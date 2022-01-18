The Across The Block column in our January 28, 2022 issue spotlights a 12-inch Chinese export silver dragon goblet that poured interest to $35,000, a Chinese table screen that surpassed estimate and a pair of Chai Ching soup bowls served piping hot at George Cole. Read on to get your fix of auction results.

Antique Chinese Table Screen Ascends At Old Kinderhook Auction Company

VALATIE, N.Y. – Old Kinderhook Auction Company shook Janus for all he was worth for the firm’s January 11 antiques auction titled “New-Yo’ Riches 2022.” Featuring an offering of Asian antiques, fine art, couture, jewelry, silver and collectibles, the sale ran the course from attic-fresh Revolutionary War rifles and ancient Chinese carvings to contemporary art and Armani accessories. Topping the sale was an antique Qing period Chinese porcelain table screen that more than doubled its high estimate to sell for $7,813. Nineteenth Century or earlier, the hand painted porcelain plaque was framed in a carved and reticulated rosewood on matching stand. Depicted on the plaque was a small village in an impressionistic mountainscape. Signed at top left, the 8¼-by-16-by-26-inch table screen had been purchased from Nakashin Antiques and Fine Art, Kyoto, Japan, in 1973 for $500 and descended to the consignor. For information, www.oldkinderhookauction.com or 518-912-4747.

Stag Weathervane Leaps To Top Of Flying Pig Auction

WESTMORELAND, N.H. – Flying Pig Auctions kicked off the New Year with a multi-estate antiques, Americana and collectibles online auction on January 10 featuring period furniture, fine art, weathervanes, country and primitive lighting and furniture, signs, dolls and much more. Leaping over all the firm had collected for the sale was a full-bodied copper leaping stag weathervane, which realized $5,625. With cast head and antlers, the stag was 28 inches long and 24 inches tall. For information, 603-543-7490 or www.flyingpigantiquesnh.com.

Auction Barn Bidders Come To The Table

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – A double pedestal mahogany dining table with attached leaf that Brian Corcoran discovered in Westchester, N.Y., led The Auction Barn’s January 10 auction, bringing $2,375. Extending to more than 133 inches, the table had normal wear and tear and sold to a buyer “down south,” handily beating its $800-$1,200 estimate. For information, www.theauctionbarnct.com or 860-799-0608.

French Clock Set Dominates At Americana Auctions

REHOBOTH, MASS. – Of the 500 lots that crossed the block in Americana Auctions’ January 16 Premier Winter Estates Auction,” a rare French annual clock set with a mantel clock and pair of garnitures took top-lot honors when they sold for $15,625 against a $4/6,000 estimate. Dating to the Nineteenth Century, the garnitures were unusual in that they had reversible tops allowing them to be either covered or as candle holders. For information, 508-771-1722 or www.americana-auction.com.

Prelude Flatware Sets Strong Tone For Cordier

HARRISBURG, PENN – A 101-piece lot of International silver flatware, in the Prelude pattern, led Cordier Auctions & Appraisals’ January 16 sale of Coins, Stamps, Sterling and Jewelry. Dating to 1939 and including service for eight with many additional pieces, bidders took the lot from a $1,5/2,000 estimate to $2,040. For information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.

Lions Roar Again In Canaan

CANAAN, CONN.- A pair of bronze lions, measuring near life-size at 42 inches long, roared a deep and valuable roar at State Line Auctions’ December 16 sale as they sold for $2,124. The bronzes were finely cast with significant detail in the face, mane and tail. As of late the auction house has done well with monumental garden ornaments, building off of sales in the previous year. For information, www.statelineauctionsandestateservices.com or 860-453-4370.

Silver Dragon Goblet Soars At Heritage

DALLAS – Leading Heritage Auctions’ January 13 Fine & Decorative Arts Showcase Auction was a Chinese export silver dragon goblet that flew to $35,000. Described as massive and standing 12 inches tall, the 1149-gram piece had dragon handles and a hammered repousse bowl with gold wash and was marked WH90 and a two-character artist’s seal. It was the highest price paid in a sale that realized $266,772. For information, www.ha.com.

GE Edison Mazda Lamp Store Display Lights Up At Moggies

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. – A GE Edison Mazda lamp store display with Maxfield Parrish art attracted bidders at Moggies Auction Services on January 16, selling for $6,150. The display featured testing stations on the back and 12 clear-tipped bulbs were included. A similar circa 1920s item was once highlighted on PBS’ Antiques Roadshow. The sale presented ephemera, antique and vintage books, coins and other fun stuff. For information, www.moggiesauction.com or 603-494-5964.

Soup’s Hot At George Cole Estate Sale

RED HOOK, N.Y. – More than 500 lots of fresh-to-market antique and estate merchandise, handpicked from the Hudson Valley region made their way to the podium at George Cole’s January 15 estate auction. A pair of Chai Ching 1796-1820 soup bowls, each measuring 1¾ by 7-3/8 inches, provided the sale’s main nourishment, eclipsing their $175/275 estimate to bring $33,426. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.