads First Installment Of Hirst Collection At Nathan Auction

MANCHESTER, VT. – Nathan Auction & Real Estate presented the first installment of the collection from the estate of Mary and Jack Hirst of Manchester in an online-only sale that closed on July 19. Offering antiques, fine and decorative arts with exclusive bidding through Invaluable.com, the sale was led by an unsigned primitive oil on canvas portrait of a young girl that realized $4,674. John “Jack” Hirst was a passionate connoisseur and a dedicated collector. This group of only 50 lots suggested what remains to be sold from this estate later this summer when Nathan will conduct an onsite live auction in the tented natural amphitheater at the Hirst property. For information, www.nathanre.com or 802-362-3194.

Baltimore Chair Set Flies Across State Lines

CANAAN, CONN. – On July 17, State Line Auctions offered 404 lots, including outdoor furniture, signs and statuary, country furniture, a stoneware collection, swords and rifles, carpets, sterling silver, Midcentury Modern pieces and estate artwork, but leading the group was a set of eight antique circa 1820 cane seat side chairs from Baltimore. The chairs retained their original paint and stencil decoration and had been estimated at $300/500 but interest in the set pushed them to close at $2,214. For information, 860-453-4370 or www.statelineauctionsandestateservices.com.

Nijinsky Photo Postcard Leaps High At Showplace Backstage Auction

NEW YORK CITY – At the new Showplace Backstage Astoria auction on July 20, a 1916 postcard signed by Vaslav Nijinsky sold for $4,375. It was based on the photograph by Rudolph Balogh of Nijinsky in his costume for “Spectre de la Rose” during the 1912 Ballets Russes March season in Budapest with provenance from Kenneth W. Rendell Gallery, New York City. For more information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.