Across The Block

Handel Book Cover Lamp Leads Mapes Auction

VESTAL, N.Y. – An 18-inch domical glass shade with chipped ice exterior on a 23½-inch-tall Handel base sold for $7,820 in Mapes Auctioneers & Appraisers’ February 22 auction. Signed Handel on the metal shade rest and hand painted with artist signature “Handel 6688 CM” at its rim, the shade was decorated with roses, leaves and butterfly motifs. It stood on a patinated bronze classical base, and the Handel tag was affixed underneath. The same lamp design is featured on the cover of The Handel Lamps Book, which though shown was not included. For information, 607-754-9193 or www.mapesauction.com.

Persian Tabriz Carpet Flies At Schwenke Auction

WOODBURY, CONN. – On February 27, Schwenke Auctioneers conducted its Eclectic Estates Auction with an offering of more than 350 lots of estate property. The auction also included more than 45 estate Oriental rugs. An internet bidder took a 20-by-12-foot Persian Tabriz room-size carpet to $5,000, five times its high estimate. For information, 203-266-0323 or www.woodburyauction.com.

Banksy Dog Stencil Has Its Day At Kaminski Auction

BEVERLY, MASS. – Kaminski’s auction on February 27 at the firm’s gallery featured the contents of a Pepperell, Mass., English Tudor home, along with additional items from the estate of Ethel du Pont from her home on Seaspray Avenue in Palm Beach, Fla. Fine art highlights included a Banksy dog stencil, pencil edition, signed and dated, originally purchased in 2012 at Art Basel. Edition 81/2000, the 14-by-19½-inch stencil from a West Palm Beach, Florida collection realized $25,125. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Rare Iranian Embassy Plaque Roars At World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – A rare and important solid bronze plaque from the Iranian Embassy leapt from a $300/400 estimate to finish at $3,840 at World Auction Gallery’s auction on February 27. Depicting the sign of Lion and Sun, the plaque was removed from the Iranian Embassy in Washington DC, during the 1980s after it was closed. A truly historical piece, it was made by Herman Bergman Limited, Stockholm, Sweden, one of the oldest foundries in Sweden with a more than 120-year history of making bronzes. Measuring 14¼ inches square, it was consigned from a New Jersey estate. For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

Hughie Lee-Smith Painting Sells High At DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. – DuMouchelles’ February 25 sale featured 436 lots from notable estates in metro Detroit and across the continental United States. The sale was led by a recently uncovered work from Michigan artist Hughie Lee-Smith (1915-1999). The untitled (Man in Red Shirt at the Shore) oil on linen canvas piece was inherited from the consignor’s grandmother, measured 18 by 24 inches and was signed “Lee-Smith” lower right. It sold for $89,900, more than twice its high estimate. Lee-Smith was an American artist and teacher whose surreal paintings often featured distant figures under vast skies and desolate urban settings. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.

Stash Of Dracula Comics Doesn’t Suck At Tremont Auction

SUDBURY, MASS. – An assortment of art, antiques and decorative items from local estates and consignments crossed the block at Tremont Auctions on February 27. It wasn’t the highest grossing lot, but an interesting result was achieved by a collection of Bronze Age monster comic books, The Tomb of Dracula, Numbers 4-15. Including #10 appearance of Blade Vampire Slayer and two copies of numbers 4 and 5, the group drew a final price $4,572. The American horror comic book series was published by Marvel Comics from April 1972 to August 1979, its 70 issues featuring a group of vampire hunters who fight Count Dracula and other supernatural menaces. For information, 617-795-1678 or www.tremontauctions.com.

Nadeau In Doghouse With Bidders

WINDSOR, CONN. – As it happens, being in the doghouse – or cat house – is not a bad thing. Just ask Nadeau’s Auction Gallery, which achieved $8,125 for an English manor-form dog or cat house in its February 26 auction. Measuring 29 inches tall and 29 inches long, it had been estimated at $200/300 and was the highest selling lot of 520 on offer. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Everard Bidders Lose Marbles For Georgian Mantel

SAVANNAH, GA. – An Eighteenth Century Georgian marble mantel that was being deaccessioned from the Telfair Museum in Savannah was a top lot in Everard Auctions & Appraisals’ two-day Winter Southern Estates Auction February 23-24. It attracted interest from multiple bidders located in the UK and New York City, but, in the end, it sold to a buyer in the UK for $53,125 against an estimate of $4/6,000. For information, www.everard.com or 912-231-1376.

Eisenhower’s Portrait Of George Washington Soars For Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA, GA. – An oil on canvas painting by Dwight D. Eisenhower (American, 1890-1969) that was modeled after Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington was a top seller at Ahlers & Ogletree’s February 26 sale of items from the estate of Nell and Robert Woodruff, a president of Coca-Cola. Estimated at $10/20,000, the painting had a presentation inscription on a plaque from the artist and sold to an American buyer, prevailing against competition online and on the phone, for $50,000. For information, 404-869-2478 or www.aandoauctions.com.