Across The Block

BERKELEY, CALIF. – An original gelatin silver print of Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau (shown) topped PBA Galleries’ January 27 sale, selling for $4,063. Cocteau is shown playing an African xylophone type instrument, and Picasso is joyfully looking on. This print of the photo was likely part of a 1958 exhibition of Picasso photographs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Also sold was a “Chez Panisse Second Birthday” poster by David Lance Goines, which brought $1,063. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Grateful Dead Boxed Set

Leads Vinyl Vibe At Moggies

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. – Vinyl: Blues, Jazz and Rock spun at Moggies Auction Service on January 30 offering a trove of more than 300 vinyl albums of Blues, Jazz, Rock, early 1960s to current. Names like Archie Shepp, Beatles, Rolling Stones, Jethro Tull, Charlie Parker, Lou Reed, Jimi Hendriks, Kraftwerk, Miles Davis, Sea Train, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, Grateful Dead, Led Zepplin, King Crimson and many more were on the playlist. Topping the charts at $234 was a sealed Grateful Dead box set from 2010. For information, 603-494-596 or www.moggiesauction.com.

Rare Onionskin Marble

Peels Off Big Price

TRUMBULL, CONN. – A rare coreless Clown onionskin marble rolled to the front of Block Marble Auction’s January 23 sale. With a transparent, clear base and subsurface layer stretched with splotches of bright colors interspersed with lots of clear spaces, the German marble, circa 1860-1920, took a final price of $1,837. For information, www.marbleauctions.com or 203-209-7076.

Roland’s ‘Private Collector’ Sale Yields Top-Selling James Fitzgerald Landscape

GLEN COVE, N.Y. – Roland’s “Private Collector” auction on January 28 featured some high sellers, mostly in fine art, and the sale was followed by a “Winter Wonderland” auction on January 29. Top lot on January 28 was a framed oil on canvas painting (shown) of the Irish coast by James Fitzgerald (1899-1971), which soared above its $2/4,000 estimate to bring $31,250. On January 29, a Roger Muhl abstract landscape titled “Arbes” and in a gilt frame, signed, bearing a label from Findlay Galleries and measuring 34 by 32 inches, went out at $16,250. For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 212-260-2000.

Antique Cello Hits High Note

At Gold Coast Auctioneers

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. – Outperforming its $50-$100 estimate and finishing at $5,000, an antique cello with travel case bag and bow, the name and age illegible on the inside label and with wear from over the years was possibly German, Italian or French and came out of a New York City estate. Measuring 48 inches tall and accompanied by a 27-inch-long bow, it led the more than 500 lots presented at auction on January 30 by Gold Coast Auctioneers. For information, 516-586-3992 or www.goldcoastauction.com.

Antique Mazda Light Bulb Display Lights Up Estate Two-Day Estate Sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A two-day onsite live and online unreserved auction by Brzostek Auction Service on January 29-30 dispersed both real estate and household antiques from a two-story home here. The sale offered the gamut of antiques and collectibles as well as tools, basement and garage contents and vehicles. As in Brzostek’s previous sale, antique Mazda lighting shone the brightest, this time with an antique Mazda light bulb display selling for $1,100. For information, www.brzostek.com or 315-678-2542.

Case Bidders Chase Buffalo Spirit

KNOXVILLE, TENN. – Charles Marion Russell’s (American, 1864-1926) bronze “Spirit of the Buffalo,” cast in 1929 by the California Art Bronze Foundry, smoked its $16/18,000 estimate to finish at $72,000; it was the top lot in Case Antiques’ January 29-30 Winter Fine Art & Antique Auction. The 4Ã½-inch-high work is one of just a few examples believed to have been cast posthumously at the CA Bronze Foundry and had descended in the family that acquired it from Russell’s widow. For information, 865-558-3033 or www.caseantiques.com.

Rolex Wristwatch Ticks Down

For Lark Mason

ONLINE & NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS – Leading Lark Mason Associates’ February 1 Winter Jewelry auction was a stainless steel Rolex Oysterdate precision wristwatch, reference 6694, that realized $3,875 against an estimate of $2,5/3,500. The watch had been purchased in the 1960s and was being sold by its original owner. For information, www.larkmasonassociates.com or 212-289-5524.

Art Deco Ring Brings Bling To

Sloans & Kenyon Jewelry Auction

CHEVY CHASE, MD. – An Art Deco platinum, diamond and ruby ring with an old 2.0-carat European cut round diamond, surrounded by nine geometrically shaped rubies in a platinum setting dazzled bidders at Sloans & Kenyon’s February 2 Fine Estate Jewelry auction. It was the top seller in the 98-lot sale, bringing $11,590 against an estimate of $5/7,500. For information, www.sloansandkenyon.com or 301-634-2330.