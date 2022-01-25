Across the Block

Luxe Watches Keep Up-Ticking At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – Again, in Kodner’s January 19 auction, it was luxury watches that starred. Sold was a new Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1R-001 Travel Time 18K rose gold bracelet watch with a blue dial for $459,800 to a local South Florida buyer. This followed the sale in the firm’s January 6 auction in which a 2021 Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A stainless steel bracelet watch with an olive green dial brought $504,000. Patek Philippe watches in particular are in very short supply, according to Kodner’s Kevin Taylor. “Demand continues to drive the prices higher resulting in these record-breaking auction sales,” he said. “We have been fortunate to have featured Patek Philippe and other luxury brands in our recent auctions. Our upcoming February 2 auction will feature a Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5168G-001 and Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980/1R-001.” For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Royal Provenance Earns George IV Secretary A Regal Price

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. – Despite several phone bidders and active online participation from both sides of the Atlantic, a George IV secretary, commissioned from Morel and Seddon around 1828 for Windsor Castle, will be staying in the United States. A bidder in New Jersey prevailed to keep it stateside for $28,800, the top price paid in Nye & Company’s January 19-20 Estate Treasures Auction. The piece had been extensively documented and the royal provenance no doubt boosted information in the case piece. For information, www.nyeandcompany.com or 973-984-6900.

Benefit Shop Bidders Chase Signed Virginia Woolf Volume

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – One of the highlights of the January 19 Red Carpet Auction conducted by The Benefit Shop Foundation was an autographed limited edition 1929 copy of Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own. An online bidder from the United States paid $4,515 for the American-published estate edition, which was one of just 492 copies printed. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.

Attack Of The Grizzly! Russian Bronze Mauls Estimate, Leads DuMouchelles’ Auctions

DETROIT, MICH. – DuMouchelles offered slightly more than 900 lots of furniture, decorative arts, fine arts, design, Asian and collectibles in its January Auctions on January 20-21 but it was a 14-inch-tall bronze titled “Attack of the Grizzly” that brought the most: $24,800 against an estimate of $400/800. The piece was made by the St Petersburg foundry C.F. Woerffel and came from the Kalamazoo, Mich., estate of Joan Young. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.

Peterson’s Flamingos Quadruple In Value In 15 Years

MILFORD, CONN. – “Flamingos,” a watercolor, gouache and pencil on board by American artist Jane Peterson, sold for $33,800 at Shannons Fine Art Auctioneers’ January 20 fine art online auction. The painting measured 19¼ by 29-3/8 inches and dated to July 17, 1959. The artist painted it in Cape Ann, Mass., and the work first left Peterson’s collection at O. Rundle Gilbert’s 1966 estate auction held on her behalf in Ipswich, Mass. Shannon’s sold this painting in 2007 for $7,200. For information, www.shannons.com.

Beetle Necklace By Louis Comfort Tiffany Captivates At Collective Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y.- A favrile glass beetle and 18K gold necklace by Louis Comfort Tiffany for Tiffany & Co was the top lot at Collective Hudson’s January 23 sale when it sold for $30,000. The necklace is part of a series of “beetle” jewelry the artist produced in the aughts of the Twentieth Century, the form based on the Egyptian scarab. Tiffany was a prescient artist, creating “Egyptian Revival” works before the style formally kicked off with the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922. The January 23 auction was part two of the firm’s closing sale as it vacates its shop in Hudson, N.Y., after 46 years of business. For information, www.collectivehudson.com.

Bidders Say ‘Be Mine’ With Antique Valentines

NORTHWOOD, N.H. – Ahead of February 14, Brimfield Antique Shows & Auctions held a single-owner sale for a collection of antique Valentine’s Day cards. The cards were amassed by Agnes McDonald, who “began her collection when she started purchasing antique cards for decoupage but found some of the cards to be so beautiful and in such excellent condition that she didn’t have the heart to cut them up.” At $518, the sale was led with a Victorian die cut, fold out, honeycomb card with two flying putti around a central raised globe. It measured 9¼ inches high and everything was intact. For information, www.brimfieldliveonline.com.

Tiffany Turtleback Lamp Brightens Burchard’s January Estate Sale

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. – Burchard Galleries marched nearly 500 lots across the block in its January 22 Estate Antiques Fine Art Jewelry Auction; top lot honors went to a Tiffany Studios leaded glass and bronze turtleback lamp that sold within estimate for $36,000. The lamp, which stood 22 inches tall, had been acquired from Higginbotham Auctions more than 30 years ago. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Ralph Fontaine Bidders Chase Louis Vuitton Trunk

CANAAN, N.Y. – Of the nearly 475 lots Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions offered in its January 23 Exceptional Antique Anniversary Auction, it was a 28-inch Louis Vuitton trunk described as “exceptional extra tall” that reached the apex of the sale: $11,400 and well ahead of presale expectations. The “estate fresh” piece had serial #153219 and was additionally cataloged as having a full interior in nice condition, with good hardware and retaining its original wheels on the bottom. For information, 518-781-3650 or 413-442-2537 or www.fontaineheritage.com.