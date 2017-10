Orientalist KPM Plaque Fans Bids

At Treasure Seeker Auctions

PASADENA, CALIF. – Treasure Seeker Auctions posted the results of its October 1 auction, noting that the day’s top lot was an Orientalist KPM plaque that was bid to $8,750. Other notable prices were achieved for a Sabino Lovebirds clock at $1,750, an Ernst Wahliss vase for $2,500, another KPM plaque taking $1,750, a Duffner & Kimberly lamp fetching $2,050 and a Tiffany Favrile perfume bottle going out at $1,375. For information, www.treasureseekerauction.com or 626-529-5775.

Soap Hollow Chest Of Drawers Outperforms

At Pook & Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. – A Soap Hollow, Penn., painted poplar chest of drawers, dated 1871, signed by the maker John Sala, beat its $15/20,000 estimate to finish at $32,500 at Pook & Pook’s Americana and International sale on October 7. An online bidder took the chest, which retained its original untouched red surface with stenciled highlights. The sides with black painted recessed panels with date and initials LC stood 58 inches high and 38 inches deep. For information, www.pookandpook.com or 610-269-4040.

Rare Lincoln Highway Marker Surfaces

At Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – The Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental roadway in the United States, became less romantically known as a series of route numbers as US 1, US 30, US 40, US 50 and others in 1925. One of the last actions of the Lincoln Highway Association before it closed in 1927 was to order the casting of 3,000 concrete markers to dedicate the highway to the memory of Abraham Lincoln. A rectangular head on top of a hexagonal-shaped post, the markers featured the Lincoln Highway logo, a bronze medallion and arrows to indicate the route of the memorial highway. On October 14, a rare, surviving marker crossed the block at Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries onsite estate auction, bringing $1,159. For more information, 914-882-7356 or www.midhudsongalleries.com.

NYC Architectural Rendering

Exceeds Expectations

FREEVILLE, N.Y. – A color pencil rendering of the Manhattan Art Deco landmark 70 Pine Street by John C. Wenrich brought $5,000 at Worth Auctions’s October 1 sale and set a global record for the artist. Wenrich (1894-1970) served as an architectural illustrator for Rockefeller Center and for both the 1939 and the 1964 New York World’s Fairs. This rendering, which epitomizes his precise but atmospheric style, was gifted to the building’s architectural supervisor. For information, www.worthauctions.com or 607-330-0358.

Nice Return On Investment

For Paul Evans Console

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. – A Paul Evans for Directional cabinet PE-40A was the star lot at Burchard Galleries’ October 15 vintage estate antiques, fine art and jewelry auction. The mixed welded metal two-door cabinet by the renowned designer was made for Directional Furniture in 1974. The two doors have center bifold hinges and are signed and dated ’74 under the right door. Overall measures are 31 by 72 by 22 inches. Sold with a copy of the original 1974 receipt from Directional Industries for $723, the piece made a nice return on investment for the original owner, selling for $25,960. The firm’s next auction is set for November 11-12. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Musical Antiques Hit The Right Note

LITCHFIELD, CONN. – A Philadelphia Keen-O-Phone oak phonograph, circa 1913, coming to the block on a $400/600 estimate, sold for $7,187 at Litchfield County Auctions’ October 13 sale. Standing 54‚½ inches high, the music player boasted a pierced oak domed lift top with the maker’s decal, had no. 903 stamped on the back side, leaf carving on its feet and a cabinet below with two drawers for album storage. With music the highlight of the day, a Bechstein grand piano in mahogany and rosewood, circa 1882-92, sold for the same amount. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Chinese Export Bracket Clock Strikes

Solid Price At Jeffrey S. Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. – A Nineteenth Century Chinese export mother-of-pearl inlay bracket clock brought $3,393 at Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates two-day fall antiques, fine and decorative arts auction, October 13-14. The clock featured brass movement with two fusee pulleys, an applied oval brass plaque illegibly inscribed and single-bell chime. Housed in a walnut or rosewood case with inlaid mother-of-pearl floral decoration, with molded shell-form crest, brass pineapple-form finials to corners, tombstone-arch hinged glass front, glass windows to sides and hinged back access panel, it sat on brass ball-form feet. The porcelain dial with Roman numerals and seconds hand was set in an engraved brass face. With brown wax export seal to top, Nineteenth Century. For information, www.jeffreysevans.com or 540-434-3939.

Sandy Gallin Estate Items Lead Capo Auction

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. – Capo Auction’s October 21 did “extremely well,” according to the auction house, with the following items, all from the estate of Sandy Gallin, posting notable prices: a Galle cameo glass table lamp (pictured), early Twentieth Century, sold for $10,000; a Daum Nancy glass table lamp, circa 1920, realized $3,750; and a Juan Hamilton (American, b 1945) large, abstract bronze, 1981, went out at $7,500. For information, www.capoauctionnyc.com or 718-433-3710.

In Need Of A Little TLC, French Loveseat

Shows Its ‘Beautiful Bones’

ESSEX, MASS. – On October 21, Kaminski Auctions conducted an onsite auction featuring a collection of Continental and American antiques. Contents of the house and barn were auctioned, including an Eighteenth Century French upholstered loveseat, whose upholstery, while showing its age nonetheless revealed the piece’s “good bones.” It brought $9,375. Also sold was a labeled David Johnson, Hudson River scene painting, oil on canvas, which took $5,400. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.